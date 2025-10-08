Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas and President’s Dinner Gear Up For Their 6th Year

As we gear up for the most important week of design in Dallas, Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas announces the Show House chairmen and Kips Bay President’s Dinner Dallas honoree and chairmen.

Show House co-chairmen are Jean Liu and Chad Dorsey, along with vice chairmen Shelby Wagner and Trish Sheats. Kips Bay President’s Dinner Dallas honoree is Jan Showers, and event co-chairmen are Claire Emanuelson, Jan Showers, and Shelby Wagner; vice chairmen Doniphan Moore and Nancy Rogers; honorary chairmen Jan Showers and Jamie Drake.

The 26 designers chosen to create rooms in this year’s Show House are Katharine Pooley, London; Lisa & Leroy, Washington, D.C.; Shane & Pierce, Los Angeles, Dallas; Christopher Architecture & Interiors, Birmingham; J.D. Ireland Interior Architecture + Desgn, Washington, D.C.; Tracery Interiors, Santa Rosa Beach; Ellerslie Interiors, Nashville; Studio Eckström, Omaha; Bureau Interior Architecture | Design, Nashville; Avery Cox Design, Austin; Mrs. Paranjape Design + Interiors, Nashville; Design by Tula, Raleigh; Nicole Gordon Studio, Santa Monica; Paloma Contreras Design, Houston; Sarah Stacey Interior Design, Austin; Fleming Peters, Long Island; Mohon Interiors, Austin, Nicole Zarr, Houston; and the Dallas design contingent — Jean Liu Design, Sees Design, Doniphan Moore Interiors, Samantha Fisher Studio, Shannon Bowers Designs, Yates Desygn, Studio Thomas James, and Joshua Bernard Design.

VIP Opening Day of the Show House is Thursday, November 6, 2025, and it opens to the public on Friday, November 7, for three weeks, closing November 23. The location is the same property as in 2024, 2999 Turtle Creek Boulevard. The sprawling French Renaissance-style estate sits on two acres between Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek and the future Four Seasons Hotel & Residences. HN Capital Partners acquired the 25,000-square-foot property, which was once intended to become Dallas’ first Mandarin Oriental hotel, in 2021 and is still in the planning phase for its future use. VIP Opening Day tickets start at $500. General tickets start at $50.

The annual Kips Bay President’s Dinner is Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at Neiman Marcus Downtown, bringing together leaders in the design industry and supporters of the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas. Tickets start at $2,000.

For more than 50 years, the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club has produced a dazzling Decorator Show House on the Upper East Side in New York City. The event, which doubles as the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser, is a boon for both its host city and the designers chosen to participate. In 2017, the elite event expanded to Palm Beach, then to Dallas in 2020. The Show House benefits both Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, which provides young people with educational and developmental programs in New York City, as well as Dallas nonprofits Dwell with Dignity and The Crystal Charity Ball. For information and tickets to all events, go to kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org.

The Details

Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas

VIP Opening Day: Thursday, November 6, 4 pm to 8 pm. Tickets start at $500.

Open to the public: Friday, November 7 through November 23. Tickets start at $50.

Location: 2999 Turtle Creek Boulevard.

Co-chairmen: Jean Liu, Chad Dorsey. Vice chairmen: Shelby Wagner, Trish Sheats. Honorary chairmen: Jan Showers, Jamie Drake.

Kips Bay President’s Dinner Dallas

Wednesday, November 5, 2025, 6 pm cocktails and preview at the Kips Bay Decorator Show House. 8 pm seated dinner at Neiman Marcus Downtown, followed by dessert and nightcaps at the Zodiac Room at Neiman Marcus. Event design, Todd Events.

Honoree: Jan Showers. Chairmen: Claire Emanuelson, Jan Showers, Shelby Wagner. Vice chairmen: Doniphan Moore, Nancy Rogers.

Tickets: Start at $2,000.

Kips Bay History: For more than 50 years, the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club has produced a dazzling Decorator Show House on the Upper East Side in New York City. In 2017, the elite event expanded to Palm Beach, then to Dallas in 2020. The Show House benefits both Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, which provides young people with educational and developmental programs in New York City, as well as Dallas nonprofits

Dwell with Dignity and The Crystal Charity Ball.

Tickets and information: kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org.