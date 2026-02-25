Transforming a Georgian Home In The Woodlands’ Palmer Woods Neighborhood — Inside a Tiny Haven Renovation

The Tiny Haven Design team swapped in cafe curtains for heavy shutters, and added a new sink while keeping the countertop. (Photo by Madeleine Harper Photography)

New lighting in the breakfast nook and natural light keep the room fresh and bright in this Palmer Woods house. (Photo by Madeleine Harper Photography)

Bathroom storage is no longer cramped with the added cabinetry. A warm paint tone puts the detail in the cabinets in the spotlight. (Photo by Madeleine Harper Photography)

Cafe curtains covering the glass block window added softness to the room in this Palmer Woods renovation. (Photo by Madeleine Harper Photography)

An upstairs bath in the Palmer Woods house got an update with fresh tile in a Jack and Jill space. (Photo by Madeleine Harper Photography)

Cabinet doors were removed to create open shelving and a bar area in the office of this reimagined Palmer Woods home. (Photo by Madeleine Harper Photography)

Before the Tiny Haven Design renovation, the office had a tin wall, and no bar area. (Photo courtesy of HAR) (Photo by Madeleine Harper Photography)

A new fireplace surround, paint and drapery bring the formal living room to life. (Photo by Madeleine Harper Photography)

The reimagined office in this home in The Woodlands' Palmer Woods neighborhood boasts deep, moody cabinets that were reimagined from existing cabinetry. (Photo by Madeleine Harper Photography)

A beautiful Georgian-inspired home in The Woodlands’ Palmer Woods neighborhood had a dated interior that its new owners from Austin wanted to refresh. So they turned to Tiny Haven Design’s Taryn Leto and Taylor Sugars to give it a classic update. New lighting, tile, paint and some reworking of existing cabinetry, especially in the office, bring plenty of new pizzaz.

The office underwent the most significant upgrade. An odd wall of faux tin ceiling got removed, and the wall of cabinets went through a redo.

“We completely reworked this because we wanted to add in a bar for him,” Taryn Leto tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “We added a pretty soapstone countertop and backsplash. We moved some doors on the cabinets, and repainted to really kind of give it a moody vibe.

“We added in a lot of lighting in here. And it made a big difference.”

The formal living room had dated tile as a fireplace surround, and Leto replaced that with a beautiful quartzite. New window treatments give the room a quick refresh, along with new paint.

The powder room off the kitchen was an area that Leto and Sugars brought some drama to as well.

The Allen Swipe













Next

“We love the idea of bringing in this marble sink from Turkey, and we color drenched this space as well,” Leto says. “So this is a really pretty deep burgundy color that we loved. Another thing we did is coordinate matching marble shelves in here as well.”

Creating Something New In Palmer Woods

While the kitchen of this Palmer Woods home had been renovated in 2020, some new updates now make the space work better for the family. Leto and her team kept the flooring and the footprint of the kitchen, but changed the backsplash, plumbing, paint and window treatments. Cafe curtains replace shutters, giving the family privacy, but more light for the kitchen.

It all creates a less of a closed-in feel.

“It’s interesting because they wanted to keep the countertops,” Leto says. “Which we always say is a little bit of a risk because — especially when you’re changing sinks and cutting — as it can very easily break. Luckily, we didn’t have any issues here.”

The primary bathroom underwent a facelift too.

“They really wanted to keep the countertops, so we needed to find a color that really worked with the countertops and we just wanted it to bring some warmth,” Leto says. “There were already some pretty details in the carpentry work we kept. We added in the zelliege tile backsplash. Just a little interest.”

Leto also was able to work in more bathroom storage with a new tower cabinet.

The family wanted to keep the glass block, but Leto was able to add tile along the back area to refresh the space. New plumbing fixtures, mirrors and lighting give the bath a whole new look. A secondary bathroom received a fresh face with new countertops, floor and wall tiles, and fixtures.

“It’s a Jack and Jill bathroom, but they just have one son, so we’ve made both sides match,” Leto says.”The floor tile was changed, and is a star and cross pattern.”

Tiny Haven used a mixture of tile finishes in the space, a matte finish and a polished finish, to give the floor to some depth. Doors and baseboards got fresh paint to complete the look.

All these renovations took about six months to complete. Something new out of something tried and true in a coveted slice of The Woodlands.