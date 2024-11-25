fbpx
Home + Design / Home Stores

Houston Lands Perigold’s First Ever Brick-and-Mortar Store For a Major Luxury Home Goods Win In Highland Village

An Online Only Favorite Makes a Big Jump

BY // 11.25.24
Perigold, the website we love to haunt for top-name home goods, is opening its first brick-and-mortar store in Houston’s Highland Village Shopping Center in the spring of 2025.

The formerly online-only retailer, a higher-end division of Wayfair, that launched in 2017, was the first to bring together in one place elevated brands for the home, from furniture, accessories, wallpaper and lighting to tile, bath, tabletop and kitchenware. The  new 20,000-square-foot Highland Village store will stock names such as Aerin, Georg Jensen, Alessi, Flos, Kartell, Poltro Frau, Louis Poulson, Moooi, Schumacher, Tom Dixon and Visual Comfort. It will also be home to Stark, Loloi, The Rug Company and Dash & Albert rugs. Linens from Frette, Sferra, John Robshaw, Ann Gish, Matouk and Yves Delorme will be available in store. And don’t forget the dreamy outdoor furnishings from Dedon, Kingsley Bate and Lloyd Flanders.

Want more covetable home goods? Perigold brings kitchen and bath brands Viking, Dacor, Victoria + Albert, Kallista and Devan & Devan. Yes, this is a lot of home store with some serious perks.

Perigold is also bringing spaces dubbed Brand and Designer Shops that are set to showcase inspirations from design partners including Houston’s Marie Flanigan, a longtime collaborator with Perigold. Julie Neill, Jessica Davis and Evan Millárd are also part of the lineup.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our Houston storefront, further expanding Perigold’s presence in a market where we know there is a strong appetite for design and a lot of culture,” Global Head of Perigold Rebecca Ginns says in a statement. “Houston will be our first-ever store.

“The team and I couldn’t be more excited to bring these amazing brands together and become a part of this community.”

This first Houston store is the start of Perigold’s expansion into the brick-and-mortar world. A stylish start.

