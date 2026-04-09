Living Designs Furniture represents the American Dream right in Houston's backyard.

Zubowski says they have the fastest lead and production times in the city, with only eight to 10 weeks for production.

Instead of going to big box retail stores where everything looks the same, and you’ll see the same piece at your neighbor’s home, you’ll get truly customized furniture with Living Designs Furniture — from frame to fabric.

What sets Living Designs Furniture apart is that they give Houstonians the opportunity to truly have custom homes at reasonable prices.

For over 45 years, Living Designs Furniture has produced furniture and mattresses right here at its factory in Houston.

If you meet Houstonian Youval Meicler, you meet a walking version of the American Dream. Born and raised in Israel, Meicler immigrated to the United States. He started at the bottom, sweeping the floors of a local furniture factory and worked in every division, working his way up. When it was time to take the company and make it his own, he established Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture.

Despite being older now, you’ll still find Meicler at work every single day, says his daughter and lead brand ambassador Sarah Zubowski.

“We’re a true family business in every sense of the word,” says Zubowski. “My husband, siblings, cousins, aunts, and uncles all work in the business. My dad accomplished the true American dream. He wanted to be successful, make an impact with his charitable efforts, and create a product that Houstonians could be proud of.”

To say Meicler has done all that and more would be an understatement. For over 45 years, Living Designs Furniture has produced furniture and mattresses with sister store Texas Mattress Makers right here at its factory in Houston, which is rare. Made in Houston, by Houstonians. If you find yourself at the factory location you’ll likely meet Sarah’s husband Dean, who runs production and oversees the entire furniture process. “He would be happy to give you a factory tour during your design consultation, if you’re interested.”



“What sets us apart is that we give Houstonians the opportunity to truly have custom furniture in their homes at reasonable prices,” says Zubowski. “Our audience is drawn to things made for them. Instead of going to big box retail stores where everything looks the same, and you’ll see the same piece at your neighbor’s home, you’ll get truly customized furniture with us — from frame to fabric. And, it’s not an overly stressful experience. It’s as simple as choosing your style, configuration, and material.”

In a world of mass production, Living Designs Furniture and Texas Mattress Makers (voted Best of the Best Mattress Store for four years in a row) stand out from production to installation. And, you don’t have to wait forever to get a custom piece, which can be the name of the game with custom furniture these days. Zubowski says they have the fastest lead and production times in the city, with only eight to 10 weeks for production. And, if you bring your own fabric, they can expedite that to approximately four weeks. Their trade program and benefits available to designers not only make a difference in lead time and cost, but allow a factory direct experience to touch and feel designs before production. If you’re working with a designer or furnishing your home yourself, shopping with Living Designs Furniture is a no-brainer.

“Houstonians appreciate the opportunity to have custom pieces,” says Zubowski. “We’re not basic. We like to be different, and we like high-quality things. At Living Designs Furniture, we’re giving the opportunity to everyday Houstonians to live differently.”

From sofas to sectionals to bed frames to accent chairs, if it’s fully upholstered, they can make it. Zubowski’s favorite? A custom dining banquette.

“There’s nothing more elevated than a dining space with a custom banquette made for it,” said Zubowski. “It takes your dining space to the next level.”

They just don’t make furniture like they do at Living Designs Furniture anymore. From their Memorial location to their factory location downtown, Meicler and family are defining the luxury Houston furniture space.