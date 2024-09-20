West Fork Garden – Alyssa Petrus and Christine Figley
West Fork Garden Market's Alyssa Petrus and Christine Figley pose amidst one of their fabulous seasonal door displays.

From holiday décor to gifting, West Fork Garden Market has it all in store. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

A peek inside the new showroom now at The Shops at Clearfork. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

West Fork Garden Market has everything you need for entertaining right down to the linens and napkin rings.

The flower bar can fill all your floral fantasies. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

West Fork Garden invites you to Elevate Your Celebrate with party planning and beyond. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Home + Design / Home Stores

One of Fort Worth’s Favorite Home Stores Launches a Pop-Up — West Fork Garden Market Brings Christmas Cheer to Clearfork

From Holiday Decor to A Flower Bar, "Party Central" Has It All

BY // 09.20.24
West Fork Garden Market's Alyssa Petrus and Christine Figley pose amidst one of their fabulous seasonal door displays.
From holiday décor to gifting, West Fork Garden Market has it all in store. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
A peek inside the new showroom now at The Shops at Clearfork. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
West Fork Garden Market has everything you need for entertaining right down to the linens and napkin rings.
The flower bar can fill all your floral fantasies. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
West Fork Garden invites you to Elevate Your Celebrate with party planning and beyond. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
West Fork Garden Market's Alyssa Petrus and Christine Figley pose amidst one of their fabulous seasonal door displays.

From holiday décor to gifting, West Fork Garden Market has it all in store. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

A peek inside the new showroom now at The Shops at Clearfork. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

West Fork Garden Market has everything you need for entertaining right down to the linens and napkin rings.

The flower bar can fill all your floral fantasies. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

West Fork Garden invites you to Elevate Your Celebrate with party planning and beyond. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Since West Fork Garden Market first opened at 2932 Marquita Street in the fall of 2002, it has become a trusted resource for home and garden, as well as party design essentials and gifting headquarters for those in search of what’s new and next in Fort Worth. Now it inhabits, (and by that, I mean, fills every square inch) of the former Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams showroom at The Shops at Clearfork. That’s where you can find the “Party Central” pop-up from West Fork Garden Market from now through mid-January.

Owner Christine Figley tells PaperCity Fort Worth that the Marquita showroom will simply push pause during their extended pop-up event. Figley owns West Fork Landscaping, and she says the idea for her expansive garden market developed organically.

“We were just trying to fill a void in the Fort Worth market,” Figley explains. “So, every time we had to drive to Dallas to source something, we wrote it down.” That’s why you’ll find so many unique items under one roof.

Welcome to Party Central

Christmas comes early this year at West Fork Garden Market’s new pop-up, as shoppers are greeted by dramatic Christmas color-coordinated trees and tables filled with décor and gift items at every turn. Seriously, it’s like a scene from Elf ― glass ornaments, swags, wreaths, wrapping papers, and bows.

There is a dedicated Flower Bar in the far left corner. That’s where you can choose to buy or bring along your container and have an expert floral arrangement made.

“Simply pick your look or color scheme and we’ll design the arrangement,” Figley says.

Luxurious Bath & Candles

Another area is dedicated to bows. Big, beautiful bows for all occasions. They use custom ribbons to craft bows for wreaths, door displays, and holiday garlands.

You’ll also find shimmering serveware, colorful glasses, linens, and napkin rings ― everything you might require to throw festive parties year round. Plus, unique gifts, holiday display items, gameday essentials, exclusive décor items, and even sorority swag.

If you can’t find the perfect party items or the ideal gifts at West Fork Garden Market ― you’re just not trying hard enough.

Elevate Your Celebrate

Alyssa Petrus is Figley’s partner in West Fort Garden Market, as well as their newer party planning and installation business ― Elevate Your Celebrate. Figley says that the idea for a full-service party design option was really at the request of Kate Dykes, who is the wife of TCU’s football coach Sonny Dykes.

They’ll help clients plan events, and bring the design from soup to nuts ― fluttering streamers overhead, custom centerpieces, and stylish backdrops (you know, in case someone might want to take a picture). It’s one-stop shopping for party décor and design. Plus, professional installation. In fact, when I caught up with Christine Figley she was en route to Dallas for a TCU/SMU tailgate party setup.

And, of course, West Fork Landscaping is sought after for seasonal front door displays, like their dramatic pumpkin-laden entryways which are simply breathtaking.

There’s always something going on at The Shops at Clearfork, so don’t forget to drop in when you’re in the neighborhood. This weekend the lawn is set up to host Heart Walk, then in late October Art Worth Festival will take over, and the annual Holiday Market returns on December 7.

No matter, what you’re in the market for, chances are you can find it inside West Fork Garden Market this fall.

