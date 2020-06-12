NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Corey Damen Jenkins and Associates (Photo by Nickolas Sargent).
The 2020 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, 5828 Woodland Drive in Old Preston Hollow. The show house is open September 25 through October 25. Opening night is Thursday, September 24.
NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Corey Damen Jenkins and Associates (Photo by Nickolas Sargent).

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Young Huh, photo Ngoc Minh Ngo

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Gluckstein Design, photo Nickolas Sargent

The 2020 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, 5828 Woodland Drive in Old Preston Hollow. The show house is open September 25 through October 25. Opening night is Thursday, September 24.

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by J. Cohler Mason Design, photo Nickolas Sargent

Palm Beach Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Alessandra Branco, photo Nickolas Sargent

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Peter Pennoyer Architects, photo Nickolas Sargent

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Pappas Miron Design, photo Nickolas Sargent

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Jeff Lincoln Interiors, photo Nickolas Sargent

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Richard Rabel Interiors + Art, photo Nickolas Sargent

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Studio DB, photo Matthew Williams

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Charlotte Moss, photo Nickolas Sargent

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Cory Damen Jenkins, photo Marco Ricca

NYC Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Eve Robinson Associates, photo Marco Ricca

Palm Beach Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Suzanne Kasler, photo Nickolas Sargent

Palm Beach Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Joe Lucas, photo Douglas Friedman

This Just In — Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas Signs Deal for an Elegant Estate in Old Preston Hollow for its Month-Long Run

06.12.20
It’s the news the design-obsessed have been waiting for — where is the location for the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas? The deal is signed, and Kips Bay has chosen for its month-long show house an elegant Provence-inspired estate at 5828 Woodland Drive, in the historic Woodland Estates neighborhood of Old Preston Hollow.

For the Dallas show house, about 20 designers have been selected via committee to participate in Kips Bay. Designers to be announced soon. Once they accept their room assignments, they will have about 12 weeks to complete the transformation. Designers have been selected from Dallas, other major cities in Texas, and across the United States.

Co-chaired by Christopher Peacock and Jan Showers, with vice-chairs Jean Liu and Chad Dorsey, along with Veranda editor in chief  Steele Marcoux as honorary chair, the show house is a game changer for Dallas and the Texas design community and is expected to draw national press and thousands of visitors. Thursday, September 24 is opening night for the show house, which falls during Texas Design Week Dallas (September 21 to 25). The house is open to the public September 25 through October 25, benefitting Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, which provides young people with educational and developmental programs in New York City; Dwell with Dignity, a Dallas nonprofit dedicated to creating soothing, inspiring homes for families struggling with homelessness and poverty; and The Crystal Charity Ball which aids, supports and makes contributions to children’s charities in Dallas County.

Kips Bay Decorator Show House, founded in 1973 as a fundraiser to benefit Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club in New York, each year draws dozens of the most celebrated designers and architects to transform a townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. For 47 years, the deans of decorating have all participated: Sister Parish, Albert Hadley, Mark Hampton, McMillen Inc., David Easton, Irvine & Fleming, and Mario Buatta.

The Manhattan show house attracts about 15,000 visitors each May (this year’s Kips Bay NYC was postponed due to COVID-19) and has raised more than $25 million for the organization. It’s been so successful that three years ago, Kips Bay added an annual Palm Beach show house, and now Dallas.

Veranda magazine takes the lead as national media sponsor, with PaperCity and D Home serving as local media sponsors.

Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and the Dallas show house will be honored at the Dallas PaperCity Design Awards Monday, September 21, at Virgin Hotels Dallas.

Due to COVID-19, The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas will conduct health screenings for all staff, as well as increased cleaning and sanitation throughout the house. In addition, the Show House is taking steps to allow for social distancing, including limiting the number of attendees; admission tickets will be sold for specific dates and times to ensure guest count meets city and state guidelines. All guests and employees of the house will be in masks, and guests will be provided masks if they do not have their own.

Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas opening-night tickets (Thursday, September 24) $250; show house tickets (September 25 – October 25) $40, at kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org.

