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The Round Top Spring Antiques Show Happenings You Don’t Want To Miss — Your 2026 Show Guide

From Market Hill and Marburger's Makeover To The Halles and Red Antler

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Waiting for the ringing of the bell signaling opening of Marburger Farm Antique Show

Waiting for the ringing of the bell signaling opening of Marburger Farm Antique Show

The Round Top Spring Antiques & Design Show runs this Saturday, March 14 through March 28, with all the shopping sprees, events, book signings, dinners, pop-ups and art shows a design lover could want. Here are a few Round Top happenings you don’t want to miss:

Cheers & a Book Signing with Designer Alfredo Paredes

Alfredo Paredes rides into Round Top for cocktails and a book signing Saturday, March 14, 5 to 7 pm, at Shelli Alter’s dinnerpARTy showroom at Market Hill. (Photo by Frank Frances)
Alfredo Paredes at Home
From the book Alfredo Paredes at Home.
From the book Alfredo Paredes at Home.
From the book Alfredo Paredes at Home.
From the book Alfredo Paredes at Home.
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Alfredo Paredes rides into Round Top for cocktails and a book signing Saturday, March 14, 5 to 7 pm, at Shelli Alter’s dinnerpARTy showroom at Market Hill. (Photo by Frank Frances)

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Alfredo Paredes at Home

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From the book Alfredo Paredes at Home.

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From the book Alfredo Paredes at Home.

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From the book Alfredo Paredes at Home.

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From the book Alfredo Paredes at Home.

First on the agenda on Saturday, March 14 — Cheers and Book Signing with Designer Alfredo Paredes at DinnerParty at Market Hill

For 33 years, Alfredo Paredes was the creative force behind Ralph Lauren stores and restaurants around the globe. As chief creative officer, he brought the brand’s world to life — from the famed Madison Avenue store windows to the Polo Bar in Manhattan. He also helmed the Ralph Lauren Home Design Studio.

With a new book under his belt,  Alfredo Paredes at Home, Paredes rides into Round Top for cocktails and a book signing this Saturday, March 14 from 5 pm to 7 pm, at Shelli Alter’s dinnerpARTy showroom at Market Hill.

Alfredo Paredes Book Signing at dinnerpARTy at Market Hill, 1542 N. Texas Highway 237, Round Top. RSVP to rsvp.dinnerparty.info.

PaperCity Designer Dinner Honoring Designer Alexa Hampton and Gracie Creative Director Jenn Gracie

Alexa Hampton will be honored at the PaperCity Designer Dinner, Monday, March 23, 6 pm, at The Halles
Jenn Gracie will be honored at the PaperCity Designer Dinner, Monday, March 23, 6 pm, at The Halles
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Alexa Hampton will be honored at the PaperCity Designer Dinner, Monday, March 23, 6 pm, at The Halles

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Jenn Gracie will be honored at the PaperCity Designer Dinner, Monday, March 23, 6 pm, at The Halles

PaperCity Designer Dinner Honoring Designer Alexa Hampton and Gracie Creative Director Jenn Gracie, Monday, March 23 at The Halles

The annual PaperCity Designer Dinner brings together two legends, designer Alexa Hampton and Gracie creative director Jenn Gracie, on 6 pm at Monday, March 23 at The Halles in Round Top.

Alexa Hampton’s late father, the renowned designer Mark Hampton, was named one of the world’s Top 20 designers of all time by Architectural Digest. Alexa has helmed the firm Mark Hampton Interiors for 28 years and is annually named to the Architectural Digest AD100 list, Elle Decor A-List and House Beautiful’s list of America’s 100 Best Designers. She has collections with Gracie, Theodore Alexander, Visual Comfort & Co., The Shade Store, Kravet, Stark, Chesney’s and Woodard Furniture, among others.

Jenn Gracie and her brother Mike Gracie are the fifth generation to helm this storied 127-year-old heritage company, with Jenn’s son Zach Shea, the sixth. Beloved by top designers around the world, Gracie’s artisans draw on a 300-year tradition of creating handpainted scenic wallpapers in exquisite detail.

A Fare Extraordinaire is creating the seated dinner with entertainer Damon Pampolina set to rock post-dinner.

Four Hands, Element Ranch, Maxit Flower Design, Pooky Lighting, Domus, Richard’s Spirits and Fine Wines, PRP Entertainment, and Cabinet IQ step up as additional sponsors.

Tickets $225 (limited capacity), at thehalles.com. Information dani@papercitymag.com. The Halles is located at 1465 N. Texas Highway 237, Round Top. RSVP to tickets.roundtop.com/events/dds26.

Alexa Hampton and Jenn Gracie Book Signings

Alexa Hampton signs "Alexa Hampton: Design, Style & Influence" Monday, March 23, 4:30 to 6 pm, at the James Cabana at Red Antler Bungalows.
In a room designed by Alexa Hampton, a Massimo Listri photograph hangs above the sofa creating continuity between the artwork, plasters and tablescapes layered throughout the living room.
Designed by Alexa Hampton
Jenn Gracie signs "The Art of Gracie: Handpainted Wallpapers, Timeless Rooms" Monday, March 23, 4:30 to 6 pm, at the James Cabana at Red Antler Bungalows.
Gracie wallpaper in a room designed by Alex Papachristidis.
In a room designed by Katherine Shenaman, the Gracie paper was created by Linda Gracie and first introduced twenty-five years ago, and pays homage to the ancient frescoes at the Villa of Livia just outside Rome.
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Alexa Hampton signs "Alexa Hampton: Design, Style & Influence" Monday, March 23, 4:30 to 6 pm, at the James Cabana at Red Antler Bungalows.

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In a room designed by Alexa Hampton, a Massimo Listri photograph hangs above the sofa creating continuity between the artwork, plasters and tablescapes layered throughout the living room.

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Designed by Alexa Hampton

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Jenn Gracie signs "The Art of Gracie: Handpainted Wallpapers, Timeless Rooms" Monday, March 23, 4:30 to 6 pm, at the James Cabana at Red Antler Bungalows.

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Gracie wallpaper in a room designed by Alex Papachristidis.

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In a room designed by Katherine Shenaman, the Gracie paper was created by Linda Gracie and first introduced twenty-five years ago, and pays homage to the ancient frescoes at the Villa of Livia just outside Rome.

Alexa Hampton and Jenn Gracie Book Signings Monday, March 23 at Red Antler

Cocktails and book signings with designer Alexa Hampton and Gracie creative director Jenn Gracie are set for Monday, March 23, from 4:30 pm to 6 pm at James Cabana at Red Antler Bungalows. Hampton signs Alexa Hampton: Design, Style & Influence, which follows her journey into design and inspiration; Gracie signs The Art of Gracie: Handpainted Wallpapers, Timeless Rooms — a stunning oversized volume with a cover design custom-printed by Gracie. Books will be for sale at the signing.

Alexa Hampton and Jenn Gracie Book Signings at Red Antler Bungalows, 137 Gretchens Way, Round Top. RSVP to rsvp.papercitymag.com/booksignings26.

Marburger Makeover

A rendering of the re-envisioned Marburger Farm, open March 24-28.
Waiting for the ringing of the bell signaling opening of Marburger Farm Antique Show
A rendering of the re-envisioned Marburger Farm, open March 24-28.
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A rendering of the re-envisioned Marburger Farm, open March 24-28.

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Waiting for the ringing of the bell signaling opening of Marburger Farm Antique Show

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A rendering of the re-envisioned Marburger Farm, open March 24-28.

Marburger Makeover

Marburger Farm Antique Show long considered the Holy Grail of the Round Top Antiques & Design Show with its vetted dealers and an opening day resembling Pamplona’s running of the bulls — is set to unveil momentous changes to its 29-year-old conclave of historic buildings, tents and pastures. With much completed in time for the spring show, the 43 acres have been reconfigured, and the 10 historic buildings have all been respectfully renovated and blessed with air conditioning and heating. The buildings — Marburger Farmhouse, Legler House, Coufal House, Zieger House, Silver Dollar Saloon, Gulf Warehouse, Dance Hall, Bingo Hall, Blacksmith Shop and General Store — have been relocated and arranged into a lively town-square.

Newly added are The Canteen, a soaring food pavilion overlooking the pond and designed by Four LB Consulting and The Parlor, a design showcase space and a live-music stage. Landscaped pathways and a large communal common wrap up the spring transformation. In time for the fall show, two new climate-controlled buildings will replace the two most centrally located tents.

“Marburger Farm is foundational to Round Top and to the design world at large,” says John Sughrue, owner and CEO of Brook Partners and Marburger Farm Antique Show. “This redevelopment honors what has made Marburger extraordinary for decades.”

Sugrue, who also co-founded the mega-successful Dallas Art Fair, purchased Marburger in 2021.

Rest assured, Marburger’s most beloved vendors and traditions carry on, including the opening-day tailgate party and the ringing of the triangle to open. Marburger is showcasing 225 dealers this spring and will be open March 24 through March 28. The VIP ticket, $195, is good for early access, priority on-site parking, and access to the private lounge.

Marburger opening day is set for Tuesday, March 24 and it’s open through March 28 at 2248 S. Texas Highway 237, Round Top. Tickets, marburgerfarm.com.

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