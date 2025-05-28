The Winning Projects of the 2025 PaperCity Design Awards Houston

The annual PaperCity Design Awards Houston were presented Tuesday, May 27 in The Post Oak Hotel Grand Ballroom, with master of ceremonies Timothy Corrigan doing the honors.

The awards recognize outstanding projects by Houston interior designers and architects in 20 categories and were selected out of hundreds of submissions by a panel of esteemed judges.

This year’s judges included: Jeffrey Dungan, Jeffrey Dungan Architects, Alabama; Damian Samora, Partner, Ferguson & Shamamian Architects, NYC; Jaqui Seerman, Jaqui Seerman Design, L.A.; Patrick Sutton, Baltimore, Palm Beach; Margie Lavender, Partner, Kligerman Architecture & Design, NYC, Rhode Island; Matt Donahoe, Bureau Interior Architecture | Design, Nashville; Kevin Lichten, Lichten Architects, NYC; and Tom Stringer, Tom Stringer Design Partners, Chicago.

Winning projects and honorable mentions will be published in a special portfolio in the October 2025 print issue of PaperCity Houston.

Thank you to our PaperCity Design Awards Sponsors: Perigold, BeDesign, The Post Oak Hotel, and Baccarat.

Houston Botanic Garden 1 9 Global Collection Garden Curiosity Cabinet at Houston Botanic Garden (Photo Lance Childers) 2 9 Global Collection Garden at Houston Botanic Garden (Photo Lance Childers) 3 9 Global Collection Garden at Houston Botanic Garden (Photo Lance Childers) 4 9 Susan Garver Family Discovery Garden at Houston Botanic Garden (Photo G. Lyon Photography) 5 9 Kristine Mays' "Rich Soil" at Houston Botanic Garden (Photo Paul Pelc) 6 9 Houston Botanic Garden 7 9 Houston Botanic Garden 8 9 Houston Botanic Garden 9 9 Nancy O'Connor Abendshein

PaperCity Presents Its Visionary Award to Nancy O’Connor Abendshein, Houston Botanic Garden, for expanding Houston’s green space.

Discussions about the formation of Houston’s first botanic garden began three decades ago. In 2002, the nonprofit was incorporated, with the goal to create a world-class botanic garden that would become a major cultural destination and an oasis of plant life and natural habitats. Houston Botanic Garden arose on the historic 132-acre, former Glenbrook Golf Course on Sims Bayou.

The Garden commissioned West 8 — an internationally known urban design and landscape architecture firm head-quartered in the Netherlands — to create an ambitious, 30-year master plan.

Despite challenges during COVID, Houston Botanic Garden exceeded its initial $35-million campaign goal. Its public grand opening took place in September 2020.

The Houston Botanic Garden inspires and connects visitors with a collection of 1,200 taxa of tropical, subtropical, and arid plants — from every continent except Antarctica. Rich plant life is showcased throughout the Global Collection and Culinary gardens. These displays evolve with the seasons, as the horticulture staff develop new gardens, replace plants, and increase biodiversity. In-depth cultivars and species of Louisiana iris, amaryllis, and banana trees are among this Garden’s calling card.

Nearing its five-year anniversary, the Garden is approaching 500,000 visitors. With five annual festivals and rotating exhibitions — including Bay Area sculptor Kristine Mays’ “Rich Soil,” on view through September 21 — the Garden has become a beloved addition to Houston’s much needed green space.

Jill Barry, Houston Botanic Garden president & CEO, presented the Visionary Award for Expanding Houston’s Green Space to Nancy O’Connor Abendshein for her leading role in bringing forth Houston Botanic Garden.

And the winning entries are …

TIE: Nina Magon, Nina Magon Studio Pär Bengtsson 1 5 Nina Magon Studio 2 5 Nina Magon Studio 3 5 Nina Magon Studio 4 5 Nina Magon Studio 5 5 Nina Magon Studio

TIE:

Firm: Nina Magon Studio

Lead Designer: Nina Magon

Judges’ Remarks

“This well-edited project typifies graceful gestures intertwining architecture and interior design. The understanding of how each informs one another is evident with luxurious material selections, plush textiles and curated styling throughout each space.” — Matt Donahoe

“Clear point of view — calm, warm and relaxed. Great colors — white is never white. Someone is following their instincts well.” — Damian Samora

TIE: Marie Flanigan, Marie Flanigan Interiors Julie Soefer 1 5 Marie Flanigan Interiors 2 5 Marie Flanigan Interiors 3 5 Marie Flanigan Interiors 4 5 Marie Flanigan Interiors 5 5 Marie Flanigan Interiors

TIE:

Firm: Marie Flanigan Interiors

Lead Designer: Marie Flanigan

Additional Recognition: Ashlee Garner, designer; Julie DiPaolo, project manager; Benjamin Johnston and Greg Roffino, architecture, Benjamin Johnston Design; Jacob Galles, Edgeland Group

Judges’ Remarks

“It is clear the interior design of this project carefully considered the architecture when selecting furnishings, materiality and textures. Incredibly chic curation of modernity folded into timeless elegance.” — Matt Donahoe

“This home is both bold and elegant, showing the designer’s confidence in mixing modern furnishings into a well-proportioned classical envelope. The bold use of light and dark colors weaving their way through the house is highly sophisticated, as I can see retreating to the moody plumb colored on somber evenings, or the light filled room adjacent on sunnier occasions.” — Patrick Sutton

Honorable Mention

Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design. Additional Recognition: Greg Roffino, interior design.

Nate Ward, Nate Ward Interior Design Jack Thompson; styled by Walker Wright 1 6 Nate Ward Interior Design 2 6 Nate Ward Interior Design 3 6 Nate Ward Interior Design 4 6 Nate Ward Interior Design 5 6 Nate Ward Interior Design 6 6 Nate Ward Interior Design

Firm: Nate Ward Interior Design

Lead Designer: Nate Ward

Additional Recognition: Walker Wright, styling

Judges’ Remarks

“I can’t put my finger on it, but I think it resonates with me because it’s full of collected pieces as opposed to new. There’s an ’80s vibe that’s tugging on my heartstrings, but at the same time feels new — well done!” — Damian Samora

“As a designer used to working with substantial budgets until it comes to my own home, I truly appreciate designers who work on a tight budget. This project is expertly curated, comfortable and unique. You can tell a lot of love went into creating this home.” — Patrick Sutton

Honorable Mention

Courtnay Tartt Elias, Trisha Allen, Caroline Coulson, Creative Tonic Design. Additional Recognition: Beau Itschner, Itschner Landscape Design Build.

Nadia Palacios Lauterbach, Nadia Palacios Residential Design Jack Thompson 1 6 Nadia Palacios Residential Design 2 6 Nadia Palacios Residential Design 3 6 Nadia Palacios Residential Design 4 6 Nadia Palacios Residential Design 5 6 Nadia Palacios Residential Design 6 6 Nadia Palacios Residential Design

Firm: Nadia Palacios Residential Design

Lead Designer: Nadia Palacios Lauterbach

Additional Recognition: Sissi Kassel, interior design, Haute Design

Judges’ Remarks

“This house is an old soul with new bones — charm for days, minus the creaks and quirks. Unpretentious details and a rich mix of interiors bring character and cohesion in equal measure.” — Margie Lavender

“This house shows remarkable restraint in massing, materials and detailing. Perhaps due to the existing footprint, compactness and confident massing make this a winner. Great design makes a difficult effort look like falling off a log.” — Kevin Lichten

“Edited, minimal and traditional. A great study in restraint. Saying what you only have to say — no more, no less.” – Damian Samora

Honorable Mention

André DeJean, Andrea Caicedo, Reagan & Andre Architecture Studio. Additional Recognition: Elizabeth Garrett Interiors, Heath Thibodeaux Landscape.

Bill Curtis, Daniel Ostendorf, Curtis & Windham Architects Chris Luker 1 4 Curtis & Windham Architects 2 4 Curtis & Windham Architects 3 4 Curtis & Windham Architects 4 4 Curtis & Windham Architects

Firm: Curtis & Windham Architects

Lead Architects: Bill Curtis, Daniel Ostendorf

Judges’ Remarks

“Though a backyard in Texas feels like an odd spot to recreate a Scottish pub, it is nicely detailed with beautiful craft. The brass hardware and green built-in banquette are standouts.” — Margie Lavender

“A fun idea and well done. I love the white exterior contrasting with the riot of color inside.” — Kevin Lichten

“The program pretty much sets itself up for success here (pints in the ‘backyard’) but props for authenticity. Someone did a lot of ‘research’ on their last pub crawl. Well done.” — Damian Samora

Honorable Mention

Paul N. Brow, Paul N. Brow. Additional Recognition: Amanda Darnell Berry, Claire Ratliff, Henry Street Design; Thompson + Hanson, landscape architecture.

Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design Julie Soefer 1 2 Benjamin Johnston Design 2 2 Benjamin Johnston Design

Firm: Benjamin Johnston Design

Lead Designer: Benjamin Johnston

Additional Recognition: Renee Reinecke, interior design; Sullivan, Henry, Oggero & Associates

Judges’ Remarks

“A retreat worthy of a top luxury resort — serene in palette, rich in architectural detail. Every element feels considered, creating a space that’s as stunning as it is dreamlike.” — Jaqui Seerman

“This is an expertly crafted bedroom with calming soft tones of grey. I would be very happy waking up in this room.” — Patrick Sutton

Honorable Mention (TIE)

Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic Design. Additional Recognition: Beau Itschner, Itschner Landscape Design + Build.

Linda Eyles, Linda Eyles Design. Additional Recognition: Mike Gibson, Fischer Schalles, landscape design; Michael Hsu Office of Architecture

Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design Julie Soefer 1 2 Benjamin Johnston Design 2 2 Benjamin Johnston Design

Firm: Benjamin Johnston Design



Lead Designer: Benjamin Johnston

Additional Recognition: Paola Neri, Greg Roffino, interior design; Robert Dame Design, original architectural plan

Judges’ Remarks

“Peak precision across each element — the metal finishes imbue such warmth alongside the white oak cabinetry while the reeded wood detail creates a visual cadence carried into the generous, winsome scullery.” — Matt Donahoe

“Nicely composed with a satisfying palette of timeless materials and varying textures. The prep kitchen behind the kitchen might be the detail of the moment, but it sure is useful and practical.” — Tom Stringer

Honorable Mention (3-WAY TIE)

Karen Black, Karen Black Interiors. Additional Recognition: Chris Wyrick, residential plan.

Alicia Summers, Alicia Summers Interiors. Additional Recognition: Nadia Palacios Residential Design, architecture.

Laura Umansky, Laura U Design Collective.

Kara Childress, Kara Childress Interior Atelier Julie Soefer 1 3 Kara Childress Interior Atelier 2 3 Kara Childress Interior Atelier 3 3 Kara Childress Interior Atelier

Firm: Kara Childress Interior Atelier

Lead Designer: Kara Childress

Judge’s Remark

“This modern update on ranch living is very well balanced and proportioned, and uses a palette of warm, tactile materials that is both comforting and familiar.” — Patrick Sutton

Honorable Mention

Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design. Additional Recognition: Marc Anderson, designer.

Alexandra Killion, Alexandra Killion Interiors Analicia Hermann 1 3 Alexandra Killion Interiors 2 3 Alexandra Killion Interiors 3 3 Alexandra Killion Interiors

Firm: Alexandra Killion

Lead Designer: Alexandra Killion

Judges’ Remarks

“This child’s room feels of another time. With a rich and soothing colors, it is at once innocent, endearing and delightfully unassuming — like stepping into a Beatrix Potter tale. It captures the quiet magic of childhood in the sweetest way.” — Margie Lavender

“Perfectly whimsical — from the wallpaper to the rug — I love the playful mix of colors in this space. It feels open to all genders and personalities, making it the ideal backdrop to dream, grow and create. Some very lucky children, indeed.” — Jaqui Seerman

Honorable Mention (3-WAY TIE)

Courtnay Tartt Elias, Trisha Allen, Creative Tonic Design.

Minnette Jackson, Minnette Jackson Interiors. Additional Recognition: Mallory Michaelis, associate designer.

Elizabeth Baron, Mary Kate Feinberg, Sam Governale, Bluejack Design. Additional Recognition: Belle Baron Design, Da Casa Nostra.

Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design Julie Soefer 1 3 Benjamin Johnston Design 2 3 Benjamin Johnston Design 3 3 Benjamin Johnston Design

Firm: Benjamin Johnston Design

Lead Designer: Benjamin Johnston

Additional Recognition: Paola Neri, Greg Roffino, interior design. Robert Dame Design, original architectural plan

Judge’s Remark

“This dramatic dining room is clearly the beneficiary of the striking interior architecture, but nonetheless the scale and palette of furnishings does a wonderful job of enhancing it, especially when viewed in context to the sculptural stair and spaces adjacent.” — Patrick Sutton

Honorable Mention

Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design. Additional Recognition: Rajani Alvarado, designer.



Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design Julie Soefer 1 3 Benjamin Johnston Design 2 3 Benjamin Johnston Design 3 3 Benjamin Johnston Design

Firm: Benjamin Johnston Design

Lead Designer: Benjamin Johnston

Additional Recognition: Paola Neri, Greg Roffino, interior design. Robert Dame Design, original architectural plan

Judges’ Remarks

“The room is huge and therefore difficult to furnish and feel comfortable. They somehow understood that and succeeded. The huge sofa saves the day. A winner.” — Kevin Lichten

“I want to hang out in this room. The giant sectional scales well and breaks down the large scale of the space. The balance shapes, textures and colors feels inviting. Nice composition.” — Tom Stringer

Honorable Mention

Laura Umansky, Shannon Smith, Megan Strasburg, Laura U Design Collective.

Letecia Haywood, Blair Usnick, Letecia Ellis Haywood Interiors Rachel Manning 1 2 Letecia Ellis Haywood Interiors 2 2 Letecia Ellis Haywood Interiors

Firm: Letecia Ellis Haywood Interiors

Lead Designer: Letecia Haywood, Blair Usnick

Judge’s Remark

“Bold moves in a tiny space. Warm, minimalist and the tile choice is the cherry on top. Can’t wait until that shelf gets overgrown with plants!” — Damian Samora

Honorable Mention

Elisabeth McCabe, Caroline Finkelstein, Ecco Design.

Bailey McCarthy for The Marigold Club Zach Horst and Alturo Olmos 1 3 The Marigold Club, Bailey McCarthy 2 3 The Marigold Club, Bailey McCarthy 3 3 The Marigold Club, Bailey McCarthy

Project: The Marigold Club

Lead Designer: Bailey McCarthy

Additional Recognition: Fox Fox Architects; Illa Gaunt, artwork curation; Laura Fraser, atrium space design

Judges’ Remarks

“This is really fun. I don’t think this is casual. The casually dressed diners look out of place. If ‘casual’ was the goal, then they failed. If high fashion was the goal, then they succeeded.” — Kevin Lichten

“The thoughtfulness of this space is a joy to witness — and no doubt even more fabulous to experience in person. From the stunning chandeliers to the playful palette and gorgeous art, no detail was overlooked, and every element is truly spectacular.” — Jaqui Seerman

Honorable Mention (TIE)

Lauren Rottet, Anja Majkic, Taylor Mock, Hannah Rae, Lauren Rottet Studio for Ralph’s.

Jeff Clarke, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture for Sway. Additional Recognition: Charles Cunniffee, architect of record; Powerhouse, lighting design.

Amanda Heineman, Studio Heineman, for Last Call Ice Cream Tracy Ling 1 2 Last Call Ice Cream, Studio Heineman 2 2 Last Call Ice Cream, Studio Heineman

Project: Last Call Ice Cream

Firm: Studio Heineman

Lead Designer: Amanda Heineman

Additional Recognition: Arash Fallahi, Extend Architects

Judges’ Remarks

“While the color palette echoes ice cream parlors of yesteryear, the environment transcends time and reveals a fresh, minimalist spirit focused on the delicious dairy (or vegan) delights.” — Matt Donahoe

“Simple, fun, light and cheery — a perfect invitation for ice cream!” — Margie Lavender

Honorable Mention

Kelie Mayfield, MaRS Culture, for 2910 McKinney.

Tracie Gesch, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, for The Waller Residential Tower Chase Daniel 1 3 The Waller Residential Tower, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture 2 3 The Waller Residential Tower, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture 3 3 The Waller Residential Tower, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture

Project: The Waller Residential Tower

Firm: Michael Hsu Office of Architecture

Lead Designer: Tracie Gesch

Additional Recognition: Heather Sandlin, Nicole Vice, Lilli Geen, Arielle Shaves, Claire Blackburn. R2L Architects, architect of record

Judges’ Remarks

“Warm, welcoming and just the right amount of whimsy.” — Margie Lavender

“A perfect study in moody hues, this stunning design captures everything I’m craving in interiors — saturated tones that envelop, playful shapes that balance form and function, and architectural detailing that seamlessly weaves lighting, furniture and cabinetry into one cohesive story. Not a detail was missed, and every hand involved delivered a space worthy of a perfect 10.” — Jaqui Seerman

Honorable Mention

Fernando Brave, Peter Ho, Brave Architecture, for Dr. Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library. Additional Recognition: Asakura Robinson, landscape architecture; Russ Berger Design Group, acoustical design.

Michael Hsu, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture Chase Daniel 1 5 Michael Hsu Office of Architecture 2 5 Michael Hsu Office of Architecture 3 5 Michael Hsu Office of Architecture 4 5 Michael Hsu Office of Architecture 5 5 Michael Hsu Office of Architecture

Firm: Michael Hsu Office of Architecture

Lead Architect: Michael Hsu

Additional Recognition: Nicole Vice, Heather Sandlin, Matt Sener, Julie Klosterman, Claire Blackburn, Arielle Shaves. Shademaker Studio, landscape architecture. Blackland Collaborative, prairie restoration

Judge’s Remark

“A study in how to take an undervalued home and reinvent it in a novel way — this home does not skip a beat across luxurious finishes, transitional flourishes and modern creature comforts.” — Matt Donahoe

Honorable Mention

Laura Loreman, Laura Loreman Interiors. Additional Recognition: Tatiana Galitzine-Sierra, architecture support; Ted Gregory, Gregory Henry Landscape.

Kelie Mayfield, MaRS Culture, for 2910 McKinney – A Creative Preservation Eric Laignel 1 2 2910 McKinney – A Creative Preservation, MaRS Culture 2 2 2910 McKinney – A Creative Preservation, MaRS Culture

Project: 2910 McKinney – A Creative Preservation

Firm: MaRS Culture

Lead Designer: Kelie Mayfield

Additional Recognition: MaRS Culture Studio, project team; Local Partners, developer

Judge’s Remark

“It’s the New Yorker in me, but a loft modified and not renovated, is repurposing at its best and not always easy. Ask any general contractor!” — Damian Samora

Honorable Mention

Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design, for Warwick Towers Residential High-Rise Board Room Restoration & Refresh. Additional Recognition: Carmen Bechter, interior design.

Fadi Hlayhel, Thompson + Hanson Thompson + Hanson 1 2 Thompson + Hanson 2 2 Thompson + Hanson

Firm: Thompson + Hanson Landscape Architecture

Lead Landscape Architect: Fadi Hlayhel

Additional Recognition: Annamarya Rojas. Dillon Kyle Architects

Honorable Mention

Lanson Jones, Lanson Jones & Co. Landscape Architecture.

Kelie Mayfield, MaRS Culture, for Block 162 Table Collection Eric Laignel 1 2 Block 162 Table Collection, MaRS Culture 2 2 Block 162 Table Collection, MaRS Culture

Project: Block 162 Table Collection

Firm: MaRS Culture

Lead Designer: Kelie Mayfield

Additional Recognition: Linnea Wingo. Decca Contract, manufacturer

Judges’ Remarks

“This design is an example of a legacy silhouette interpreted in a modern way across finish, technology and utility.” — Matt Donahoe

“Office furniture isn’t usually what I’d call elegant, but this table is — with bronze charging ports, integrated lamps and genius cord management hidden in the leg. Just make sure your architect, GC and electrician are in on the plan — floor outlet placement is everything here!” —Margie Lavender

Honorable Mention

Kelie Mayfield, MaRS Culture, for Block 162 Grand Collection.

Ronda Carman, Ronda Carman Fine Fabrics, for The New Town II Collection Ronda Carman 1 2 The New Town II Collection, Ronda Carman Fine Fabrics 2 2 The New Town II Collection, Ronda Carman Fine Fabrics

Project: The New Town II Collection

Firm: Ronda Carman Fine Fabrics

Lead Designer: Ronda Carman

Honorable Mention

Abbey Branch, Branch Products, for Tangram Fable Collection, Bunny. Additional Recognition: Michael Phelan, artist

Leslie Sinclair, Segreto Finishes, Palm Rhythms – Bas Relief Lighting Element for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach Marco Ricca 1 3 Palm Rhythms – Bas Relief Lighting Element for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach, Segreto Finishes 2 3 Palm Rhythms – Bas Relief Lighting Element for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach, Segreto Finishes 3 3 Palm Rhythms – Bas Relief Lighting Element for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach, Segreto Finishes

Project: Palm Rhythms – Bas Relief Lighting Element for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach

Firm: Segreto Finishes

Lead Designer: Leslie Sinclair

Additional Recognition: Isai Marrder, Hashem Almasarwah, Genaro Vazquez, Long Luu. Laetitia Laurent, Laure Nell Interiors

Judges’ Remarks

“I am a sucker for an old world craft, and plaster bas-relief is certainly one. The piece is beautifully done, showing the skill and hand of the person who made it.” — Margie Lavender

“Artistry at its finest. This bas-relief honors its classical roots while integrated lighting adds a contemporary edge. Thoughtfully illuminated to shift in tone and mood, it creates an experience that evolves with you from dawn to dusk.” — Jaqui Seerman

Honorable Mention

Leslie Sinclair, Segreto Finishes, for Luce Draped – Sculptural Sconce Collaboration with Creative Tonic. Additional Recognition: Lauren Aschbacher, Hashem Almasarwah, Isai Marrder, Long Luu, Segreto Finishes; Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic.

