le creuset Pierna de cerdo (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Le Creuset Signature Store Woodlands
Le Creuset Signature Store Woodlands (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Le Creuset Signature Store Woodlands (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Le Creuset Signature Store Woodlands
lecreuset (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Le Creuset Signature Store Woodlands
Le Creuset Signature Store Woodlands (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
01
08

Le Creuset has opened a striking new two-level store in Conroe. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

02
08

The bold exterior of Le Creuset’s new Conroe store is visible from the I-45/1488 intersection.

03
08

A ceiling-mounted centerpiece made from colorful Le Creuset cookware anchors the two-story space. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

04
08

Le Creuset cookware on display at the new two-level store in Conroe. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

05
08

Tea kettles, baking pans and accessories are part of the offerings at the new Le Creuset signature store in Conroe.

06
08

Le Creuset (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

07
08

Le Creuset’s full line of cookware, tea kettles, stainless steel and accessories is available at the new signature store in Conroe.

08
08

Le Creuset marks its 100th anniversary with exclusive commemorative items at the Conroe store. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

le creuset Pierna de cerdo (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Le Creuset Signature Store Woodlands
Le Creuset Signature Store Woodlands (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Le Creuset Signature Store Woodlands (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Le Creuset Signature Store Woodlands
lecreuset (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Le Creuset Signature Store Woodlands
Le Creuset Signature Store Woodlands (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Home + Design / Home Stores

A Colorful French Kitchen Coup For The Woodlands Area — Le Creuset Opens a Rare Showpiece Signature Store In Conroe

One Of Only Three Signature Cookware Stores In the Entire United States Brings Serious Perks and Rare Shopping Opportunities

BY // 05.23.25
photography Laura Landsbaum
Le Creuset has opened a striking new two-level store in Conroe. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
The bold exterior of Le Creuset’s new Conroe store is visible from the I-45/1488 intersection.
A ceiling-mounted centerpiece made from colorful Le Creuset cookware anchors the two-story space. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Le Creuset cookware on display at the new two-level store in Conroe. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Tea kettles, baking pans and accessories are part of the offerings at the new Le Creuset signature store in Conroe.
Le Creuset (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Le Creuset’s full line of cookware, tea kettles, stainless steel and accessories is available at the new signature store in Conroe.
Le Creuset marks its 100th anniversary with exclusive commemorative items at the Conroe store. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
1
8

Le Creuset has opened a striking new two-level store in Conroe. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

2
8

The bold exterior of Le Creuset’s new Conroe store is visible from the I-45/1488 intersection.

3
8

A ceiling-mounted centerpiece made from colorful Le Creuset cookware anchors the two-story space. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

4
8

Le Creuset cookware on display at the new two-level store in Conroe. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

5
8

Tea kettles, baking pans and accessories are part of the offerings at the new Le Creuset signature store in Conroe.

6
8

Le Creuset (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

7
8

Le Creuset’s full line of cookware, tea kettles, stainless steel and accessories is available at the new signature store in Conroe.

8
8

Le Creuset marks its 100th anniversary with exclusive commemorative items at the Conroe store. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Le Creuset has opened a striking new two-level store in Conroe, and it’s not your average cookware shop. With a gleaming demonstration kitchen, outdoor patio and both full-price and outlet shopping under one roof, this is definitely a new destination for cooks and collectors alike in The Woodlands region.

The iconic French cookware brand, which launched in 1925 with a flame-colored enameled cast iron pot, has built a cult following over the decades. Known for its bold colors and heirloom-quality pieces, Le Creuset continues to expand its presence in the United States — and this new Conroe store is its latest statement.

Le Creuset Signature Store Woodlands
A ceiling-mounted centerpiece made from colorful Le Creuset cookware anchors the two-story space.

This new location goes beyond a traditional retail store. It’s a Le Creuset signature store, one of just three in the entire country. Signature stores offer a more immersive experience than typical retail locations. Each is meant to reflect its local community while serving as a flagship for the brand.

That vision takes shape the moment you walk through the doors of this new store. The new Conroe Le Creuset features a retail space on the first floor and an outlet with discounted pricing upstairs. The demonstration kitchen, located on the first level, lets shoppers see the cookware in action.

Justin Dunham, Le Creuset’s senior district manager for the Midwest, says the demonstration kitchen is more than a showroom feature. Staff use it to show how the cookware performs in everyday cooking situations. It is also a way to engage with the community.

“We want to move beyond retail and create a space for cooking demos, events and partnerships,” Dunham tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “Our goal is to bring in others from the culinary world and keep building relationships with the local community.”

Mother's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025

Cookware That Matches Every Mood

A rainbow of collectible colored cookware lines the store, and that’s entirely by design.

“We’re constantly coming up with new colors or finding colors that match current trends,” Dunham says. “It gives people an opportunity to stick with a color or buy one that strikes their mood that day.”

Shoppers can also personalize any Le Creuset piece with interchangeable knobs in a variety of colors and styles. “It’s an easy way to customize,” Dunham notes. “If you have a shiny white piece and it comes with the stainless steel knob, you can switch to a cool iridescent knob to give it a modern pop.

“For our 100-year centenary, we also introduced crucible knobs, which are a heavier weight.”

Le Creuset Signature Store Woodlands
Le Creuset marks its 100th anniversary with exclusive commemorative items at the Conroe store.

A Touch of France in Texas

A large metal structure hangs in the center of the store, filled with cookware accessories in a rainbow of colors.  

“This was designed by one of our merchandising team members. The metal piece is called a grit blaster,” Dunham says. “It’s from the factory in France. It’s the only one outside the factory in the entire world, here in Conroe.”

In Le Creuset’s Fresnoy-le-grand factory, grit blasters prepare the raw cast iron pieces for enameling. Each piece is blasted and prepped before the enamel is applied.

It’s a small but striking detail that reminds visitors just how much tradition, craftsmanship and creativity are baked into every Le Creuset piece. And how lucky The Woodlands area is to be home to one of this French cookware giant’s few signature stores.

Le Creuset is located at 14900 Interstate 45 South in Conroe. It is open on Sundays from 12 pm to 6 pm, Mondays through Wednesdays from 10 am to 6 pm and Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 am to 7 pm. For more information, go here.

Featured Events
THEIR ORTHOPEDIC EXPERTISE
KEEPS ME MOVING
Methodist_Leading_Medicine_White
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
5807 Juniper Knoll Lane
Open House
Kingwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/24 Saturday 12 - 3 PM

5807 Juniper Knoll Lane
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
5807 Juniper Knoll Lane
15411 Parkwood Way
Bay Oaks
FOR SALE

15411 Parkwood Way
Houston, TX

$822,906 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
15411 Parkwood Way
10807 Overbrook Lane
Lakeside Estates
FOR SALE

10807 Overbrook Lane
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
10807 Overbrook Lane
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
814 Reinicke Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

814 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$549,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
814 Reinicke Street
4613 Cedar Oaks Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4613 Cedar Oaks Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4613 Cedar Oaks Lane
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
1902 Potomac Drive #A
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1902 Potomac Drive #A
Houston, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1902 Potomac Drive #A
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$344,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,050,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
13607 Morgan Creek
Lakes Of Parkway
FOR SALE

13607 Morgan Creek
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
13607 Morgan Creek
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
942 Ashford Pkwy
Ashford Forest
FOR SALE

942 Ashford Pkwy
Houston, TX

$509,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
942 Ashford Pkwy
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
15621 Martineau Street
Aldine Area
FOR SALE

15621 Martineau Street
Houston, TX

$190,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
15621 Martineau Street
1055 W 16th Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

1055 W 16th Street
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
1055 W 16th Street
9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
Westchase Forest
FOR SALE

9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
Houston, TX

$158,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$420,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
15719 Foxgate Road
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

15719 Foxgate Road
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
15719 Foxgate Road
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
14 Greenway Plaza #9R
Greenway
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza #9R
Houston, TX

$445,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza #9R
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
14942 Spring Lake Drive
Heatherwood
FOR SALE

14942 Spring Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$299,750 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14942 Spring Lake Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$479,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
201 Vanderpool Ln #117
Woodstone
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Ln #117
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Ln #117
5122 Libbey Lane
Open House
Oak Forest
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/24 Saturday 1 - 3 PM

5122 Libbey Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5122 Libbey Lane
3 Warrenton Drive
Whispering Oaks
FOR SALE

3 Warrenton Drive
Houston, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3 Warrenton Drive
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$155,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
75 Twin Ponds Place
Woodlands Creekside Park West
FOR SALE

75 Twin Ponds Place
The Woodlands, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
75 Twin Ponds Place
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Village Indian Trails
FOR SALE

13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Cypress, TX

$487,500 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Ponderosa Forest
FOR SALE

1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Houston, TX

$227,500 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X