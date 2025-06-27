The new Perigold Houston store is the first of its kind in the world.
Visual Comfort, Hubbardton Forge, Arteriors, and Curry & Co. are just some of the lighting collections carried in the new Perigold Houston store
The new Perigold Houston store is the first of its kind in the world.

Over 150 top design brands are carried in the new Perigold Houston store

The new Perigold Houston store is 20,000 square feet, located in Highland Village Shopping Center

Visual Comfort, Hubbardton Forge, Arteriors, and Curry & Co. are just some of the lighting collections carried in the new Perigold Houston store

Home + Design / Home Stores

The First Perigold Store in the World Opens in Houston’s Highland Village Shopping Center

A Design Emporium With 20,000 Square Feet Of Wonders

BY // 06.26.25
Design in Houston is about to change. Perigold, the much-loved online site with hundreds of well-known design brands, has opened its first retail store in the world — a 20,000-square-foot showroom in the Bayou City’s Highland Village Shopping Center. This new store will showcase more than 150 top names in lighting, furniture, fabric, rugs, bath and kitchen fixtures and accessories, all organized in gallery-like settings.

There is lighting from Visual Comfort, Hubbardton Forge, Arteriors, and Curry & Co; furniture from Oly, Theodore Alexander, Century, Bernhardt and Dedon; rugs from Stark, Mansour, and Loloi; bedding from Yves Delorme, Pine Cone Hill, Pom Pom, and Sferra; kitchen and bath brands Dacor, California Faucets, Rocky Mountain, Café, Viking, House of Rohl, Devon&Devon and Victoria + Albert; tabletop from Juliska, Haviland and Rosenthal, as well as modern brands Kartell, Flos, Moooi, Tom Dixon and more.

Bringing its online designer and brand shops to life, there are in-store vignettes designed by Marie Flanigan, Julie Neill, Evan Millard and Jessica Davis, as well as private meeting spaces for design professionals. Most items are stocked locally and available for delivery within a week in the Houston area.

“We’re creating a resource for customers and designers to explore, collaborate and access brands that are rarely found under one roof,” global head of Perigold Rebecca Ginns says.

Perigold, which launched online in 2017, is the Boston-based luxury arm of Wayfair, and differentiates itself from budget-friendly Wayfair with its meticulously curated selection of top names in design products, many previously available only to the design trade. Wayfair also owns Birch Lane, Josh & Main and AllModern.

A second Perigold store is slated to open in West Palm Beach later this year.

For the opening weekend this Friday, June 27 through Sunday, June 29, Perigold is offering 15 percent off merchandise store wide.

Perigold is located in Highland Village Shopping Center at 3920 Westheimer Road. Learn more here.

