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Hail to the Craft — Shape-Shifting Sculpture Captures the Coveted Loewe Foundation 2026 Craft Prize

Jongjin Park Of South Korea Impresses a Powerhouse Jury

By Steven Hempel //

The 2026 edition of the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize affirmed the evolving language of contemporary craft, bringing material innovation, technical precision and cultural memory to the forefront. Established in 2016 by Jonathan Anderson as an international award to recognize contemporary craftsmanship, it was a logical extension for a brand whose works celebrate traditional techniques and the impact that handmade objects and design pieces have in the world of fashion.

This year’s Craft Prize recipient — Jongjin Park of South Korea — was recognized for Strata of Illusion (2025), a sculptural work that transforms thousands of layered sheets of paper coated in colored porcelain slip into a monumental form. As the paper burns away in the kiln, the structure softens and collapses into itself, leaving behind a work that feels architectural yet also organic.

LOEWE FOUNDATION CRAFT PRIZE JONGJIN PARK WINNER
Jongjin Park received the 2026 Loewe Foundation Craft Prize for “Strata of Illusion,” 2025

Selected from 30 finalists, Park was awarded by a jury spanning design, architecture, criticism and museum leadership, including Frida Escobedo, Patricia Urquiola, Olivier Gabet, alongside Loewe creative directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez.

Two Special Mentions further expanded the prize’s global and material dialogue. The collaborative work Frafra Tapestry (2024) by the Baba Tree Master Weavers and Álvaro Catalán de Ocón translated aerial views of traditional Gurunsi villages in Ghana into a woven tapestry crafted from elephant grass using ancestral basketry techniques. The jury praised the work’s synthesis of contemporary mapping technology and inherited weaving knowledge, preserving a disappearing architectural and social landscape through collective craftsmanship.

Graziano Visintin received a Loewe Foundation Special Mention for Collier, 2025
Graziano Visintin received a Loewe Foundation Special Mention for Collier, 2025

Italian goldsmith Graziano Visintin also received a Special Mention for Collier (2025), two necklaces composed of miniature gold cubes detailed with niello — an ancient metalworking technique reimagined with extraordinary refinement. The result carries the intimacy of countless miniature paintings suspended in motion.

LOEWE FOUNDATION CRAFT PRIZE ALVARO CATALAN DE OCON SPECIAL MENTION
Baba Tree Master Weavers × Álvaro Catalán de Ocón received a Loewe Foundation Special Mention for “Frafra Tapestry,” 2024

Founded in 2016, the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize continues to position craft as a vital form of contemporary artistic expression, championing knowledge, material experimentation and the enduring value of handmade objects.

Learn more here.

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Jongjin Park, Republic of Korea, is the winner of the 2026 Loewe Foundation Craft Prize

Jongjin Park, Republic of Korea, is the winner of the 2026 Loewe Foundation Craft Prize

Jongjin Park received the 2026 Loewe Foundation Craft Prize for "Strata of Illusion," 2025

Jongjin Park received the 2026 Loewe Foundation Craft Prize for “Strata of Illusion,” 2025

Álvaro Catalán de Ocón, alongside collaborators Baba Tree Master Weavers (Mary Anaba, Charity Aveamah Atuah, Christiana Anaba Akolpoka, Asakiloro Aduko, Mary Ayinbogra, Teni Ayine, Subolo Ayine and Punka Joe), won a Special Mention

Álvaro Catalán de Ocón, alongside collaborators Baba Tree Master Weavers (Mary Anaba, Charity Aveamah Atuah, Christiana Anaba Akolpoka, Asakiloro Aduko, Mary Ayinbogra, Teni Ayine, Subolo Ayine and Punka Joe), won a Special Mention

Baba Tree Master Weavers × Álvaro Catalán de Ocón received a Loewe Foundation Special Mention for "Frafra Tapestry," 2024

Baba Tree Master Weavers × Álvaro Catalán de Ocón received a Loewe Foundation Special Mention for “Frafra Tapestry,” 2024

Graziano Visintin of Italy won a Special Mention

Graziano Visintin of Italy won a Special Mention

Graziano Visintin received a Loewe Foundation Special Mention for "Collier," 2025

Graziano Visintin received a Loewe Foundation Special Mention for “Collier,” 2025

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