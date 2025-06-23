Luxury British Bedmaker Vispring Opens Flagship Showroom in Dallas Design Center

Epitomizing a distinctly British form of elegance, combined with the finest tailoring and traditional methods of workmanship, Vispring sets the international standard for comfort and sophistication.

The showroom is now open for private appointments and welcomes designers, hospitality, and discerning clients to experience the exceptional comfort and craftsmanship that have defined Vispring for generations.

The brand celebrated with a grand opening soiree that united Dallas’ design elite to usher in a new era of luxurious rest to the city.

Vispring offers Texans the opportunity to experience the brand that has been the unrivaled choice of luxury bedding.

The Dallas Design Center just keeps getting better. New to the scene is luxury British bed manufacturer Vispring, offering Texans the opportunity to experience the brand that has been the unrivaled choice of luxury hotels, royal families, and connoisseurs of fine living for more than a century. The brand recently celebrated with a grand opening soiree that united Dallas’ design elite to usher in a new era of luxurious rest for the city.

Vispring is the benchmark for bespoke, handcrafted beds, made using only the finest, natural materials, including British wool, Real Shetland Wool, cashmere, horsehair, and silk. Epitomizing a distinctly British form of elegance, combined with the finest tailoring and traditional methods of workmanship, Vispring sets the international standard for comfort and sophistication. Each bed is individually made in Plymouth, Devon. This dedication to craftsmanship is why notable Dallas residents like celebrity chef Dean Fearing of The Ritz-Carlton and Jan Showers, the Grande Dame of Dallas design, both choose Vispring beds for their own homes.

“When we travel, I cannot wait to get back to our Vispring mattress,” says Showers. “It is heaven!”

Vispring’s mattresses have graced the first-class cabins of legendary ocean liners, including The Titanic and the Queen Elizabeth II. They can be found today in the suites of the world’s most prestigious hotels, such as London’s The Dorchester, as well as on board luxurious Princess Yachts and Gulfstream Jets. The brand is also committed to reducing its impact on the environment, with designs built to last and continued use of all-natural mattress fillings. The company continues to work towards a more sustainable future and, in both 2023 and 2024, achieved the ISO 14001 Environmental Standard following an in-depth external audit by the Société Générale de Surveillance at its Plymouth factory.

The new Dallas flagship showroom showcases Vispring’s collection of handcrafted beds, including the Diamond Majesty, Masterpiece Superb, Signatory Superb, Cashmere Superb, Sublime Superb, Tiara Superb, and more. Each piece exemplifies Vispring’s commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and the finest natural materials.

A highlight of the showroom is the exclusive display of the new Diamond Majesty Topper from Vispring, an exquisitely luxurious mattress topper featuring nine layers of the world’s finest natural fibres including Shetland wool, Royal Alpaca, cashmere, and Austrian Moosburger® Horse Tail. The signature three-chamber box quilted design offers 15cm of loft with outstanding pressure-relief and comfort response, all encased in Belgian damask with Merino Wool borders.

The showroom will also feature Vispring’s new Wool Fabrics collection, showcasing the brand’s innovative approach to sustainable luxury through elegantly hanging fabric displays, featuring 25 new textiles that showcase premium wools in a sophisticated spectrum of natural and warm hues. From the silken touch of immaculate Satin to the irresistible texture of plush Wool Bouclé, this curated collection offers discerning clients a range including refined plain finishes to subtle patterns, distinguished Tweeds, and timeless Herringbone designs.

For Vispring, it’s not just about selling mattresses, but about the well-being that a true luxury bed can bring through transformative sleep. The showroom is now open for private appointments and welcomes designers, hospitality, and discerning clients to experience the exceptional comfort and craftsmanship that have defined Vispring for generations.