Carolina Herrera Teams Up With British Brand Mrs. Alice on An Exclusive Collection

An exclusive new tableware collection from Carolina Herrera and hot British lifestyle and homeware brand Mrs. Alice is now on display for the next three months at the Herrera boutique in Highland Park Village. With a stunning table in signature Carolina Herrera Pink and Red and Mrs. Alice Ikat, the installation is a fusion of fashion and tableware, incorporating two custom prints designed for the collection.

Mrs. Alice founder, Alice Naylor-Leyland, is an Instagram sensation with 238,000 followers, and her blog, Mrs. Alice, expounds on fashion, lifestyle and motherhood; her fantastical tablescapes and collections are inspired by English country house life, and are photographed at her own English pile, Stibbington House. Married to Tom Philip Naylor-Leyland, son of Sir Philip Naylor-Leyland, 4th Baronet, she has four children, who appear in her posts, along with stuffed unicorns, white peacocks and accouterments of the English countryside.

In celebration of the collaboration with Carolina Herrera, Mrs. Alice founder Alice Naylor-Leyland will pop up at the Dallas shop on Saturday, November 9 through Monday, November 11. It will be the first time Dallas customers can shop a selection of pieces from the British brand in person. We caught up with Naylor-Leyland ahead of the event to find out what she’s most excited about for the pop-up shop.

“Definitely seeing our installation in real life and talking customers through it,” Naylor-Leyland tells PaperCity. “I always love seeing our customers interact with our product but this pop-up will be a level up. It’s also so great to be back in Highland Park Village, a place I’ve visited a few times over the years. I adore the unique architecture, amazing positive atmosphere, and the Texas welcome which truly is the warmest.” Naylor-Leyland created the collection with her mother, English decorator Serena Fresson.

As for what she thinks those visiting the pop-up will be most excited about, she jokes: “Seeing my mother in her rollers. But seriously, it is exciting to bring my mother, Serena, with me on this trip. One of the great pleasures of starting Mrs. Alice is working alongside and designing with her. It’s a joy. And while she’s sometimes a little high maintenance, with her blow dries, she’s a great traveling companion. I can’t wait for the Dallas shoppers to meet her.”

The installation made an appearance last month at the 30th annual Kappa Tablescapes Luncheon, which Carolina Herrera Creative Director Wes Gordon lauded as “the most beautiful, colorful, fun luncheon” that he’s attended.