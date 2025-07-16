Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas 2025, located at 2999 Turtle Creek Boulevard
Home + Design / Architecture

Great Design Just Keeps Coming — Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas Reveals Dates & Location

A Turtle Creek Repeat

BY // 07.16.25
 The dates and location for the sixth annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas have been announced. VIP Opening Day is Thursday, November 6, 2025, and the show house opens to the public on Friday, November 7, for two weeks.

Texas Design Week Dallas runs concurrently with opening day of Kips Bay show house, November 3 through November 7, 2025.

The annual Kips Bay President’s Dinner Dallas is Wednesday, November 5, 2025, bringing together leaders in the design industry and supporters of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. The location of the dinner will be announced soon.

The 2025 show house is at 2999 Turtle Creek Boulevard, the same show-stopping property as last year but with a fresh slate of national and local designers. The sprawling French Renaissance-style estate sits on two acres between Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek and the future Four Seasons Hotel & Residences. HN Capital Partners acquired the 25,000-square-foot property, which was once intended to become Dallas’ first Mandarin Oriental hotel, in 2021 and is still in the planning phase for its future use. With 6,000 square feet of underground parking and close access to the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, another HN Capital Partners property, the location is prime.

Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas 2025
Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas 2025

“After the incredible feedback from last year’s edition, we are glad to partner up with the team at Kips Bay for a second year with this marquee event,” says Vipin Nambiar, founder and managing partner of HN Capital Partners. “The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas is another opportunity for us to showcase the fast growing design and luxury industry in Dallas, while supporting the ecosystem of designers, decorators, manufacturers, artisans, creators and tradespeople to cross-pollinate their talent and skills to the benefit of the thriving design community within Dallas.

“Dallas residents have a special place for charity causes and the event’s association with two local charities makes it all the more distinctive.”

James Druckman, president of the board of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, says: “We are incredibly excited to present the sixth edition of our Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas at this storied address. It’s a Dallas treasure, right in the heart of Turtle Creek and surrounded by landmarks. It’s the perfect stage to highlight incredible design, and more importantly, to support the kids and community that need us most.”

For more than 50 years, Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club has produced a dazzling Decorator Show House on the Upper East Side in New York City. The event, which doubles as the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser, is a boon for both its host city and the designers chosen to participate. In 2017, the Show House expanded to Palm Beach, then to Dallas in 2020. The Show House benefits both Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, as well as local nonprofits Dwell with Dignity and The Crystal Charity Ball. 

The designers selected to design rooms for the 2025 Kips Bay show house will be announced soon.

PaperCity serves as regional media sponsor for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas.

For more information about Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, go here.

