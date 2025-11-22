The Winning Projects of the 2025 PaperCity Design Awards Dallas

The annual PaperCity Design Awards Dallas were presented Thursday, November 20 in the Ballroom at Virgin Hotels Dallas, with master of ceremonies Hutton Wilkinson doing the honors.

The awards recognize outstanding projects by Dallas and Fort Worth interior designers and architects in 22 categories and were selected out of hundreds of submissions by our panel of judges.

This year’s judges were: Janine Carendi MacMurray, Area Design, UT; Karen Asprea, Asprea Studio, NYC; Augusta Hoffman, Augusta Hoffman Studio, NYC; Claire Staszak, Centered by Design, Chicago; Christine Vroom, Christine Vroom Interiors, L.A.; Clive Lonstein, Clive Lonstein Studio, NYC; Constanza Collarte, Collarte Interiors, Miami; Douglas Wright, Douglas C. Wright Architects, NYC; Erik Evens, Evens Architects, L.A.; Fern Santini, Fern Santini Design, Austin; Huma Sulaiman, Huma Sulaiman Design, Laguna Beach; Hutton Wilkinson, Hutton Wilkinson of Tony Duquette, Beverly Hills; Jay Jeffers, Jay Jeffers Design, San Francisco; Joel Solomon, Partner, Jeffrey Dungan Architects, AL; Drew Davis, Partner, Kligerman Architecture & Design, NYC; Lauren Stern, Lauren Stern Design, NYC; Marshall Watson, Marshall Watson & Reid Deane Ganes, NYC; Michelle Gerson, Michelle Gerson Interiors, NYC; Cathy Cherry, Purple Cherry Architecture & Interiors, NYC, Washington D.C., Virginia, Maryland; Ken Pursley, The Pursley Dixon Studio, Charlotte; Sarah Solis, Sarah Solis Design Studio, Malibu; Tim Barber, Tim Barber Architects, Beverly Hills; Zoe Feldman, Zoe Feldman Design, Washington D.C., NYC.

Winning projects and honorable mentions will be published in a special portfolio in the January/February 2026 issue of PaperCity Dallas (50,000 issues).

Thank you to our PaperCity Design Awards Dallas Sponsors: HN Capital Partners, Dallas Design District, Pooky, MOUS, Baccarat, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, Virgin Hotels Dallas. Thank you to MOUS for designing the Awards stage.

And the winning entries are …

Evan Shane Krenzien, Pierce Jordan, Shane & Pierce Michael P.H. Clifford 1 8 Shane & Pierce 2 8 Shane & Pierce 3 8 Shane & Pierce 4 8 5 8 6 8 7 8 Shane & Pierce 8 8

Firm: Shane & Pierce

Lead Designers: Evan Shane Krenzien, Pierce Jordan

Additional Recognition: Juan Carlos de Leon, architect; Bloom and Grow, landscape

Judges’ Remarks

“This home is a wonderful example of how elegant materials can be used in unexpected ways. I love how each space feels moody, but still playful. The primary bath and bar are such beautiful representations of how color and materiality can give edge to classic proportions and silhouettes.” — Augusta Hoffman

“The designer’s reference to European design is successfully showcased through the use of his finishes, such as Venetian plaster, stone, and wood, as well as the furniture forms. The soft base color palette is beautifully accented by warm tones and architectural details.” — Marshall Watson

“Beautiful materiality and use of color. The palette feels handsome but not macho.” — Zoe Feldman

Honorable Mention (TIE)

Evan Shane Krenzien, Pierce Jordan, Shane & Pierce; additional recognition: Juan Carlos de Leon, architect; Bloom and Grow, landscape.

Angeline Guido Hall, Reno Grossi, Angeline & Co.; additional recognition: Kelsey Hose, senior designer; Aaron Wallrath Custom Homes, builder; Scott Marek, Studio Lema, architect; Peter Jackson, Pure Designs, landscape and pool design.

Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design David Mitchell 1 6 Chad Dorsey Design 2 6 Chad Dorsey Design 3 6 Chad Dorsey Design 4 6 5 6 Chad Dorsey Design 6 6

Firm: Chad Dorsey Design

Lead Designer: Chad Dorsey

Judges’ Remarks

“A design dream! This home is a remarkable study in creating warm environments while still showing restraint. This allows the materiality and true design pieces to shine. From the dining room wallpaper to the special little lamps peppered throughout the space, it is obvious that this home was curated with great care. And that backyard is as chic as it comes!” — Augusta Hoffman

“The designer achieved a contemporary, tailored home, in an attempt to revert back to its original build. Each room has its own spotlight piece that draws attention to the eye.” — Marshall Watson

“Well played. I’m obsessed with that buffet in the dining room!” — Jay Jeffers

“Textural and cozy, mid-century without being too on-the-nose. A warm and welcoming contemporary space.” — Zoe Feldman

Honorable Mention

Ginger Curtis, Urbanology Designs

Jason Erik Smith, Signe Smith, Ryan Thomason, Smitharc Architecture + Interiors Sean Gallagher, Robert Tsai 1 7 Smitharc Architecture + Interiors 2 7 3 7 Smitharc Architecture + Interiors 4 7 Smitharc Architecture + Interiors 5 7 6 7 7 7

Firm: Smitharc Architecture + Interiors

Lead Architects: Jason Erik Smith, Signe Smith, Ryan Thomason

Judges’ Remarks

“I love the simplicity of the rear façade. It is as though no structure even exists and instead the home presents simply spaces to live in. Well done.” — Cathy Cherry

“Good modern design is rooted in thinness and delicacy. This home reflects the best of modernism by connecting seamlessly with the land surrounding it. The plaster skylight and stair details are as clever as they are beautiful. Well done!” — Ken Pursley

“This project springs from a carefully developed language which is thoughtfully spoken throughout all of its details. The thinness and precision of the window and door systems are exceptional. I especially appreciate how the language of the architecture provides engaging detail at the human scale. This is anything but minimalism. And that’s a virtue.” — Erik Evens

“I was very impressed with the thoughtful interplay of light and shadows in many of the spaces of this residence. The outdoors seem to breathe right into the interiors. Walls give way to glass, which bring in nature as an integral part of the living experience. Material choices were quiet, yet expressive, with every joint and junction executed with a clean precise confidence. All of this pulls together to bring a modern coziness that invites you to just sit and belong with the home.” — Joel Solomon

Honorable Mention

Christi Luter, Jenna Janson, Janson Luter Architects; additional recognition: Clay Snelling, Snelling Homes, general contractor; Bill Bauer, The Garden Design Studio, landscape architect; Katie Harbison, Katie Harbison Interior Design

Eddie Abeyta, Abeyta Architecture Studio Alex Fradkin 1 5 Abeyta Architecture Studio 2 5 Abeyta Architecture Studio 3 5 Abeyta Architecture Studio 4 5 Abeyta Architecture Studio 5 5 Abeyta Architecture Studio

Firm: Abeyta Architecture Studio

Lead Architect: Eddie Abeyta

Additional Recognition: Ben Compton, Haven Hardage, Victor Rodriguez, architectural design; Bentley Tibbs, design partner; Sam Allgood, Andrew Gibson, Allgood Pfannenstiel, general contractor and builder; Christa McCall, Paper Kites Studio, landscape; Jason Pautz, Pautz Landscapes, landscape installer; Steven Byrd, Byrdwaters Design, lighting

Judges’ Remarks

“Definitely outside of the box. Absolutely love the gallery hall and the galley kitchen. Bravo on pushing outside of tradition!” — Cathy Cherry

“Interesting details and thoughtful window configurations that allow internal views, yet block neighboring sight lines.” — Ken Pursley

“This tight suburban house is taut, and very smartly detailed. The interior courtyard is an effective strategy for bringing light and air into the interior of the house.” — Erik Evens

“This innovative plan celebrates a tight lot, bringing strong natural light together with privacy, using simple forms and humble materials (and rooftop PV panels).” — Tim Barber

“This home is a great example of how restraint can yield remarkable richness. The design is simple and modest at first glance, but the sophistication lies in its subtlety. Though compact in size, this house packs a heavy punch.” — Joel Solomon

Honorable Mention

Rizi Faruqui, Bang Dang, Far Dang; additional recognition: Michael Cornelius, lighting; Peggy Wright, Scotts Irrigation and Landscaping; Odai Design + Construct, general contractor

Bryan Yates, Yates Desygn Stephen Karlisch; styling Russell Brightwell 1 4 Yates Desygn 2 4 Yates Desygn 3 4 4 4

Firm: Yates Desygn

Lead Designer: Bryan Yates

Additional Recognition: Georgina Valenzuela

Judges’ Remarks

“The custom cabinetry is genius and gorgeous with the glowing stone. I love how light and airy this room feels, but the design elements are each substantial in balance.” — Claire Staszak

“This bedroom is so sleek! Love the backlit shelving and the asymmetrical wall-mounted light — completely unexpected.” — Huma Sulaiman

“Tranquility rules! I love the calm tones, and the perfect balance of textures. Feels like the perfect suite at a five-star hotel. I especially love the backlit onyx casework.” — Fern Santini

Honorable Mention

Ross See, Sara and Corbin See, Sees Design

TIE: Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design David Mitchell 1 4 Chad Dorsey Design 2 4 3 4 4 4 Chad Dorsey Design

TIE:

Firm: Chad Dorsey Design

Lead Designer: Chad Dorsey

Judges’ Remarks

“Commitment to the blue.” — Constanza Collarte

“This sensible plan is loaded with interesting millwork details, retro hardware, strong natural light, and tailored warmth. The bar and butler’s pantry explode with bold color.” — Tim Barber

TIE: Eddie Abeyta, Abeyta Architecture Studio Alex Fradkin 1 4 Abeyta Architecture Studio 2 4 Abeyta Architecture Studio 3 4 Abeyta Architecture Studio 4 4 Abeyta Architecture Studio

TIE:

Firm: Abeyta Architecture Studio

Lead Designer: Eddie Abeyta

Additional Recognition: Ben Compton, Haven Hardage, Victor Rodriguez, architectural design; Bentley Tibbs, design partner; Sam Allgood, Andrew Gibson, Allgood Pfannenstiel, general contractor and builder; Christa McCall, Paper Kites Studio, landscape; Jason Pautz, Pautz Landscapes, landscape installer; Steven Byrd, Byrdwaters Design, lighting

Judges’ Remarks

“Absolutely out of the box thinking. Love the sterility and manliness of this space.” — Cathy Cherry

“The kitchen strikes a measured tension between craft and calm — equal parts gallery and atelier, with stone, steel, and brass in refined conversation, and a window that turns the garden into its own composition.” — Constanza Collarte

Honorable Mention (TIE)

Erin Sander, Erin Sander Design; additional recognition: SHM Architects; Faulkner Perrin, builder; Terrain Workshop, landscape architect.

Christine Zeiler, Christine Zeiler Interiors; additional recognition: Ingean Construction.

TIE: Angeline Hall, Reno Grossi, Angeline & Co. Stephen Karlisch 1 3 Angeline & Co. 2 3 Angeline & Co. 3 3 Angeline & Co.

TIE:

Firm: Angeline & Co.

Lead Designer: Angeline Hall, Reno Grossi

Additional Recognition: Kelsey Hose, senior designer; Aaron Wallrath Custom Homes, builder; Scott Marek, Studio Lema, architect

Judges’ Remarks

“Very unique, incredibly striking.” — Claire Staszak

“Each element feels thoughtfully detailed.” — Karen Asprea

“My eyes were immediately drawn to the chandelier — and what a shower!” — Huma Sulaiman

TIE: Josh Allen, Alexa Mendez, Create Atelier Stephen Karlisch 1 3 Create Atelier 2 3 Create Atelier 3 3 Create Atelier

TIE:

Firm: Create Atelier

Lead Designer: Josh Allen, Alexa Mendez

Additional Recognition: Juan Quintero, project team

Judges’ Remarks

“A refined reimagining of mid-century warmth — grounded, tactile, and quietly elevated. This space distills nostalgia through a modern lens, where natural materials and light come together in a balanced expression of craft and calm.” — Constanza Collarte

“Extremely Zen and spa-like. Fantastic use of natural light and materials.” — Claire Staszak

“A tropical paradise. What a beautiful use of wood, and the light in the space is gorgeous.” — Huma Sulaiman

Honorable Mention

Ginger Curtis, Urbanology Designs; additional recognition: MHM Living, contractor

Angeline Hall, Reno Grossi, Angeline & Co. Stephen Karlisch 1 1 Angeline & Co.

Firm: Angeline & Co.

Lead Designer: Angeline Hall, Reno Grossi

Additional Recognition: Kelsey Hose, senior designer; Aaron Wallrath Custom Homes, builder; Scott Marek, Studio Lema, architect; Peter Jackson, Pure Designs, landscape and pool design

Judges’ Remarks

“Cute, quirky, and very of-the-moment. The palette keeps it grounded — soft, sweet, and playful without ever feeling overdone. The result is fresh, fun, and still undeniably elegant.” — Janine Carendi MacMurray

“So playful, yet something to grow into. Adore this space.” — Christine Vroom

“What I would have given for this bedroom growing up! Great use of color and texture … love the mural!” — Fern Santini

Honorable Mention

Philip Thomas Vanderford, Studio Thomas James

Philip Thomas Vanderford, Studio Thomas James Nathan Schroder 1 2 Studio Thomas James 2 2 Studio Thomas James

Firm: Studio Thomas James

Lead Designer: Philip Thomas Vanderford

Judges’ Remarks

“This space feels so successful because the rich wood tones and warm metals are used so thoughtfully and consistently. There is such a subconscious sense of calm that really does honor the room’s views.” — Augusta Hoffman

“A beautifully resolved composition where architecture and interior design are in harmony.” — Janine Carendi MacMurray

Honorable Mention

Josh Pickering, Pickering House Interiors; additional recognition: Eddie Maestri, Maestri Studio, renovation architecture

Ginger Curtis, Urbanology Designs Matti Gresham 1 3 Urbanology Designs 2 3 Urbanology Designs 3 3 Urbanology Designs

Firm: Urbanology Designs

Lead Designer: Ginger Curtis

Judges’ Remarks

“This room is very creative and moody — all the pieces come together and create a vibe. Love the fireplace and love the fringe stools. The cushioned seats on the ledge are great.” — Michelle Gerson

“Stunning fireplace! Absolutely love the fringed poufs and the layered rugs.” — Huma Sulaiman

“So balanced. Beautiful design choices.” — Christine Vroom

Honorable Mention

Angeline Hall, Angeline & Co.; additional recognition: Holli Esmundo, senior designer; Kendall Lebbin, junior designer; BMOR Development Group, contractor; Midtown Architects; Peter Jackson, Pure Designs, landscape and pool; Anita Sarsidi, stylist

Ross See, Sara and Corbin See, Sees Design Douglas Friedman 1 2 Sees Design 2 2 Sees Design

Firm: Sees Design

Lead Designers: Ross See, Sara and Corbin See

Judges’ Remarks

“Absolutely lovely. I love the full commitment to pattern and the way the fabric wraps the entire room in one cohesive story. The scale of the print is bold, but it works because every detail has been handled with precision.” — Janine Carendi MacMurray

“I love this take on toile and the placement of the faces on the ends of the bolsters.” — Karen Asprea

“Cheeky chic.” — Sarah Solis

Honorable Mention

Angeline Hall, Angeline & Co.; additional recognition: Holli Esmundo, senior designer; Robert Elliott Custom Homes, contractor; Melanie McKinley, stylist

Megan Linquest, Linq & Whit, formerly BOKA Powell for Bowie House, Fort Worth Stephen Karlisch 1 6 Bowie House, Fort Worth, Linq & Whit 2 6 Bowie House, Fort Worth, Linq & Whit 3 6 Bowie House, Fort Worth, Linq & Whit 4 6 Bowie House, Fort Worth, Linq & Whit 5 6 Bowie House, Fort Worth, Linq & Whit 6 6 Bowie House, Fort Worth, Linq & Whit

Project: Bowie House, Fort Worth

Firm: Linq & Whit

Lead Designer: Megan Linquest, formerly with BOKA Powell

Additional Recognition: Chris Barnes, BOKA Powell, Architect; Michael Crosby, architect; Dunaway, engineer and landscape architect; Connie Jackson, designer; Pia Gandolfo, BOKA Powell, project architect

Judges’ Remarks

“This project is like watching a wonderful balancing act. It’s elegant, but unpretentious. It’s contemporary, but undeniably rustic.” — Joel Solomon

“Incredibly fun, and the right mix of authentic and cutting-edge new Texas references. In addition to everything being beautiful with great materials, the spaces function extremely well — from drop-off to check-in, to the lobby and dining experience.” — Douglas Wright

“The spaces have a wonderful contrast of warmth from the Western-inspired furniture but also embody a simple uncluttered sensibility.” — Clive Lonstein

Honorable Mention

Yasmin Mohamed, Coeval Studio, for Boogies Discotheque; additional recognition: Andrea Guillen-Marte, architect; Modo Brio Commercial Construction, general contractor

Mary Bryan, Mary Lucille Quick, MMaison Interiors for Bird's Bookstore Nathan Schroder 1 3 Bird's Bookstore, MMaison Interiors 2 3 Bird's Bookstore, MMaison Interiors 3 3 Bird's Bookstore, MMaison Interiors

Project: Bird’s Bookstore

Firm: MMaison Interiors

Lead Designers: Mary Bryan, Mary Lucille Quick

Judges’ Remarks

“Nice, quiet, fun, and I love the cultural references in the patterns and colors.” — Douglas Wright

“I love the unexpected scale of the door hardware. It’s the same size as a lot of the books, and I think that attention to detail should be recognized” — Karen Asprea

“Save the books! This is so lovely. Can we do a book signing together when my book comes out next year?” — Jay Jeffers

“Objective achieved! In today’s day and age where you can buy everything online, this sophisticated design creates a physical bookstore that draws people in to enjoy the retail experience. It’s warm, welcoming, and really smart. Love all the built-in millwork.” — Clive Lonstein

Honorable Mention

Josh Allen, Alexa Mendez, Create Atelier, for Forma Pilates; additional recognition: JM Construction

Lauren Mereness, Perkins&Will for Lake Highlands Middle School Magda Biernat 1 5 2 5 Lake Highlands Middle School, Perkins&Will 3 5 Lake Highlands Middle School, Perkins&Will 4 5 Lake Highlands Middle School, Perkins&Will 5 5

Project: Lake Highlands Middle School

Firm: Perkins&Will

Lead Designer: Lauren Mereness

Additional Recognition: Vandana Nayak, Perkins&Will, managing principal; Micah Davis, Perkins&Will, project manager; Kevin Mereness, Perkins&Will, design principal; Bob Davis, Perkins&Will, senior project architect; SWA, landscape architect

Judges’ Remarks

“Lake Highlands Middle School doesn’t just rise above its surroundings — it rethinks what a school can be. The exterior is fun and sculptural with clean lines and generous glazing. The slatted canopy at the entrance is a subtle gesture of welcome — modern, rhythmic, and human-scaled.

The common space is the heart of the school. The wide central stair isn’t just a circulation device — it’s a social condenser, encouraging movement, interaction, and visibility. Flags and artwork animate the space, reinforcing identity and inclusion.

Material transitions are handled with restraint, and the use of color feels age-appropriate without veering into kitsch.

As the district’s first new construction in over 30 years, Lake Highlands sets a tone that’s forward-looking, community-minded, and architecturally literate. It’s a school that teaches, even when class isn’t in session.” — Drew Davis

Honorable Mention

Josh Allen, Alexa Mendez, Create Atelier, for &Smiles pediatric dentistry; additional recognition: Juan Quintero, Johanna Torres, project team

Ginger Curtis, Urbanology Designs Stephen Karlisch 1 8 Urbanology Designs 2 8 Urbanology Designs 3 8 Urbanology Designs 4 8 Urbanology Designs 5 8 6 8 7 8 8 8

Firm: Urbanology Designs

Lead Designer: Ginger Curtis

Judges’ Remarks

“I love its differences. So many unique details.” — Cathy Cherry

“Unexpectedly historic.” — Ken Pursley

“The interiors of this home retain many of the original elements while providing a more modern point of view.” — Erik Evens

“This project demonstrates a sensitivity that honors its historical roots, while embracing the present. The textures and materials exude a quiet elegance. The details feel honest and true, showing us some things never go out of style.” — Joel Solomon

Honorable Mention

Javier Burkle, Burkle Creative; additional recognition: Jennings Ross

Jen Stevens, Fonde Interiors for The Madison Hotel Becca Lea 1 6 The Madison Hotel, Fonde Interiors 2 6 The Madison Hotel, Fonde Interiors 3 6 The Madison Hotel, Fonde Interiors 4 6 The Madison Hotel, Fonde Interiors 5 6 The Madison Hotel, Fonde Interiors 6 6 The Madison Hotel, Fonde Interiors

Project: The Madison Hotel

Firm: Fonde Interiors

Lead Designer: Jen Stevens

Additional Recognition: David Vera, Elyse Build; AJ Ramler, Proxy Properties, developer; Tennant Street Studio, landscape design; Alicia Quintans, architect

Judges’ Remarks

“The Madison Hotel is a masterclass in architectural storytelling — where preservation isn’t just about what’s saved, but what’s reimagined. The narrow corridors remain, allowing guests to move through the space in the same cadence as its earliest inhabitants.

The interiors are rich with mood and memory. Saturated hues — oxblood, ochre, chestnut — create a palette that feels both historic and cinematic. These aren’t just colors; they’re emotional cues, deepening the building’s early-20th-century character. The layered archways, fluted glass, and velvet niches speak in a language of intimacy and elegance. It amplifies the building’s contradictions: storied yet fresh, restrained yet daring. The Madison doesn’t just honor its past — it makes it legible, tactile, and alive.” — Drew Davis

“The mood of The Madison is warm and nuanced. The color palette of rich chocolate and oxblood tones creates a rich, engaging character that draws you in.” — Erik Evens

“Resonant woodwork and paneled ceilings, ribbed glass, historic tile, and quirky lighting, brass details, an aubergine channel — tufted banquette and monkey wallpaper make this hotel conversion a conversation-starter.” — Tim Barber

“Boutique hotels tend to exude their own character and soul, and this project captures that spirit perfectly. There’s a subtle luxury that this project brings.” — Joel Solomon

Honorable Mention

Kellie Sirna, Greer May, Scot Rampley, Studio 11 Design, for The Talbott, Autograph Collection; additional recognition: FJG Architects, architect of record

Dan Houchard, Houchard Design Group Jenifer McNeil Baker 1 5 Houchard Design Group 2 5 Houchard Design Group 3 5 Houchard Design Group 4 5 Houchard Design Group 5 5 Houchard Design Group

Firm: Houchard Design Group, HDG

Lead Designer: Dan Houchard

Additional Recognition: Kristin Mullen, interior designer

Judges’ Remarks

“Simply serene. Exquisite quietness.” — Cathy Cherry

“Love the textural plant selections that work seamlessly with the architecture of the home.” — Ken Pursley

“Very sexy. This is the perfect definition of garden party — I want to wander around with champagne in hand and get lost in the magic.” — Jay Jeffers

“This garden offers an engaging and exuberant environment. It strikes a perfect balance between the softness of nature and the carefully ordered hand of the designer.” — Erik Evens

Honorable Mention

Coy Talley, Cameron Bayles, Eric Antrim, Talley Associates

David Hocker, Dylan Stewart, HOCKER for Lovers Lane Office Millicent Harvey 1 6 Lovers Lane Office, HOCKER 2 6 Lovers Lane Office, HOCKER 3 6 Lovers Lane Office, HOCKER 4 6 5 6 6 6 Lovers Lane Office, HOCKER

Project: Lovers Lane Office

Firm: HOCKER

Lead Landscape Designers: David Hocker, Dylan Stewart

Additional Recognition: Droese Raney Architects; Essential Light Design Studio

Judges’ Remarks

“Lovers Lane Office is a masterclass in quiet sophistication — an urban garden that trades spectacle for serenity.

Plantings are layered with intention. The greenery isn’t ornamental — it’s immersive. It softens the geometry, cools the palette, and invites pause.

The water feature adds a quiet pulse to the space, reinforcing its meditative quality. It’s not a focal point — it’s a mood. And in a commercial context, that’s a bold move: designing for reflection rather than performance.

What’s most compelling is the way the garden blurs boundaries — between architecture and landscape, between public and private, between work and respite. The terrace doesn’t just complement the building; it completes it.” — Drew Davis

“This landscape provides an engaging outdoor environment that will be used and enjoyed by people. The detailing is very clever: inventive, natural, organic.” — Erik Evens

Honorable Mention

Chuck McDaniel, Zane Busbee, SWA Group, for Hi Line Connector; additional recognition: Rob Rider, project manager and construction administrator

Tate DeSmet, Studio Bronco for TD-1 Dining Chair Oscar Hernandez 1 3 TD-1 Dining Chair, Studio Bronco, Honorable Mention 2 3 TD-1 Dining Chair, Studio Bronco, Honorable Mention 3 3 TD-1 Dining Chair, Studio Bronco, Honorable Mention

Project: TD-1 Dining Chair

Firm: Studio Bronco

Lead Designer: Tate DeSmet

Judges’ Remarks

“This chair can act as an art piece in any setting. The natural wood and clean lines add a sense of warmth and geometry.” — Marshall Watson

“Sculptural, interesting, fresh! A very sexy little chair to use in many places.” — Jay Jeffers

“A chair that beautifully balances form and function. Effortless grace in every line.” — Sarah Solis

“Wood finish and color is enticing.” — Clive Lonstein

Honorable Mention

Eugeni Quitllet, Sutherland, for The Crescent Collection