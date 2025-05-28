The Winning Projects of the 2025 PaperCity Design Awards Houston
And the Winners Are. . .BY Caitlin Hsu // 05.27.25
The annual PaperCity Design Awards Houston were presented Tuesday, May 27 in The Post Oak Hotel Grand Ballroom, with master of ceremonies Timothy Corrigan doing the honors.
The awards recognize outstanding projects by Houston interior designers and architects in 20 categories and were selected out of hundreds of submissions by a panel of esteemed judges.
This year’s judges included: Jeffrey Dungan, Jeffrey Dungan Architects, Alabama; Damian Samora, Partner, Ferguson & Shamamian Architects, NYC; Jaqui Seerman, Jaqui Seerman Design, L.A.; Patrick Sutton, Baltimore, Palm Beach; Margie Lavender, Partner, Kligerman Architecture & Design, NYC, Rhode Island; Matt Donahoe, Bureau Interior Architecture | Design, Nashville; Kevin Lichten, Lichten Architects, NYC; and Tom Stringer, Tom Stringer Design Partners, Chicago.
Winning projects and honorable mentions will be published in a special portfolio in the October 2025 print issue of PaperCity Houston.
Thank you to our PaperCity Design Awards Sponsors: Perigold, BeDesign, The Post Oak Hotel, and Baccarat.
Houston Botanic Garden
Global Collection Garden Curiosity Cabinet at Houston Botanic Garden (Photo Lance Childers)
Global Collection Garden at Houston Botanic Garden (Photo Lance Childers)
Global Collection Garden at Houston Botanic Garden (Photo Lance Childers)
Susan Garver Family Discovery Garden at Houston Botanic Garden (Photo G. Lyon Photography)
Kristine Mays' "Rich Soil" at Houston Botanic Garden (Photo Paul Pelc)
Houston Botanic Garden
Houston Botanic Garden
Houston Botanic Garden
Nancy O'Connor Abendshein
PaperCity Presents Its Visionary Award to Nancy O’Connor Abendshein, Houston Botanic Garden, for expanding Houston’s green space.
Discussions about the formation of Houston’s first botanic garden began three decades ago. In 2002, the nonprofit was incorporated, with the goal to create a world-class botanic garden that would become a major cultural destination and an oasis of plant life and natural habitats. Houston Botanic Garden arose on the historic 132-acre, former Glenbrook Golf Course on Sims Bayou.
The Garden commissioned West 8 — an internationally known urban design and landscape architecture firm head-quartered in the Netherlands — to create an ambitious, 30-year master plan.
Despite challenges during COVID, Houston Botanic Garden exceeded its initial $35-million campaign goal. Its public grand opening took place in September 2020.
The Houston Botanic Garden inspires and connects visitors with a collection of 1,200 taxa of tropical, subtropical, and arid plants — from every continent except Antarctica. Rich plant life is showcased throughout the Global Collection and Culinary gardens. These displays evolve with the seasons, as the horticulture staff develop new gardens, replace plants, and increase biodiversity. In-depth cultivars and species of Louisiana iris, amaryllis, and banana trees are among this Garden’s calling card.
Nearing its five-year anniversary, the Garden is approaching 500,000 visitors. With five annual festivals and rotating exhibitions — including Bay Area sculptor Kristine Mays’ “Rich Soil,” on view through September 21 — the Garden has become a beloved addition to Houston’s much needed green space.
Jill Barry, Houston Botanic Garden president & CEO, presented the Visionary Award for Expanding Houston’s Green Space to Nancy O’Connor Abendshein for her leading role in bringing forth Houston Botanic Garden.
And the winning entries are …
TIE: Nina Magon, Nina Magon Studio
Nina Magon Studio
Nina Magon Studio
Nina Magon Studio
Nina Magon Studio
Nina Magon Studio
TIE:
Firm: Nina Magon Studio
Lead Designer: Nina Magon
Judges’ Remarks
“This well-edited project typifies graceful gestures intertwining architecture and interior design. The understanding of how each informs one another is evident with luxurious material selections, plush textiles and curated styling throughout each space.” — Matt Donahoe
“Clear point of view — calm, warm and relaxed. Great colors — white is never white. Someone is following their instincts well.” — Damian Samora
TIE: Marie Flanigan, Marie Flanigan Interiors
Marie Flanigan Interiors
Marie Flanigan Interiors
Marie Flanigan Interiors
Marie Flanigan Interiors
Marie Flanigan Interiors
TIE:
Firm: Marie Flanigan Interiors
Lead Designer: Marie Flanigan
Additional Recognition: Ashlee Garner, designer; Julie DiPaolo, project manager; Benjamin Johnston and Greg Roffino, architecture, Benjamin Johnston Design; Jacob Galles, Edgeland Group
Judges’ Remarks
“It is clear the interior design of this project carefully considered the architecture when selecting furnishings, materiality and textures. Incredibly chic curation of modernity folded into timeless elegance.” — Matt Donahoe
“This home is both bold and elegant, showing the designer’s confidence in mixing modern furnishings into a well-proportioned classical envelope. The bold use of light and dark colors weaving their way through the house is highly sophisticated, as I can see retreating to the moody plumb colored on somber evenings, or the light filled room adjacent on sunnier occasions.” — Patrick Sutton
Honorable Mention
Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design. Additional Recognition: Greg Roffino, interior design.
Nate Ward, Nate Ward Interior Design
Nate Ward Interior Design
Nate Ward Interior Design
Nate Ward Interior Design
Nate Ward Interior Design
Nate Ward Interior Design
Nate Ward Interior Design
Firm: Nate Ward Interior Design
Lead Designer: Nate Ward
Additional Recognition: Walker Wright, styling
Judges’ Remarks
“I can’t put my finger on it, but I think it resonates with me because it’s full of collected pieces as opposed to new. There’s an ’80s vibe that’s tugging on my heartstrings, but at the same time feels new — well done!” — Damian Samora
“As a designer used to working with substantial budgets until it comes to my own home, I truly appreciate designers who work on a tight budget. This project is expertly curated, comfortable and unique. You can tell a lot of love went into creating this home.” — Patrick Sutton
Honorable Mention
Courtnay Tartt Elias, Trisha Allen, Caroline Coulson, Creative Tonic Design. Additional Recognition: Beau Itschner, Itschner Landscape Design Build.
Nadia Palacios Lauterbach, Nadia Palacios Residential Design
Nadia Palacios Residential Design
Nadia Palacios Residential Design
Nadia Palacios Residential Design
Nadia Palacios Residential Design
Nadia Palacios Residential Design
Nadia Palacios Residential Design
Firm: Nadia Palacios Residential Design
Lead Designer: Nadia Palacios Lauterbach
Additional Recognition: Sissi Kassel, interior design, Haute Design
Judges’ Remarks
“This house is an old soul with new bones — charm for days, minus the creaks and quirks. Unpretentious details and a rich mix of interiors bring character and cohesion in equal measure.” — Margie Lavender
“This house shows remarkable restraint in massing, materials and detailing. Perhaps due to the existing footprint, compactness and confident massing make this a winner. Great design makes a difficult effort look like falling off a log.” — Kevin Lichten
“Edited, minimal and traditional. A great study in restraint. Saying what you only have to say — no more, no less.” – Damian Samora
Honorable Mention
André DeJean, Andrea Caicedo, Reagan & Andre Architecture Studio. Additional Recognition: Elizabeth Garrett Interiors, Heath Thibodeaux Landscape.
Bill Curtis, Daniel Ostendorf, Curtis & Windham Architects
Curtis & Windham Architects
Curtis & Windham Architects
Curtis & Windham Architects
Curtis & Windham Architects
Firm: Curtis & Windham Architects
Lead Architects: Bill Curtis, Daniel Ostendorf
Judges’ Remarks
“Though a backyard in Texas feels like an odd spot to recreate a Scottish pub, it is nicely detailed with beautiful craft. The brass hardware and green built-in banquette are standouts.” — Margie Lavender
“A fun idea and well done. I love the white exterior contrasting with the riot of color inside.” — Kevin Lichten
“The program pretty much sets itself up for success here (pints in the ‘backyard’) but props for authenticity. Someone did a lot of ‘research’ on their last pub crawl. Well done.” — Damian Samora
Honorable Mention
Paul N. Brow, Paul N. Brow. Additional Recognition: Amanda Darnell Berry, Claire Ratliff, Henry Street Design; Thompson + Hanson, landscape architecture.
Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design
Benjamin Johnston Design
Benjamin Johnston Design
Firm: Benjamin Johnston Design
Lead Designer: Benjamin Johnston
Additional Recognition: Renee Reinecke, interior design; Sullivan, Henry, Oggero & Associates
Judges’ Remarks
“A retreat worthy of a top luxury resort — serene in palette, rich in architectural detail. Every element feels considered, creating a space that’s as stunning as it is dreamlike.” — Jaqui Seerman
“This is an expertly crafted bedroom with calming soft tones of grey. I would be very happy waking up in this room.” — Patrick Sutton
Honorable Mention (TIE)
Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic Design. Additional Recognition: Beau Itschner, Itschner Landscape Design + Build.
Linda Eyles, Linda Eyles Design. Additional Recognition: Mike Gibson, Fischer Schalles, landscape design; Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design
Benjamin Johnston Design
Benjamin Johnston Design
Firm: Benjamin Johnston Design
Lead Designer: Benjamin Johnston
Additional Recognition: Paola Neri, Greg Roffino, interior design; Robert Dame Design, original architectural plan
Judges’ Remarks
“Peak precision across each element — the metal finishes imbue such warmth alongside the white oak cabinetry while the reeded wood detail creates a visual cadence carried into the generous, winsome scullery.” — Matt Donahoe
“Nicely composed with a satisfying palette of timeless materials and varying textures. The prep kitchen behind the kitchen might be the detail of the moment, but it sure is useful and practical.” — Tom Stringer
Honorable Mention (3-WAY TIE)
Karen Black, Karen Black Interiors. Additional Recognition: Chris Wyrick, residential plan.
Alicia Summers, Alicia Summers Interiors. Additional Recognition: Nadia Palacios Residential Design, architecture.
Laura Umansky, Laura U Design Collective.
Kara Childress, Kara Childress Interior Atelier
Kara Childress Interior Atelier
Kara Childress Interior Atelier
Kara Childress Interior Atelier
Firm: Kara Childress Interior Atelier
Lead Designer: Kara Childress
Judge’s Remark
“This modern update on ranch living is very well balanced and proportioned, and uses a palette of warm, tactile materials that is both comforting and familiar.” — Patrick Sutton
Honorable Mention
Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design. Additional Recognition: Marc Anderson, designer.
Alexandra Killion, Alexandra Killion Interiors
Alexandra Killion Interiors
Alexandra Killion Interiors
Alexandra Killion Interiors
Firm: Alexandra Killion
Lead Designer: Alexandra Killion
Judges’ Remarks
“This child’s room feels of another time. With a rich and soothing colors, it is at once innocent, endearing and delightfully unassuming — like stepping into a Beatrix Potter tale. It captures the quiet magic of childhood in the sweetest way.” — Margie Lavender
“Perfectly whimsical — from the wallpaper to the rug — I love the playful mix of colors in this space. It feels open to all genders and personalities, making it the ideal backdrop to dream, grow and create. Some very lucky children, indeed.” — Jaqui Seerman
Honorable Mention (3-WAY TIE)
Courtnay Tartt Elias, Trisha Allen, Creative Tonic Design.
Minnette Jackson, Minnette Jackson Interiors. Additional Recognition: Mallory Michaelis, associate designer.
Elizabeth Baron, Mary Kate Feinberg, Sam Governale, Bluejack Design. Additional Recognition: Belle Baron Design, Da Casa Nostra.
Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design
Benjamin Johnston Design
Benjamin Johnston Design
Benjamin Johnston Design
Firm: Benjamin Johnston Design
Lead Designer: Benjamin Johnston
Additional Recognition: Paola Neri, Greg Roffino, interior design. Robert Dame Design, original architectural plan
Judge’s Remark
“This dramatic dining room is clearly the beneficiary of the striking interior architecture, but nonetheless the scale and palette of furnishings does a wonderful job of enhancing it, especially when viewed in context to the sculptural stair and spaces adjacent.” — Patrick Sutton
Honorable Mention
Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design. Additional Recognition: Rajani Alvarado, designer.
Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design
Benjamin Johnston Design
Benjamin Johnston Design
Benjamin Johnston Design
Firm: Benjamin Johnston Design
Lead Designer: Benjamin Johnston
Additional Recognition: Paola Neri, Greg Roffino, interior design. Robert Dame Design, original architectural plan
Judges’ Remarks
“The room is huge and therefore difficult to furnish and feel comfortable. They somehow understood that and succeeded. The huge sofa saves the day. A winner.” — Kevin Lichten
“I want to hang out in this room. The giant sectional scales well and breaks down the large scale of the space. The balance shapes, textures and colors feels inviting. Nice composition.” — Tom Stringer
Honorable Mention
Laura Umansky, Shannon Smith, Megan Strasburg, Laura U Design Collective.
Letecia Haywood, Blair Usnick, Letecia Ellis Haywood Interiors
Letecia Ellis Haywood Interiors
Letecia Ellis Haywood Interiors
Firm: Letecia Ellis Haywood Interiors
Lead Designer: Letecia Haywood, Blair Usnick
Judge’s Remark
“Bold moves in a tiny space. Warm, minimalist and the tile choice is the cherry on top. Can’t wait until that shelf gets overgrown with plants!” — Damian Samora
Honorable Mention
Elisabeth McCabe, Caroline Finkelstein, Ecco Design.
Bailey McCarthy for The Marigold Club
The Marigold Club, Bailey McCarthy
The Marigold Club, Bailey McCarthy
The Marigold Club, Bailey McCarthy
Project: The Marigold Club
Lead Designer: Bailey McCarthy
Additional Recognition: Fox Fox Architects; Illa Gaunt, artwork curation; Laura Fraser, atrium space design
Judges’ Remarks
“This is really fun. I don’t think this is casual. The casually dressed diners look out of place. If ‘casual’ was the goal, then they failed. If high fashion was the goal, then they succeeded.” — Kevin Lichten
“The thoughtfulness of this space is a joy to witness — and no doubt even more fabulous to experience in person. From the stunning chandeliers to the playful palette and gorgeous art, no detail was overlooked, and every element is truly spectacular.” — Jaqui Seerman
Honorable Mention (TIE)
Lauren Rottet, Anja Majkic, Taylor Mock, Hannah Rae, Lauren Rottet Studio for Ralph’s.
Jeff Clarke, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture for Sway. Additional Recognition: Charles Cunniffee, architect of record; Powerhouse, lighting design.
Amanda Heineman, Studio Heineman, for Last Call Ice Cream
Last Call Ice Cream, Studio Heineman
Last Call Ice Cream, Studio Heineman
Project: Last Call Ice Cream
Firm: Studio Heineman
Lead Designer: Amanda Heineman
Additional Recognition: Arash Fallahi, Extend Architects
Judges’ Remarks
“While the color palette echoes ice cream parlors of yesteryear, the environment transcends time and reveals a fresh, minimalist spirit focused on the delicious dairy (or vegan) delights.” — Matt Donahoe
“Simple, fun, light and cheery — a perfect invitation for ice cream!” — Margie Lavender
Honorable Mention
Kelie Mayfield, MaRS Culture, for 2910 McKinney.
Tracie Gesch, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, for The Waller Residential Tower
The Waller Residential Tower, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
The Waller Residential Tower, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
The Waller Residential Tower, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
Project: The Waller Residential Tower
Firm: Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
Lead Designer: Tracie Gesch
Additional Recognition: Heather Sandlin, Nicole Vice, Lilli Geen, Arielle Shaves, Claire Blackburn. R2L Architects, architect of record
Judges’ Remarks
“Warm, welcoming and just the right amount of whimsy.” — Margie Lavender
“A perfect study in moody hues, this stunning design captures everything I’m craving in interiors — saturated tones that envelop, playful shapes that balance form and function, and architectural detailing that seamlessly weaves lighting, furniture and cabinetry into one cohesive story. Not a detail was missed, and every hand involved delivered a space worthy of a perfect 10.” — Jaqui Seerman
Honorable Mention
Fernando Brave, Peter Ho, Brave Architecture, for Dr. Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library. Additional Recognition: Asakura Robinson, landscape architecture; Russ Berger Design Group, acoustical design.
Michael Hsu, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
Firm: Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
Lead Architect: Michael Hsu
Additional Recognition: Nicole Vice, Heather Sandlin, Matt Sener, Julie Klosterman, Claire Blackburn, Arielle Shaves. Shademaker Studio, landscape architecture. Blackland Collaborative, prairie restoration
Judge’s Remark
“A study in how to take an undervalued home and reinvent it in a novel way — this home does not skip a beat across luxurious finishes, transitional flourishes and modern creature comforts.” — Matt Donahoe
Honorable Mention
Laura Loreman, Laura Loreman Interiors. Additional Recognition: Tatiana Galitzine-Sierra, architecture support; Ted Gregory, Gregory Henry Landscape.
Kelie Mayfield, MaRS Culture, for 2910 McKinney – A Creative Preservation
2910 McKinney – A Creative Preservation, MaRS Culture
2910 McKinney – A Creative Preservation, MaRS Culture
Project: 2910 McKinney – A Creative Preservation
Firm: MaRS Culture
Lead Designer: Kelie Mayfield
Additional Recognition: MaRS Culture Studio, project team; Local Partners, developer
Judge’s Remark
“It’s the New Yorker in me, but a loft modified and not renovated, is repurposing at its best and not always easy. Ask any general contractor!” — Damian Samora
Honorable Mention
Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design, for Warwick Towers Residential High-Rise Board Room Restoration & Refresh. Additional Recognition: Carmen Bechter, interior design.
Thompson + Hanson Thompson + Hanson
Fadi Hlayhel, Thompson + Hanson
Thompson + Hanson
Thompson + Hanson
Firm: Thompson + Hanson Landscape Architecture
Lead Landscape Architect: Fadi Hlayhel
Additional Recognition: Annamarya Rojas. Dillon Kyle Architects
Honorable Mention
Lanson Jones, Lanson Jones & Co. Landscape Architecture.
Kelie Mayfield, MaRS Culture, for Block 162 Table Collection
Block 162 Table Collection, MaRS Culture
Block 162 Table Collection, MaRS Culture
Project: Block 162 Table Collection
Firm: MaRS Culture
Lead Designer: Kelie Mayfield
Additional Recognition: Linnea Wingo. Decca Contract, manufacturer
Judges’ Remarks
“This design is an example of a legacy silhouette interpreted in a modern way across finish, technology and utility.” — Matt Donahoe
“Office furniture isn’t usually what I’d call elegant, but this table is — with bronze charging ports, integrated lamps and genius cord management hidden in the leg. Just make sure your architect, GC and electrician are in on the plan — floor outlet placement is everything here!” —Margie Lavender
Honorable Mention
Kelie Mayfield, MaRS Culture, for Block 162 Grand Collection.
Ronda Carman, Ronda Carman Fine Fabrics, for The New Town II Collection
The New Town II Collection, Ronda Carman Fine Fabrics
The New Town II Collection, Ronda Carman Fine Fabrics
Project: The New Town II Collection
Firm: Ronda Carman Fine Fabrics
Lead Designer: Ronda Carman
Honorable Mention
Abbey Branch, Branch Products, for Tangram Fable Collection, Bunny. Additional Recognition: Michael Phelan, artist
Leslie Sinclair, Segreto Finishes, Palm Rhythms – Bas Relief Lighting Element for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach
Palm Rhythms – Bas Relief Lighting Element for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach, Segreto Finishes
Palm Rhythms – Bas Relief Lighting Element for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach, Segreto Finishes
Palm Rhythms – Bas Relief Lighting Element for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach, Segreto Finishes
Project: Palm Rhythms – Bas Relief Lighting Element for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach
Firm: Segreto Finishes
Lead Designer: Leslie Sinclair
Additional Recognition: Isai Marrder, Hashem Almasarwah, Genaro Vazquez, Long Luu. Laetitia Laurent, Laure Nell Interiors
Judges’ Remarks
“I am a sucker for an old world craft, and plaster bas-relief is certainly one. The piece is beautifully done, showing the skill and hand of the person who made it.” — Margie Lavender
“Artistry at its finest. This bas-relief honors its classical roots while integrated lighting adds a contemporary edge. Thoughtfully illuminated to shift in tone and mood, it creates an experience that evolves with you from dawn to dusk.” — Jaqui Seerman
Honorable Mention
Leslie Sinclair, Segreto Finishes, for Luce Draped – Sculptural Sconce Collaboration with Creative Tonic. Additional Recognition: Lauren Aschbacher, Hashem Almasarwah, Isai Marrder, Long Luu, Segreto Finishes; Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic.