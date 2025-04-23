Preservation Park Cities
4301 Windsor Parkway is on the Preservation Park Cities 2025 Historic Home Tour (Photo by Dan Piassick)

4302 Overhill Drive is on the Preservation Park Cities 2025 Historic Home Tour (Photo by Dan Piassick)

4036 McFarlin is on the Preservation Park Cities 2025 Historic Home Tour (Photo by Dan Piassick)

Rogue Way is one the 2025 White Rock Home Tour. (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cozy)

Rogue Way is one the 2025 White Rock Home Tour. (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cozy)

Santa Clara is on the 2025 White Rock Home Tour (Photo courtesy of Hunter Photographics)

Santa Clara is on the 2025 White Rock Home Tour (Photo courtesy of Hunter Photographics)

Santa Clara is on the 2025 White Rock Home Tour (Photo courtesy of Hunter Photographics)

Yosemite is on the 2025 White Rock Home Tour. (Photo by Terri Glanger)

Yosemite is on the 2025 White Rock Home Tour. (Photo by Terri Glanger)

Yosemite is on the 2025 White Rock Home Tour. (Photo by Terri Glanger)

Home + Design

Two Can’t-Miss Dallas Home Tours To Catch This Spring — MCM from Ju-Nel, a Spanish Revival, a Whimsical Tudor, and More Cool Houses

Get a Peek Inside Preservation Park Cities Historic Home Tour and White Rock Home Tour

BY // 04.23.25
4301 Windsor Parkway is on the Preservation Park Cities 2025 Historic Home Tour (Photo by Dan Piassick)

4302 Overhill Drive is on the Preservation Park Cities 2025 Historic Home Tour (Photo by Dan Piassick)

4036 McFarlin is on the Preservation Park Cities 2025 Historic Home Tour (Photo by Dan Piassick)

Rogue Way is one the 2025 White Rock Home Tour. (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cozy)

Rogue Way is one the 2025 White Rock Home Tour. (Photo courtesy of Dallas Cozy)

Santa Clara is on the 2025 White Rock Home Tour (Photo courtesy of Hunter Photographics)

Santa Clara is on the 2025 White Rock Home Tour (Photo courtesy of Hunter Photographics)

Santa Clara is on the 2025 White Rock Home Tour (Photo courtesy of Hunter Photographics)

Yosemite is on the 2025 White Rock Home Tour. (Photo by Terri Glanger)

Yosemite is on the 2025 White Rock Home Tour. (Photo by Terri Glanger)

Yosemite is on the 2025 White Rock Home Tour. (Photo by Terri Glanger)

Whenever I thaw out after winter’s conclusion, I feel invigorated to tackle home projects. In a city that marries wonderful architecture with beautiful interior design, there’s nothing quite as inspiring as a home tour to kick your imagination into overdrive. Well, dear Dallasites, you’re in luck because two home tours are rapidly approaching — the White Rock Home Tour and Preservation Park Cities 2025 Historic Home Tour. Whether you favor modern or traditional design, eye candy awaits!

White Rock Home Tour

Date: April 26 through 27, 2025
Time: 12 to 5 pm
Tickets: $35 per person, available online.

White Rock Home Tour
Yosemite is on the 2025 White Rock Home Tour. (Photo by Terri Glanger)

The 2025 White Rock Home Tour showcases six homes, each offering a different perspective and design philosophy. The lineup includes two midcentury modern houses, including a show-stopping Ju-Nel masterpiece with the 1960s design duo’s signature great room and penchant for unusual lots with interesting topography. In fact, it’s the Ju-Nel home on Vinemont’s return to the White Rock Home Tour; it was originally featured in the inaugural home tour 19 years ago! As MCMs do best, the designs underscore how “form meets function in a harmonious blend.”

For the homeowners who like to start tabula rasa, the tour also includes a new multigenerational home “designed for connectivity, color, and life,” as well as a transitional new build with enchanting views of the creek and surrounding nature.  A Little Forest Hills renovation that honors the neighborhood’s character and a contemporary addition designed to “meet the needs of the modern family lifestyle” round out the White Rock Home Tour.

Founded by a small group of parents at Hexter Elementary in 2006 as a school fundraiser, the White Rock Home Tour showcases the best of midcentury and modern designs near White Rock Lake.

Preservation Park Cities Historic Home Tour

Date: May 9, 2025
Time: 10 am to 1 pm
Tickets: $35 per person, available online. Price increases to $45 day-of.

4302 Overhill Drive is on the Preservation Park Cities 2025 Historic Home Tour (Photo by Dan Piassick)
4302 Overhill Drive is on the Preservation Park Cities 2025 Historic Home Tour (Photo by Dan Piassick)

The purpose of the Historic Home Tour is to demonstrate how architecturally significant homes can be renovated to fit the needs of today. The annual event celebrates “homes that have been preserved or remodeled while maintaining the beautiful aesthetic of the Highland Park and University Park neighborhoods.”

“From small cottages to larger estates, the home tour is a small window into the past, a celebration of those who share the community’s values, and a wonderful treat for those who appreciate historic architecture,” a release states.

Benefiting Preservation Park Cities and its mission to “preserve and promote the history, architecture, aesthetics, and cultural traditions of the Park Cities,” the 2025 tour includes a reimagined 1920s Spanish Revival, a 1940s classic Colonial, and a “whimsical” Tudor.

Whatever your interior design style or architectural period of preference, these two fabulous home tours offer something for everyone.

