Saving Houston’s Historic Treasures — From Former Mayor Annise Parker’s Crawford House Rescue To the Buffalo Soldiers’ Stand

Mary Patton was awarded for the rehabilitation of the Herzog House (Photo by Max Burkhalter)

Charles Stava and Jacob Garber-Stava were awarded for the restoration of for the Martha Perlitz House (Photo by Jim Parsons)

Annise Parker and Kathy Hubbard were recognized for the renovation of the Crawford House (Photo by Bradley Bosworth)

Julia Long was awarded for the renovation of the Warshaw House (Photo by Jim Parsons)

The Southampton Centennial Committee received The Martha Peterson Award for the Southampton Place Centennial Celebration (Photo by Fred Rogers)

Diane and Ray Krueger were recognized for the adaptive reuse of the Big Three Industries Building in Greater Heights (Photo by Divya Pande)

Jason Johnson was recognized for an addition to the Lighthouse House (Photo by Cameron Blaylock)

Author Stephen Fox and photographer Paul Hester were recognized for "The Architecture of Birdsall P. Briscoe" (Courtesy Texas A&M University Press)

The Church at 1548 Heights was recognized for restoring historic windows at its building in Houston Heights (Photo courtesy Church at 1548)

Buffalo Soldiers National Museum was recognized for the rehabilitation of the Houston Light Guard Armory (Photo by Jim Parsons)

Julia and Thomas Pascal Will Robinson were recognized for the rehabilitation of the Waldo Mansion (Photo by Divya Pande)

It was a night of celebrating architectural and design excellence when Preservation Houston hosted its Cornerstone Dinner. Chairs Nancy and Walter Bratic welcomed 350 attendees to River Oaks Country Club for the ceremony, which honored the recipients of Preservation Houston’s 2025 Good Brick Awards. In other words, those who fight to keep Houston’s past — and remarkable buildings — alive.

Special headliner Carol Quillen, the president and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, delivered remarks that underscored the importance of Preservation Houston’s efforts in the Bayou City.

Everyone enjoyed a classic meal of spinach salad, followed by beef tenderloin or pan seared Alaskan halibut. Dinner wines accompanied the meal, with a chocolate pecan ball rounding out dessert.

The witty emcees — beloved local TV maven Deborah Duncan and distinguished designer Bill Stubbs — took the stage for the highlight of the evening: handing out the Good Brick Awards.

Honoring Houston’s Past

Since 1979, the Good Brick Awards have recognized excellence in historic preservation, restoration and enhancement of Houston’s architecture and culture. This year, Preservation Houston honored 11 projects. Among them were the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum’s restoration of the Houston Light Guard Armory in Midtown and Julia Long’s renovation of the Warshaw House in Meyerland.

Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker and her wife Kathy Hubbard were recognized for their work on the Crawford House in Westmoreland. Diane and Ray Krueger were honored for the brilliant reuse of the Big Three Industries Building in The Heights area. Architectural historian Stephen Fox and photographer Paul Hester also received recognition for their book The Architecture of Birdsall Briscoe (2023).

Easter Tabletop Swipe

















Next

Other esteemed Good Brick winners included Jason Johnson for the Lighthouse House in the Old Sixth Ward Historic District and Mary Patton for the Herzog House in Braeswood. Julia and Thomas Pascal Will Robinson earned a Good Brick for restoring the Waldo Mansion in the Westmoreland Historic District. Preservation Houston recognized Charles Stava and Jacob Garber-Stava for the Martha Perlitz House in the Avondale West Historic District. The Church at 1548 Heights received an award for the restoration of its historic windows at its building in The Heights.

The Martha Peterson Award, presented to projects with a strong community emphasis, went to the Southampton Centennial Committee for its Southampton Place Centennial Celebration.

A Night of Firsts

The evening also recognized individuals and businesses that have made lasting contributions to Houston’s architectural legacy. Developer Jon Deal received the 2025 President’s Award for his company’s work in preservation. The Deal Company revitalized Sawyer Yards and redeveloped the Riviana Rice silos. This marked Deal’s fifth award from Preservation Houston.

For the first time, Preservation Houston also presented the Legacy Business Award. The award was created to honor a company that has made longterm contributions to Houston’s built environment. The inaugural winner was Brochsteins, the iconic woodwork and furniture manufacturer. Fittingly, the night coincided with the company’s 90th anniversary — a bittersweet moment as Brochsteins prepares to close its doors.

By the night’s end, the illustrious Cornerstone Dinner raised $245,000 for Preservation Houston’s advocacy and education programs.

PC Seen: Past Preservation Houston president Julia Retta and husband Patrick Hall; PH preservation services director Emily Ardoin; Texas Historical Foundation executive director David Preziosi; Minnette Boesel, Joe Meppelink and Marisa Janusz (part of the Waldo Mansion’s project team); Nancy Ames and Danny Ward; Sarah Balinskas and Jeff DeBevec; Houston City Council member Twila Carter; Lynn and Ty Kelly; Mary Lambrakos (designer of the Diane and Ray Krueger Big Three Industries-turned-penthouse); Susan and Alan Rafte; Milton Townsend; Phoebe and Bobby Tudor; Suede and Andoni Vossos; Kendall Bentsen and Jesse Dumond.

Preservation Houston’s Good Brick Tour will take place Saturday, November 8 and Sunday, November 9. The organization will announce more tours this summer. Learn more here.