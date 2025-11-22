The Winning Projects of the 2025 PaperCity Design Awards Dallas
And the Winners Are. . .BY Caitlin Hsu //
The annual PaperCity Design Awards Dallas were presented Thursday, November 20 in the Ballroom at Virgin Hotels Dallas, with master of ceremonies Hutton Wilkinson doing the honors.
The awards recognize outstanding projects by Dallas and Fort Worth interior designers and architects in 22 categories and were selected out of hundreds of submissions by our panel of judges.
This year’s judges were: Janine Carendi MacMurray, Area Design, UT; Karen Asprea, Asprea Studio, NYC; Augusta Hoffman, Augusta Hoffman Studio, NYC; Claire Staszak, Centered by Design, Chicago; Christine Vroom, Christine Vroom Interiors, L.A.; Clive Lonstein, Clive Lonstein Studio, NYC; Constanza Collarte, Collarte Interiors, Miami; Douglas Wright, Douglas C. Wright Architects, NYC; Erik Evens, Evens Architects, L.A.; Fern Santini, Fern Santini Design, Austin; Huma Sulaiman, Huma Sulaiman Design, Laguna Beach; Hutton Wilkinson, Hutton Wilkinson of Tony Duquette, Beverly Hills; Jay Jeffers, Jay Jeffers Design, San Francisco; Joel Solomon, Partner, Jeffrey Dungan Architects, AL; Drew Davis, Partner, Kligerman Architecture & Design, NYC; Lauren Stern, Lauren Stern Design, NYC; Marshall Watson, Marshall Watson & Reid Deane Ganes, NYC; Michelle Gerson, Michelle Gerson Interiors, NYC; Cathy Cherry, Purple Cherry Architecture & Interiors, NYC, Washington D.C., Virginia, Maryland; Ken Pursley, The Pursley Dixon Studio, Charlotte; Sarah Solis, Sarah Solis Design Studio, Malibu; Tim Barber, Tim Barber Architects, Beverly Hills; Zoe Feldman, Zoe Feldman Design, Washington D.C., NYC.
Winning projects and honorable mentions will be published in a special portfolio in the January/February 2026 issue of PaperCity Dallas (50,000 issues).
Thank you to our PaperCity Design Awards Dallas Sponsors: HN Capital Partners, Dallas Design District, Pooky, MOUS, Baccarat, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, Virgin Hotels Dallas. Thank you to MOUS for designing the Awards stage.
And the winning entries are …
Evan Shane Krenzien, Pierce Jordan, Shane & Pierce
Firm: Shane & Pierce
Lead Designers: Evan Shane Krenzien, Pierce Jordan
Additional Recognition: Juan Carlos de Leon, architect; Bloom and Grow, landscape
Judges’ Remarks
“This home is a wonderful example of how elegant materials can be used in unexpected ways. I love how each space feels moody, but still playful. The primary bath and bar are such beautiful representations of how color and materiality can give edge to classic proportions and silhouettes.” — Augusta Hoffman
“The designer’s reference to European design is successfully showcased through the use of his finishes, such as Venetian plaster, stone, and wood, as well as the furniture forms. The soft base color palette is beautifully accented by warm tones and architectural details.” — Marshall Watson
“Beautiful materiality and use of color. The palette feels handsome but not macho.” — Zoe Feldman
Honorable Mention (TIE)
Evan Shane Krenzien, Pierce Jordan, Shane & Pierce; additional recognition: Juan Carlos de Leon, architect; Bloom and Grow, landscape.
Angeline Guido Hall, Reno Grossi, Angeline & Co.; additional recognition: Kelsey Hose, senior designer; Aaron Wallrath Custom Homes, builder; Scott Marek, Studio Lema, architect; Peter Jackson, Pure Designs, landscape and pool design.
Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design
Firm: Chad Dorsey Design
Lead Designer: Chad Dorsey
Judges’ Remarks
“A design dream! This home is a remarkable study in creating warm environments while still showing restraint. This allows the materiality and true design pieces to shine. From the dining room wallpaper to the special little lamps peppered throughout the space, it is obvious that this home was curated with great care. And that backyard is as chic as it comes!” — Augusta Hoffman
“The designer achieved a contemporary, tailored home, in an attempt to revert back to its original build. Each room has its own spotlight piece that draws attention to the eye.” — Marshall Watson
“Well played. I’m obsessed with that buffet in the dining room!” — Jay Jeffers
“Textural and cozy, mid-century without being too on-the-nose. A warm and welcoming contemporary space.” — Zoe Feldman
Honorable Mention
Ginger Curtis, Urbanology Designs
Jason Erik Smith, Signe Smith, Ryan Thomason, Smitharc Architecture + Interiors
Firm: Smitharc Architecture + Interiors
Lead Architects: Jason Erik Smith, Signe Smith, Ryan Thomason
Judges’ Remarks
“I love the simplicity of the rear façade. It is as though no structure even exists and instead the home presents simply spaces to live in. Well done.” — Cathy Cherry
“Good modern design is rooted in thinness and delicacy. This home reflects the best of modernism by connecting seamlessly with the land surrounding it. The plaster skylight and stair details are as clever as they are beautiful. Well done!” — Ken Pursley
“This project springs from a carefully developed language which is thoughtfully spoken throughout all of its details. The thinness and precision of the window and door systems are exceptional. I especially appreciate how the language of the architecture provides engaging detail at the human scale. This is anything but minimalism. And that’s a virtue.” — Erik Evens
“I was very impressed with the thoughtful interplay of light and shadows in many of the spaces of this residence. The outdoors seem to breathe right into the interiors. Walls give way to glass, which bring in nature as an integral part of the living experience. Material choices were quiet, yet expressive, with every joint and junction executed with a clean precise confidence. All of this pulls together to bring a modern coziness that invites you to just sit and belong with the home.” — Joel Solomon
Honorable Mention
Christi Luter, Jenna Janson, Janson Luter Architects; additional recognition: Clay Snelling, Snelling Homes, general contractor; Bill Bauer, The Garden Design Studio, landscape architect; Katie Harbison, Katie Harbison Interior Design
Eddie Abeyta, Abeyta Architecture Studio
Firm: Abeyta Architecture Studio
Lead Architect: Eddie Abeyta
Additional Recognition: Ben Compton, Haven Hardage, Victor Rodriguez, architectural design; Bentley Tibbs, design partner; Sam Allgood, Andrew Gibson, Allgood Pfannenstiel, general contractor and builder; Christa McCall, Paper Kites Studio, landscape; Jason Pautz, Pautz Landscapes, landscape installer; Steven Byrd, Byrdwaters Design, lighting
Judges’ Remarks
“Definitely outside of the box. Absolutely love the gallery hall and the galley kitchen. Bravo on pushing outside of tradition!” — Cathy Cherry
“Interesting details and thoughtful window configurations that allow internal views, yet block neighboring sight lines.” — Ken Pursley
“This tight suburban house is taut, and very smartly detailed. The interior courtyard is an effective strategy for bringing light and air into the interior of the house.” — Erik Evens
“This innovative plan celebrates a tight lot, bringing strong natural light together with privacy, using simple forms and humble materials (and rooftop PV panels).” — Tim Barber
“This home is a great example of how restraint can yield remarkable richness. The design is simple and modest at first glance, but the sophistication lies in its subtlety. Though compact in size, this house packs a heavy punch.” — Joel Solomon
Honorable Mention
Rizi Faruqui, Bang Dang, Far Dang; additional recognition: Michael Cornelius, lighting; Peggy Wright, Scotts Irrigation and Landscaping; Odai Design + Construct, general contractor
Bryan Yates, Yates Desygn
Firm: Yates Desygn
Lead Designer: Bryan Yates
Additional Recognition: Georgina Valenzuela
Judges’ Remarks
“The custom cabinetry is genius and gorgeous with the glowing stone. I love how light and airy this room feels, but the design elements are each substantial in balance.” — Claire Staszak
“This bedroom is so sleek! Love the backlit shelving and the asymmetrical wall-mounted light — completely unexpected.” — Huma Sulaiman
“Tranquility rules! I love the calm tones, and the perfect balance of textures. Feels like the perfect suite at a five-star hotel. I especially love the backlit onyx casework.” — Fern Santini
Honorable Mention
Ross See, Sara and Corbin See, Sees Design
TIE: Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design
TIE:
Firm: Chad Dorsey Design
Lead Designer: Chad Dorsey
Judges’ Remarks
“Commitment to the blue.” — Constanza Collarte
“This sensible plan is loaded with interesting millwork details, retro hardware, strong natural light, and tailored warmth. The bar and butler’s pantry explode with bold color.” — Tim Barber
TIE: Eddie Abeyta, Abeyta Architecture Studio
TIE:
Firm: Abeyta Architecture Studio
Lead Designer: Eddie Abeyta
Additional Recognition: Ben Compton, Haven Hardage, Victor Rodriguez, architectural design; Bentley Tibbs, design partner; Sam Allgood, Andrew Gibson, Allgood Pfannenstiel, general contractor and builder; Christa McCall, Paper Kites Studio, landscape; Jason Pautz, Pautz Landscapes, landscape installer; Steven Byrd, Byrdwaters Design, lighting
Judges’ Remarks
“Absolutely out of the box thinking. Love the sterility and manliness of this space.” — Cathy Cherry
“The kitchen strikes a measured tension between craft and calm — equal parts gallery and atelier, with stone, steel, and brass in refined conversation, and a window that turns the garden into its own composition.” — Constanza Collarte
Honorable Mention (TIE)
Erin Sander, Erin Sander Design; additional recognition: SHM Architects; Faulkner Perrin, builder; Terrain Workshop, landscape architect.
Christine Zeiler, Christine Zeiler Interiors; additional recognition: Ingean Construction.
TIE: Angeline Hall, Reno Grossi, Angeline & Co.
TIE:
Firm: Angeline & Co.
Lead Designer: Angeline Hall, Reno Grossi
Additional Recognition: Kelsey Hose, senior designer; Aaron Wallrath Custom Homes, builder; Scott Marek, Studio Lema, architect
Judges’ Remarks
“Very unique, incredibly striking.” — Claire Staszak
“Each element feels thoughtfully detailed.” — Karen Asprea
“My eyes were immediately drawn to the chandelier — and what a shower!” — Huma Sulaiman
TIE: Josh Allen, Alexa Mendez, Create Atelier
TIE:
Firm: Create Atelier
Lead Designer: Josh Allen, Alexa Mendez
Additional Recognition: Juan Quintero, project team
Judges’ Remarks
“A refined reimagining of mid-century warmth — grounded, tactile, and quietly elevated. This space distills nostalgia through a modern lens, where natural materials and light come together in a balanced expression of craft and calm.” — Constanza Collarte
“Extremely Zen and spa-like. Fantastic use of natural light and materials.” — Claire Staszak
“A tropical paradise. What a beautiful use of wood, and the light in the space is gorgeous.” — Huma Sulaiman
Honorable Mention
Ginger Curtis, Urbanology Designs; additional recognition: MHM Living, contractor
Angeline Hall, Reno Grossi, Angeline & Co.
Firm: Angeline & Co.
Lead Designer: Angeline Hall, Reno Grossi
Additional Recognition: Kelsey Hose, senior designer; Aaron Wallrath Custom Homes, builder; Scott Marek, Studio Lema, architect; Peter Jackson, Pure Designs, landscape and pool design
Judges’ Remarks
“Cute, quirky, and very of-the-moment. The palette keeps it grounded — soft, sweet, and playful without ever feeling overdone. The result is fresh, fun, and still undeniably elegant.” — Janine Carendi MacMurray
“So playful, yet something to grow into. Adore this space.” — Christine Vroom
“What I would have given for this bedroom growing up! Great use of color and texture … love the mural!” — Fern Santini
Honorable Mention
Philip Thomas Vanderford, Studio Thomas James
Philip Thomas Vanderford, Studio Thomas James
Firm: Studio Thomas James
Lead Designer: Philip Thomas Vanderford
Judges’ Remarks
“This space feels so successful because the rich wood tones and warm metals are used so thoughtfully and consistently. There is such a subconscious sense of calm that really does honor the room’s views.” — Augusta Hoffman
“A beautifully resolved composition where architecture and interior design are in harmony.” — Janine Carendi MacMurray
Honorable Mention
Josh Pickering, Pickering House Interiors; additional recognition: Eddie Maestri, Maestri Studio, renovation architecture
Ginger Curtis, Urbanology Designs
Firm: Urbanology Designs
Lead Designer: Ginger Curtis
Judges’ Remarks
“This room is very creative and moody — all the pieces come together and create a vibe. Love the fireplace and love the fringe stools. The cushioned seats on the ledge are great.” — Michelle Gerson
“Stunning fireplace! Absolutely love the fringed poufs and the layered rugs.” — Huma Sulaiman
“So balanced. Beautiful design choices.” — Christine Vroom
Honorable Mention
Angeline Hall, Angeline & Co.; additional recognition: Holli Esmundo, senior designer; Kendall Lebbin, junior designer; BMOR Development Group, contractor; Midtown Architects; Peter Jackson, Pure Designs, landscape and pool; Anita Sarsidi, stylist
Ross See, Sara and Corbin See, Sees Design
Firm: Sees Design
Lead Designers: Ross See, Sara and Corbin See
Judges’ Remarks
“Absolutely lovely. I love the full commitment to pattern and the way the fabric wraps the entire room in one cohesive story. The scale of the print is bold, but it works because every detail has been handled with precision.” — Janine Carendi MacMurray
“I love this take on toile and the placement of the faces on the ends of the bolsters.” — Karen Asprea
“Cheeky chic.” — Sarah Solis
Honorable Mention
Angeline Hall, Angeline & Co.; additional recognition: Holli Esmundo, senior designer; Robert Elliott Custom Homes, contractor; Melanie McKinley, stylist
Megan Linquest, Linq & Whit, formerly BOKA Powell for Bowie House, Fort Worth
Project: Bowie House, Fort Worth
Firm: Linq & Whit
Lead Designer: Megan Linquest, formerly with BOKA Powell
Additional Recognition: Chris Barnes, BOKA Powell, Architect; Michael Crosby, architect; Dunaway, engineer and landscape architect; Connie Jackson, designer; Pia Gandolfo, BOKA Powell, project architect
Judges’ Remarks
“This project is like watching a wonderful balancing act. It’s elegant, but unpretentious. It’s contemporary, but undeniably rustic.” — Joel Solomon
“Incredibly fun, and the right mix of authentic and cutting-edge new Texas references. In addition to everything being beautiful with great materials, the spaces function extremely well — from drop-off to check-in, to the lobby and dining experience.” — Douglas Wright
“The spaces have a wonderful contrast of warmth from the Western-inspired furniture but also embody a simple uncluttered sensibility.” — Clive Lonstein
Honorable Mention
Yasmin Mohamed, Coeval Studio, for Boogies Discotheque; additional recognition: Andrea Guillen-Marte, architect; Modo Brio Commercial Construction, general contractor
Mary Bryan, Mary Lucille Quick, MMaison Interiors for Bird's Bookstore
Project: Bird’s Bookstore
Firm: MMaison Interiors
Lead Designers: Mary Bryan, Mary Lucille Quick
Judges’ Remarks
“Nice, quiet, fun, and I love the cultural references in the patterns and colors.” — Douglas Wright
“I love the unexpected scale of the door hardware. It’s the same size as a lot of the books, and I think that attention to detail should be recognized” — Karen Asprea
“Save the books! This is so lovely. Can we do a book signing together when my book comes out next year?” — Jay Jeffers
“Objective achieved! In today’s day and age where you can buy everything online, this sophisticated design creates a physical bookstore that draws people in to enjoy the retail experience. It’s warm, welcoming, and really smart. Love all the built-in millwork.” — Clive Lonstein
Honorable Mention
Josh Allen, Alexa Mendez, Create Atelier, for Forma Pilates; additional recognition: JM Construction
Lauren Mereness, Perkins&Will for Lake Highlands Middle School
Project: Lake Highlands Middle School
Firm: Perkins&Will
Lead Designer: Lauren Mereness
Additional Recognition: Vandana Nayak, Perkins&Will, managing principal; Micah Davis, Perkins&Will, project manager; Kevin Mereness, Perkins&Will, design principal; Bob Davis, Perkins&Will, senior project architect; SWA, landscape architect
Judges’ Remarks
“Lake Highlands Middle School doesn’t just rise above its surroundings — it rethinks what a school can be. The exterior is fun and sculptural with clean lines and generous glazing. The slatted canopy at the entrance is a subtle gesture of welcome — modern, rhythmic, and human-scaled.
The common space is the heart of the school. The wide central stair isn’t just a circulation device — it’s a social condenser, encouraging movement, interaction, and visibility. Flags and artwork animate the space, reinforcing identity and inclusion.
Material transitions are handled with restraint, and the use of color feels age-appropriate without veering into kitsch.
As the district’s first new construction in over 30 years, Lake Highlands sets a tone that’s forward-looking, community-minded, and architecturally literate. It’s a school that teaches, even when class isn’t in session.” — Drew Davis
Honorable Mention
Josh Allen, Alexa Mendez, Create Atelier, for &Smiles pediatric dentistry; additional recognition: Juan Quintero, Johanna Torres, project team
Ginger Curtis, Urbanology Designs
Firm: Urbanology Designs
Lead Designer: Ginger Curtis
Judges’ Remarks
“I love its differences. So many unique details.” — Cathy Cherry
“Unexpectedly historic.” — Ken Pursley
“The interiors of this home retain many of the original elements while providing a more modern point of view.” — Erik Evens
“This project demonstrates a sensitivity that honors its historical roots, while embracing the present. The textures and materials exude a quiet elegance. The details feel honest and true, showing us some things never go out of style.” — Joel Solomon
Honorable Mention
Javier Burkle, Burkle Creative; additional recognition: Jennings Ross
Jen Stevens, Fonde Interiors for The Madison Hotel
Project: The Madison Hotel
Firm: Fonde Interiors
Lead Designer: Jen Stevens
Additional Recognition: David Vera, Elyse Build; AJ Ramler, Proxy Properties, developer; Tennant Street Studio, landscape design; Alicia Quintans, architect
Judges’ Remarks
“The Madison Hotel is a masterclass in architectural storytelling — where preservation isn’t just about what’s saved, but what’s reimagined. The narrow corridors remain, allowing guests to move through the space in the same cadence as its earliest inhabitants.
The interiors are rich with mood and memory. Saturated hues — oxblood, ochre, chestnut — create a palette that feels both historic and cinematic. These aren’t just colors; they’re emotional cues, deepening the building’s early-20th-century character. The layered archways, fluted glass, and velvet niches speak in a language of intimacy and elegance. It amplifies the building’s contradictions: storied yet fresh, restrained yet daring. The Madison doesn’t just honor its past — it makes it legible, tactile, and alive.” — Drew Davis
“The mood of The Madison is warm and nuanced. The color palette of rich chocolate and oxblood tones creates a rich, engaging character that draws you in.” — Erik Evens
“Resonant woodwork and paneled ceilings, ribbed glass, historic tile, and quirky lighting, brass details, an aubergine channel — tufted banquette and monkey wallpaper make this hotel conversion a conversation-starter.” — Tim Barber
“Boutique hotels tend to exude their own character and soul, and this project captures that spirit perfectly. There’s a subtle luxury that this project brings.” — Joel Solomon
Honorable Mention
Kellie Sirna, Greer May, Scot Rampley, Studio 11 Design, for The Talbott, Autograph Collection; additional recognition: FJG Architects, architect of record
Dan Houchard, Houchard Design Group
Firm: Houchard Design Group, HDG
Lead Designer: Dan Houchard
Additional Recognition: Kristin Mullen, interior designer
Judges’ Remarks
“Simply serene. Exquisite quietness.” — Cathy Cherry
“Love the textural plant selections that work seamlessly with the architecture of the home.” — Ken Pursley
“Very sexy. This is the perfect definition of garden party — I want to wander around with champagne in hand and get lost in the magic.” — Jay Jeffers
“This garden offers an engaging and exuberant environment. It strikes a perfect balance between the softness of nature and the carefully ordered hand of the designer.” — Erik Evens
Honorable Mention
Coy Talley, Cameron Bayles, Eric Antrim, Talley Associates
David Hocker, Dylan Stewart, HOCKER for Lovers Lane Office
Project: Lovers Lane Office
Firm: HOCKER
Lead Landscape Designers: David Hocker, Dylan Stewart
Additional Recognition: Droese Raney Architects; Essential Light Design Studio
Judges’ Remarks
“Lovers Lane Office is a masterclass in quiet sophistication — an urban garden that trades spectacle for serenity.
Plantings are layered with intention. The greenery isn’t ornamental — it’s immersive. It softens the geometry, cools the palette, and invites pause.
The water feature adds a quiet pulse to the space, reinforcing its meditative quality. It’s not a focal point — it’s a mood. And in a commercial context, that’s a bold move: designing for reflection rather than performance.
What’s most compelling is the way the garden blurs boundaries — between architecture and landscape, between public and private, between work and respite. The terrace doesn’t just complement the building; it completes it.” — Drew Davis
“This landscape provides an engaging outdoor environment that will be used and enjoyed by people. The detailing is very clever: inventive, natural, organic.” — Erik Evens
Honorable Mention
Chuck McDaniel, Zane Busbee, SWA Group, for Hi Line Connector; additional recognition: Rob Rider, project manager and construction administrator
Tate DeSmet, Studio Bronco for TD-1 Dining Chair
Project: TD-1 Dining Chair
Firm: Studio Bronco
Lead Designer: Tate DeSmet
Judges’ Remarks
“This chair can act as an art piece in any setting. The natural wood and clean lines add a sense of warmth and geometry.” — Marshall Watson
“Sculptural, interesting, fresh! A very sexy little chair to use in many places.” — Jay Jeffers
“A chair that beautifully balances form and function. Effortless grace in every line.” — Sarah Solis
“Wood finish and color is enticing.” — Clive Lonstein
Honorable Mention
Eugeni Quitllet, Sutherland, for The Crescent Collection
Mili Suleman, KUFRI for Ruminations tapestry
Project: Ruminations tapestry
Firm: KUFRI
Lead Designer: Mili Suleman
Additional Recognition: Dharma Casey, team designer
Judges’ Remarks
“This is a very cool textile, I can see this being used in a lot of spaces. I love the intricacies of the patterns, you can see that a lot of hard work goes into the detail of a piece like this coming together.” — Michelle Gerson
“There is a real sense of movement and emotion here. The patchwork construction feels painterly and expressive, almost like a collage in motion. I appreciate the tonal range of blues layered with warmer accents, creating depth without losing cohesion. While it leans more decorative than functional, it succeeds as a textile artwork — evocative, intricate, and full of narrative texture.” — Janine Carendi MacMurray
“A masterful play of story and color, design as a true work of art.” — Sarah Solis
Honorable Mention
Meredith Ellis, Meredith Ellis Textiles, for The Botanical Collection
Amy Williams, Perennials for Down to Earth Collection
Project: Down to Earth Collection
Firm: Perennials
Lead Designer: Amy Williams
Judges’ Remarks
“I can see these wallcoverings used in a lot of different applications. I love the textures they bring into the spaces.” — Michelle Gerson
“Charisma in wall coverings.” — Sarah Solis
Honorable Mention
Meredith Ellis, Meredith Ellis Textiles, for Spring 2025 Wallpaper Collection