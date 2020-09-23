With Drop-Dead Gorgeous Interiors, the Inaugural Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas Opens Friday

Dressing Closet designed by Doniphan Moore, with custom fixtures by The Container Store. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

It’s finally here, the day we’ve all been waiting for: The inaugural Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas opens to the public on Friday, September 25, with drop-dead gorgeous interiors by 27 top interior designers, and architects from within Texas and throughout the United States. Each designer was given approximately seven weeks to transform their assigned spaces within an elegant Provence-inspired estate at 5828 Woodland Drive in the historic Woodland Estates neighborhood of Old Preston Hollow.

And they’ve outdone themselves, with dazzling interiors and exterior spaces and gardens. PaperCity has a full preview of each room here, with gorgeous images and descriptions, along with Q&As with some of the designers who’ve shared sources and behind-the-scenes stories.

Family room designed by Viviano Viviano. (Photo Stephen Karlisch)

Kips Bay Decorator Dallas Show House Dallas is co-chaired by Christopher Peacock and Jan Showers, with vice-chairs Jean Liu and Chad Dorsey, along with Veranda editor in chief Steele Marcoux as honorary chair. The show house — a game changer for Dallas and the Texas design community — is expected to draw national press and thousands of visitors.

Wednesday and Thursday, September 23 and 24, are the scheduled opening days for the show house; the house is open to the public September 25 through October 25, and benefits Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, which provides young people with educational and developmental programs in New York City; Dwell with Dignity, a Dallas nonprofit that creates soothing, inspiring homes for families struggling with homelessness and poverty; and The Crystal Charity Ball, which supports and makes contributions to children’s charities in Dallas County.

Participating designers include: Cathy Kincaid Interiors, Dallas; Chad Dorsey Design, Dallas, L.A.; Cravotta Interiors, Austin; Dina Bandman Interiors, San Francisco; Doniphan Moore Interiors, Dallas; Erin Sander Design, Dallas; Jan Showers, Dallas; Kevin Spearman Design Group, Houston, NYC; Kirsten Kelli, Dallas, NYC, Greenwich; Lambert Landscape Company, Dallas; artist Letitia Huckaby, represented by Liliana Bloch Gallery, Dallas/Fort Worth; M Interiors, Dallas; M Naeve, Houston; Marcus Mohon Interiors, Austin, Houston; Mark D. Sikes Interiors, L.A.; Melissa Gerstle Design, Dallas; Michelle Nussbaumer, Dallas; Rottet Studio, Houston; Sees Design, Dallas; Sherry Hayslip Interiors, Dallas; Studio Thomas James, Dallas; Ten Plus Three, Dallas; Traci Zeller Interiors, Charlotte; Tracy Hardenburg Designs, Dallas; Trish Sheats Interior Design, Dallas-Fort Worth; Viviano Viviano, Houston; and Wells Design, Dallas, Houston.

Kips Bay Decorator Show House, founded in 1973 as a fundraiser to benefit Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club in New York, each year draws dozens of the most celebrated designers and architects to transform a townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. For 47 years, the deans of decorating have all participated: Sister Parish, Albert Hadley, Mark Hampton, McMillen Inc., David Easton, Irvine & Fleming, and Mario Buatta. The Manhattan show house attracts about 15,000 visitors each May (this year’s Kips Bay NYC was postponed due to COVID-19) and has raised more than $25 million for the organization.

Veranda magazine takes the lead as national media sponsor, with PaperCity and D Home serving as local media sponsors.

Sponsors for the Dallas show house include Benjamin Moore, The Shade Store, Monogram/GE, Cambria, Sewell, Veranda, Kohler, Susan’s Jewelry, The Container Store, Arteriors, Perennials and Sutherland, LLC, Caitlin Wilson Design, Zephyr Gin, Tatum Brown Custom Homes, The Rug Company, Stone Boutique, Briggs Freeman Sothebys International Realty, Materials Marketing, Retorra, Bevolo Gas and Electric Lights, and Brendan Bass Showroom. Local media sponsors are PaperCity magazine, and D Home.

The Kips Bay Show House Dallas Shuttle, sponsored by Premier Transportation, will provide attendees with free parking and transportation to and from the Kips Bay Show House, located at 5828 Woodland Drive. The shuttle schedule will coincide with the session times of the Show House from 10 am till 4 pm, Monday to Sunday. The shuttle is first come, first serve and we recommend getting to the parking lot 10 minutes prior to departure. Please see the schedule below. If you decide not to use the shuttle, we recommend using Uber or Lyft as there is limited street parking around the house.

FIRST DEPARTURE

Depart: Lovers Lane UMC Parking Lot, 9200 Inwood Road, Dallas, Texas

Depart Time From Parking Lot: 9:45 am

Arrive: Kips Bay Decorator Show House, 5828 Woodland Drive, Dallas, TX

Depart Time From Show House: 11:30 pm

SECOND DEPARTURE

Depart: Lovers Lane UMC Parking Lot, 9200 Inwood Road, Dallas, Texas

Depart Time From Parking Lot: 11:45 am

Arrive: Kips Bay Decorator Show House, 5828 Woodland Drive, Dallas, TX

Depart Time From Show House: 1:30 pm

THIRD DEPARTURE

Depart: Lovers Lane UMC Parking Lot, 9200 Inwood Road, Dallas, Texas

Depart Time From Parking Lot: 1:45 pm

Arrive: Kips Bay Decorator Show House, 5828 Woodland Drive, Dallas, TX

Depart Time From Show House: 3:30 pm

Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas opening-day preview tickets for Wednesday, September 23 and Thursday, September 24, are $250, $500 and $1,000; show house tickets (September 25 to October 25) are $40, at kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org.