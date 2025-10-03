Meet Laura U Design Collective — An Award-Winning Boutique Interior Design Firm Based in Houston

Designing your home is deeply personal. Striking the right balance and creating the perfect aesthetic is what takes a home from just four walls to a living, breathing place that captures our most precious memories and treasured moments. When it comes to choosing which designer you’ll partner with to embark on this intimate journey with you, it’s a big decision. It’s why so many Houstonians pick Laura Umansky and her firm, Laura U Design Collective (LUDC), a 100 percent female-owned, led, and employed firm setting the standard for design in Houston, Aspen, and around the globe.

Umansky founded LUDC, an award-winning, nationally recognized luxury residential design firm, in 2006. With a background in studio art and architecture, she’s known for creating interiors that exude warmth, romance, and a little edge — spaces that are as livable as they are visually striking. Called a “designer’s designer,” Umansky is admired by peers for her layered aesthetic and collaborative approach. She is also the co-founder of DesignDash, where she actively mentors other creatives by giving them the tools and guidance they need to build thriving businesses while doing work they love.

In nearly 20 years, Umansky and her team have led high-end projects across the country and have earned numerous design accolades along the way. Her deep Texas roots and connection to the Houston community, coupled with her national reach, give her an edge. With a second studio in Aspen, she brings a dual perspective to her projects, juxtaposing relaxed mountain living and southern city living. This contemporary perspective creates a polished yet practical aesthetic.

Simply put, Umansky is setting the design world ablaze.

Known for her classically current aesthetic, Umansky blends timeless architecture and fresh, modern design. Her interiors feel warm, layered, and soulful — never sterile or overly trendy. At the heart of it all, though? A client-centered philosophy.

“We focus on how clients live in a space, not just on how it looks,” says Umansky. “Homes are tailored to family life, entertaining, and long-term comfort. We put an emphasis on both functionality and emotional connection.”

LUDC has a wide range of expertise, from ground-up builds to large-scale renovations to full furnishing projects. They’re capable of overseeing every phase, from residential design to interior design, and bespoke furnishings and art curation are often incorporated for a fully realized home.

The multidisciplinary firm has two arms: a Residential Design team and an Interior Design team. The Residential Design team specializes in design, exteriors, and layouts, while you can catch the Interior Design team obsessing over furnishings, finishings, and art. They both work seamlessly under one roof, creating a highly cohesive final product for the client.

That seamless collaboration has also led to industry recognition on an international scale. Laura and Shannon recently attended Design et al’s International Design & Architecture Awards 2025, where their team earned the prestigious Luxury Residence – Americas Award for their River Oaks Modern Project. Their recognition builds on an already impressive track record, as Laura was named ARTS Award Designer of the Year in 2020. Looking ahead, Laura and her team are preparing to participate in the ASID Houston Showhouse, set to debut in the spring of 2026, further showcasing their creativity and influence in the design world.

No matter the project, Laura U Design Collective and its team of experts flawlessly bring it to life every time.