How to quickly perfect your patio for fall with Dallas’ Pholio Co.

Founded by design savant Jessica Pinzon, Pholio Co is reinventing the design world. A light and nimble to-the-trade showroom, with locations in both Dallas and Houston, Pholio Co represents an extraordinary collection of textile and furniture lines for hospitality, commercial, and residential designers. From stocked or custom furniture to artistic flooring and wall coverings, Pinzon and her team source the perfect collection of luxury goods with architectural inspiration. At the end of the day, Pholio Co is curating, creating, and sourcing design moments and stories.

But, the by-appointment-only showroom is making it easier than ever with their quick ship options, which is music to designers’ (and homeowners’) ears alike, with fall knocking at their doorsteps. patios are begging to be decorated as cooler temperatures await on the horizon.

“This season, we’re excited because we’re seeing a lot of the fall colors and fall palettes in outdoor furniture and textiles,” says Pinzon. “We often think of the outdoors as having a summer vibe, but we forget about the cool-weather textiles. You can easily exchange your outdoor pillows and mix your materials, which is a big trend this year. And, lots of our outdoor materials are perfect for colder weather, so you know your investment is safe.”

So, if you’re ready to mix and match finishes, swap out hues, and welcome the cooler weather, Pholio Co has a few products that can be at your doorstep faster than you can say “fall.”

Danao Living

Danao Living has quickly become a favorite of the experts at Pholio Co, and with good reason. It has a robust quickship program, thanks to its ability to keep its products in stock in North Carolina. Most products can arrive within three to five days, unless they require a cushion which has to be made (also in North Carolina), which only takes four to six weeks door to door. Pinzon notes that frames can ship sooner and cushions can follow, so customers can start using their new furniture right away.

“I love that Danao Living has larger-scale furniture perfect for Texas-sized homes,” says Pinzon. “All the materials they used are very complementary and all very elevated, which makes them perfect for easily mixing collections. Everything they do is just very well done.”

“Danao Living is proud to be represented by Pholio Co.,” says Keshava Aswath, Danao Living. “At Danao, we believe in partnerships and building relationships with our customers for life! The Pholio showroom is a spectacular space curated to inspire and showcase the brands they represent. Thank you to Jessica and team for the opportunity to create outdoor spaces that celebrate the joy of outdoor living!”

Brentano

Family-owned for 40 years, Pinzon remarks that Brentano is basically the Pholio Co flagship textile line.

“Most of our designers use and love Brentano,” said Pinzon. “They’re very ‘resimercial’ and our outdoor vendor Danao Living uses Brentano textiles for their photoshoots. They’re just perfect to pair with anything in our portfolio.”

Santa Barbara Lighting

Another family-owned business that Pinzon is a big fan of is Santa Barbara Lighting. Based and made in California, their products can be made in both gas and electric with a variety of finishes. Founded by luxury home builder and multi-generational Californian, Jimmy Rickard, who wanted to complement the local architecture and provide an otherwise unmatched aesthetic, Pinzon notes their products are extremely well-received in the Texas market.

“Our Santa Barbara Lighting family is thrilled to be partnering with Jessica and the incredible team at Pholio Co,” says Candace Fox, Santa Barbara Lighting Art Director. “We’ve been honored to bring our handmade lighting to homes across Texas over the years, and with Pholio Co. as a trusted local partner, we’re excited to grow that presence even further.”

IP44

IP44 is a German brand that provides seasonless outdoor patio lighting in a variety of capacities, including solar, portable, and chargeable. With a focus on creating lighting solutions that are both functional and artistic, IP44 brings modern elegance to outdoor spaces. As fall evenings get darker earlier, Pinzon comments that clients often like to have mood lighting in their exterior spaces.

“IP44 products are great to have outside, especially as we move into fall,” says Pinzon. “You can take your Thanksgiving party outside for dessert and enjoy a beautiful aesthetic while livening up the environment.”

“The Pholio Co team is super talented and engaging,” says Ted Chappell, President of Inter-Lux. “Their showroom is tastefully edited.”

Divya Living

Last but not least, Pinzon is a big fan of outdoor rug vendor Divya Living. Founded in 1840, the brand has four generations of experience in creating accessible outdoor rugs that can withstand all environments. Plus, with their quick-ship option, your patio will be refreshed for fall in no time.