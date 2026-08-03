How to Give Your Pool The Glow-Up It Deserves With Precision Pool Restoration

This fall, make sure your pool is ready for Summer 2027 with Precision Pool Restoration. (Photo by Austin James Hunt)

With years of experience revitalizing pools of every style and size, Precision Pool Restoration is the expert in pool renovations. (Photo by Austin James Hunt)

Investing in your pool is investing in the long-term value of your home. (Photo by Austin James Hunt)

Precision Pool Restoration has focused exclusively on renovating inground residential pools, helping restore more than 25,000 pools so families can continue making memories. (Photo by Austin James Hunt)

In Texas, having a pool can feel less like a luxury and more like a welcome retreat from the summer heat. (Photo by Austin James Hunt)

This summer’s temperatures in Texas have been no joke. And we’re only halfway through July. Chances are, if you have a pool, you’ve been putting it through its paces. In Texas, having a pool can feel less like a luxury and more like a welcome retreat from the summer heat. If you’ve been noticing some wear and tear on your beloved aquatic oasis this summer, now is the time to start planning for its glow-up so you’re ready to dive back in next season.

The off-season is the ideal time to create the pool you’ll enjoy all summer long. No one wants to miss out on pool season, so planning pool restoration during the late fall through early spring can help ensure your pool is ready to shine when warmer temperatures arrive.

With years of experience revitalizing pools of every style and size, Precision Pool Restoration is the expert in pool renovations. With more than 30 years of experience, they have unmatched expertise and skilled precision in all of their resurfacing, retiling, and recoping work. Since 1991, PPR has focused exclusively on renovating inground residential pools, helping restore more than 25,000 pools so families can continue making memories.

Whether it’s remodeling, resurfacing, decking, tile and coping replacement, equipment upgrades, structural modifications, or functional design improvements, their expert teams can do it all in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio.

Their customer service is second to none. The end-to-end customer experience is seamless, with a dedicated project manager from start to finish who ensures each customer’s backyard is treated like it’s their own through clean, organized, and safe worksites.

But their work isn’t just gorgeous; it’s built to last. They use visually appealing, industry-leading materials that are carefully vetted, such as the high-performance Wet Edge pool finish. All products are installed with a disciplined attention to detail by utilizing their comprehensive 25-point quality checklist.

“A well-designed pool renovation — whether that be fresh resurfacing, stylish tile, or an updated deck — can significantly enhance curb appeal, backyard enjoyment, and the perceived value of your home for potential buyers,” says Peter Notaro of Precision Pool Restoration. “Investing in your pool is investing in the long-term value of your home.’

Here, Precision breaks down key things to know when thinking about renovating your pool so you can get ahead of the game, address issues before they become bigger problems, and never waste a moment of fun in the sun.

Timing is Everything

Many homeowners schedule pool renovations during the cooler months or off-season when they use the pool less. This timing minimizes disruption and provides ample time for curing and startup.

How to Spot Signs of Wear

Common signs that a pool may need restoration include worn plaster, calcium buildup, waterline stains, cracked tile, and damaged coping. Precision Pool Restoration says these are all issues that should be tackled sooner rather than later, even if you have to sacrifice some time in the pool during peak season.

When in Doubt, Have it Checked Out

While these common issues may seem like small or insignificant fixes, they’re essential to maintaining a safe and desirable pool.

For instance, worn plaster doesn’t just look unappealing, but it can also leak water and drive up utility bills. Replastering restores a smooth, watertight interior while improving comfort, appearance, and durability.

Calcium buildup and waterline staining are also among the most common and overlooked pool problems. Sandblasting can help remove years of scale, reveal the original finish, and a fresh seal helps protect against discoloration and makes maintenance easier.

Then, there’s cracked or dated tile. Not only a safety hazard for your family, but this can also make even a well-maintained pool look tired and unappealing. Replacing waterline tile creates a clean finish and ensures proper bonding when paired with resurfacing work.

Finally, damaged coping can create a genuine safety hazard and weaken the transition to your deck. New coping refreshes the pool edge while reinforcing structural integrity.

This fall, make sure your pool is ready for Summer 2027 with Precision Pool Restoration.