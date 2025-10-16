The Real Story Behind the New Lynn Wyatt Book — Popcorn, Champagne and Chronicles Of Style and Grace

Author Ronda Carman debuted her new coffee table book Lynn Wyatt at a special gathering at Meredith O’Donnell Fine Furniture during Houston Design District’s Fall Design Week. Megan Hotze introduced Carman and PaperCity contributing editor Anne Lee Phillips for a lively discussion, which delved into some behind-the-scenes stories and inspirations that shaped the book on the iconic Texas force, who is 90 years old.

Carman was originally introduced to Wyatt through her sons – who later commissioned Carman to write the book – as Carman had a place on one of the Wyatt ranches in South Texas several years ago.

“As a native Houstonian, I have always known of Lynn Sakowitz Wyatt,” Carman says. “However, knowing of someone and knowing someone are two different things. My first encounter with Lynn was at her beautiful ranch in South Texas. The moment she walked in, the entire atmosphere brightened up. Her warm laugh and genuine, approachable nature made me feel completely at home right away.”

In addition to interviewing the captivating Wyatt often over the course of four years at her home in River Oaks and at her ranch in South Texas, Carman also had the immense job of poring through thousands of Wyatt’s personal documents, including invitations, dinner party notes, guest lists, press clippings and heartfelt correspondence from Wyatt’s remarkable friends. These included Bill Blass, Karl Lagerfeld, Hubert de Givenchy, Estée Lauder, Liza Minelli, Farrah Fawcett, Ronald Reagan and Princess Margaret.

Carman revealed that every dignitary and celebrity she reached out to about Lynn Wyatt immediately and happily responded to her, sharing stories about how fabulous Wyatt is. Wyatt has as much grace as she has style.

“For this extraordinary woman, its not just about the number of people she knows,” Carman says. “It’s about the meaningful relationships that bring significance to life.”

In addition to a beautiful charcuterie spread by Graze HTX, two of La Lynn’s favorite pairings were served at the event: popcorn and champagne from Iron Horse. Attendees also snagged signed copies of the beautiful new book.

PC Seen: Meredith O’Donnell, Denzil Hollingsworth, Jo Neiter, Nicole Zarr, Rainey Richardson, Yesely Love, Casey Brand, Matt Whitaker, Leslie and Andy Biggs, and Sarah Eilers.