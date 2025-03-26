How to Pull Off a Perfect Day Trip From Dallas to Round Top Antiques Fair

The "Round Top Trio" from Local Roots Round Top included a scoop each of chicken salad, jalapeño pimento cheese, and tortellini pasta salad, all served on a bed of field greens with crackers, pretzel chips, and red grapes.

For two weeks a year, people from across the country descend upon a tiny Texas town (with a population of 97!) for the Round Top Antiques Show. The show includes 65 venues in a 20-mile radius of Round Top. The trek from Austin (75 miles) and Houston (90 miles) is easy, but the longer haul from the Big D, located 215 miles north, prevents many Dallasites from adventuring to Round Top for the first time. Round Top is also confusing if you’ve never been — it’s difficult to navigate the differences between the shows, in addition to knowing when to go and where to stay.

Two years ago, I found myself, a Round Top veteran, volunteering to charter a bus and take 19 other women to my favorite show — the Marburger Farm Antique Show — for a day trip. As the self-appointed Phyllis Nefler, I dubbed the adventurous squad “Troop Round Top.” Needless to say, the moniker stuck, and we’ve continued to make the pilgrimage to Round Top every year.

On the initial Big Day, in 2023, we descended upon NorthPark Center at 4 am. When I arrived, a mall cop told the bus driver we couldn’t park at Neiman Marcus. “Go to Macy’s,” he said. As the troop members boarded the coach, I passed out branded breakfast boxes and party favors. After the sun came up, everyone introduced themselves and said what treasure they were seeking. The answers were niche: a ceramic tiger, a maiden’s cup, cowgirl barware…

Two years in, and with fully-formed friendships, we skip the early morning get-to-know-you games, but always share our wish lists.

The reason for such an early morning roll call? The unwritten scripture of Marburger 24:15 says, “As for me and my house, we will go Early Bird.”

Early Bird at the Marburger Farm Antiques Show

For Early Bird on the first day of Marburger, gates open at 8 am, and shopping starts at 9 am. The hour goes quickly because the fashion is compelling. It may be tents in a field, but don’t be fooled: it’s a runway. You will leave asking yourself, Do I need a coat made out of an old quilt? Can I pull off a Big Dumb Hat? For the latter, I polled the girls about their preferred sources. Cappello, Kemo Sabe, Freya, and Teressa Foglia rose to the top of the list.

In 2023, a policeman on horseback kept guard. This year, a few burly cowboys on Polaris Rangers guarded the entrance to the tents. A bell is rung. A ribbon is cut. Men and women canter with intention. It is The Hunger Games for vintage. May the odds be ever in your favor.

The troop members scattered like ants, weaving briskly from tent to tent admiring the artful curation of oddities and objects. Instantly, the group text lit up with photos and tips and tent geomarkers of “things I think you’d like.” Sally with her giant ceramic tiger. Jennifer with her maiden’s cup. Andrea with her cowgirl highballs. We spoke them all into existence.

The troop reconverged at the bus for lunch. Samantha came carrying two white tole palm tree lamps. Laura had a sailboat watercolor painting under her arm. One Sarah found a writing desk from the 1800s; the other Sarah bought a silver martini pitcher.

A Coveted Round Top Reservation

Perhaps the greatest find of all during Round Top, though, is a reservation at Royer’s Round Top Cafe. Like a good troop leader, I secured the bag in 2023. Our group came back to life over fried green tomatoes, grilled shrimp BLTs (the menu described it as having “an unbelievable taste profile”), and, most importantly, pie. (I recommend the Junkberry and Texas Trash.)

Yesterday, I passed the proverbial baton. One of the gals arranged for a catered lunch under a shady tree on the front lawn of Junk Gypsy (two minutes from Marburger). Local Roots Round Top prepared the most beautiful girls’ lunch (called the “Hats & Hay Bales” luncheon) you’ve ever seen! The “Round Top Trio” included a scoop each of chicken salad, jalapeño pimento cheese, and tortellini pasta salad, all served on a bed of field greens with crackers, pretzel chips, and red grapes. Paired with a (hobnail) glass of ice-cold lemonade, it was nothing short of restorative. And then the dessert came out! Brown sugar Rice Krispies treats. Texas sheet cake. Some kind of lemony gooey butter cake. Pecan pie.

After lunch (and with renewed energy!), I advise a third stop at Blue Hills at Round Top, which includes both modern brands and antiques. In 2023, Houses and Parties popped up at Blue Hills under a red and white circus tent. For reasons I’ll never know, I walked away with an overpriced pink satin and lace Elizabethan collar for my poodle, Tippi. (This should underscore how any sense of judgment becomes clouded by the signature dust of Round Top.)

In the last two years, Blue Hills has expanded tremendously, adding new buildings and additional parking. Yesterday, everyone flocked to see the Society Social pop-up, which will be in Tent 10 at Blue Hills through April 5th. The North Carolina-based company sells the most beautiful rattan furniture outfitted in timeless fabrics, from Scalamandre to Schumacher. I particularly enjoyed seeing Society Social’s collaboration with Nick Mele, which is a limited edition collection of furniture that “reimagines the modern game room.”

Windblown and sunburned, but blissfully happy, drive back to Dallas. The group safely arrived back at the Mothership by 7:45 pm. We came. We saw. We conquered Round Top. You can, too! Marburger runs through March 29, and the Round Top 2025 Spring Antiques Show runs through April 6.

Texas forever.