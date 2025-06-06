Kunimasa Aoki’s “Realm of Living Things 19,” 2024 (Courtesy Loewe)
Home + Design / Design Notes

Madrid’s Global Celebration Of What Craft Can Be — Inside The Lowe Foundation Craft Prize

When Handmade Brilliance Takes Centerstage

BY Steven Hempel // 06.05.25
The Loewe Foundation Craft Prize made a spectacular return for its eighth edition, taking over the stunning Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum in the heart of Madrid. More than just an award, this annual event is a global celebration of what craft can be. It is where tradition meets bold innovation and handmade brilliance takes center stage.

Each year, the Craft Prize brings together boundary-pushing makers from around the world — artists who reshape materials, rethink age-old techniques, and redefine the future of craft. From ceramics and textiles to metal, wood and glass, the work is as diverse as it is visionary.

The Loewe Foundation, founded in 1988 by Enrique Loewe, has long championed cultural heritage and creative excellence. Now led by Sheila Loewe, the Foundation continues to support artists across craft, design, photography, dance, poetry and more. In 2002, it received Spain’s Gold Medal for Merit in the Fine Arts — a nod to its ongoing cultural impact.

This year’s jury brought together 13 powerhouses from across design, architecture, curation and criticism. Among them: Patricia Urquiola, Olivier Gabet, Wang Shu, Magdalene Odundo and Frida Escobedo — each helping to choose a winner from an extraordinary group of finalists.

And the Winner Is

Loewe named Japanese artist Kunimasa Aoki as the 2025 Craft Prize winner for his mesmerizing terracotta sculpture Realm of Living Things 19 (2024).

Crafted using stacked and compressed coils of clay, Aoki’s piece explores what happens when raw material is pushed to its limits. Smoked in the kiln and finished with soil and pencil marks, the sculpture is a textured, otherworldly form that feels as much grown as it is made. The surface details — described by the jury as “little universes” — capture the tension between control and chaos, fragility and strength.

It’s a piece that embraces risk and imperfection — qualities the jury praised as a bold, honest expression of craft at its most experimental.

Kunimasa Aoki with his Realm of Living Things 19, 2024, winner of The Loewe Foundation 2025 Craft Prize

Special Mentions

Nifemi Marcus-Bello (Nigeria)

A designer exploring globalization and consumer culture, Nifemi Marcus-Bello has exhibited globally and received major accolades — including Monocle’s Emerging Designer of the Year (2023). His work is held in top-tier collections, including at MoMA New York.

Nifemi Marcus-Bello’s TM Bench with Bowl, 2023, a Loewe Foundation Craft Prize special mention

Studio Sumakshi Singh (India)

Founded by artist and educator Sumakshi Singh, this Gurugram-based studio works across textiles, sculpture and installation. Their intricately detailed pieces have been shown at Saatchi Gallery and museums worldwide.

Sumakshi Singh’s Monument, 2024, a Loewe Foundation Craft Prize special mention

See It for Yourself

All 30 finalist works are on view at the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum in Madrid through Sunday, June 29. The exhibition offers an up-close look at the future of craft — from the finely honed to the wildly experimental.

Can’t make it to Madrid? No problem. The full exhibition is also available to explore online, with a beautifully designed catalogue to capture every detail.

For more information, go here

