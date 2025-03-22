6 Round Top Spring Antiques Show Happenings You Don’t Want To Miss — Your Guide To The Madness

Donald Robertson X Steve Wrubel Collaboration "GBA," 2025. Exhibition and book signing Thursday evening March 27, and 11 am to 4 pm Friday, March 28, at James Cabana at Red Antler.

There’s more to Round Top than just shopping. There are parties and cocktails, book signings and cocktails, dinners, pop-ups, art shows. . . and cocktails. Especially during the Round Top Spring Antiques & Design Show, which is running now through April 6.

Here are six Round Top happenings you don’t want to miss:

Mark D. Sikes and Aerin Lauder Book Signings at James Cabana at Red Antler

Mark D. Sikes and Aerin Lauder will sign their newest books this Monday, March 24, 4 pm to 6 pm, at the James Cabana at Red Antler Bungalows. Sikes is one of America’s most revered designers and is a member of the prestigious Architectural Digest AD100 and Elle Decor A List. His projects have included the White House, Blair House, and commissions around the world. He has collections with Schumacher, Samuel & Sons, Chaddock, Hudson Valley Lighting, Blue Pheasant, Soane Britain, Modern Matter, and Chesney’s and is known for his love of blue and white. His third book is Forever Beautiful (Rizzoli).

Aerin Lauder, granddaughter of Estée Lauder, is the founder and visionary behind Aerin, a global luxury lifestyle brand with beauty, tabletop, lighting, fashion accessories, and home decor. She is style and image director for Estée Lauder and has Aerin retail stores in New York City, Palm Beach, Southampton, and Pacific Palisades. Her new book is Aerin Lauder: Living with Flowers (Rizzoli). Books will be for sale at the event.

Information info@redantlerroundtop.com.

RSVP here.

Laura Goodson Rides into Henkel Square

Artist Laura Goodson unveils her gallery in Henkel Square in time for the spring show: Laura Goodson Art, showcasing her latest works as well as her iconic images from her signature cowboy and cowgirl canvases, to lighting and sculpture. More than just an exhibition space, the intimate gallery offers immersive culinary, music, and fashion experiences throughout the year.

“The Round Top gallery is a destination for those seeking creativity, culture, and connection,” says Goodson, whose new location (formerly occupied by Melissa Ellis Fine Art Gallery, which has relocated) is just across the gravel path from Modern Marla, the luxury fashion consignment shop of her Round Top bestie Marla Hurley. Stylish shenanigans have already begun, as the pair have collaborated on a fashion-show event.

Cowboy Couture: A Western Luxe Fashion Activation is set to take place in Henkel Square this Tuesday, March 25 — entry at 6 pm, fashion show at 7:30 pm. For information, check out @mod_about_marla or @lauragoodsonart.

Laura Goodson Art, 102 Schumann Lane in Henkel Square, Round Top. Learn more here.

Donald Robertson aka @drawbertson Takes over James Cabana at Red Antler

Red Antler Bungalow’s James Cabana will host artist and illustrator Donald Robertson, @drawbertson, with a Pop Up by the Pool this Thursday, March 27, 6 pm to 9 pm, with Robertson live-painting. On view are Robertson’s works along with a snappy collaboration between Robertson and a cool photographer Rodeo Wrubel — Steve Wrubel of the famed bucking-bronco photos.

By invitation, info@redantlerroundtop.com. RSVP here.

A book signing with Robertson and art exhibition will continue all day Friday, March 28, 11 am to 4 pm; his best-selling art book Sofa King Great (say it fast) is a sumptuous art tome at 400 pages, which Robertson will sign and illustrate. Artworks on view and for sale. Robertson has collaborated on collections with Giles Deacon, Veronica Beard, Mark Cross, Warby Parker, and Smashbox and was creative director of Glamour, Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan before he joined Estée Lauder and launched Viva Glam with Mac Cosmetics.

At James Cabana at Red Antler, Thursday and Friday, March 27 and 28, info@redantlerroundtop.com. RSVP not needed.

Cowboy Country Club and Blade and Bow Pop Up

Cowboy Country Club is presenting Blade and Bow Straight Bourbon Whiskey Gentleman’s Pop Up. The opening night party is Friday, March 28, 6 pm to 9 pm at Red Antler Bungalows, and the pop up is open Saturday, March 29 and Sunday March 30, 11 am to 4 pm, each day. Expect all things gentleman cowboy, with manly merchandise from Ball and Buck outfitters; J. Earl & Sons, purveyors of fine barware; Paris Texas Apparel Co. guayaberas and other men’s apparel; Lucchese; Chieffalo Americana; Brisket Supply gloves, and more.



At Red Antler Bungalows, Friday, March 28 Opening Noght Party, and Pop Up open Saturday and Sunday, March 29-30, info@reantlerroundtop.com.

Friday Night Opening Party RSVP here.

Halles Art Barn + Lottie Mae Lounge

Two new arrivals join the Round Top art scene at Halles Art Barn. The gallery, directed by Round Top Show Guide editor Candice Cowin, showcases a pair whose works speak to the Texas mystique: Steve Wrubel Collection and Texas Artists Today. Dallas photographer Wrubel’s images will be permanently featured in the former. For the Spring Round Top Antiques & Design Show, he presents three series addressing the myth of the cowboy: “Rodeo,” “American Giants” and “Cattle Drive.” Texas Artists Today, curated by PaperCity’s Catherine D. Anspon, spotlights Houston painter Angela Fabbri. The contemporary neo-pop artist is known for her signature backwards text and electric color palettes. Toast Wrubel and Fabbri at the artists’ reception this Tuesday, March 25, 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Halles Art Barn, March 22 through April 5; after the show closes, open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 am to 5 pm. Learn more here.

Returning to The Halles is Libby Tilley Hogg’s cheeky pop-up art gallery on wheels, Lottie Mae Lounge. Sited in a restored 1979 Airstream Sovereign trailer, Lottie Mae presents two talents: San Antonio’s Kelly O’Connor and Austin-based Tobin Levy. O’Connor shows her retro collage prints and surreal sculptures, including ones crafted from wasp nests; Levy has a date with the past, recontextualizing found objects and imprinting photographs on metal.

Lottie Mae Lounge at The Halles, Monday, March 24 through Saturday, March 29. Learn more here.

Nick Mele and Society Social Head for the Blue Hills

Society Social Ranch returns to Blue Hills’ Tent No. 10 this season with a new art and furniture collab dreamed up by Palm Beach photographer Nick Mele and chic furniture doyenne Roxy Owens of Society Social. The Palm Beach-inspired Pause Life, Play Games collection includes a perfectly proportioned gaming table and poshly upholstered seating that swivels. Everything pairs perfectly with Mele’s Game Night photography collection of witty images from the latest retro gaming, mah-jongg and backgammon. This fresh collection sets the scene for face-to-face conversation and connection, amid heritage fabrics in springtime hues and boatloads of rattan and wicker.

The Society Social Ranch tent serves up Wine Water happy hour all day, every day. On Thursday, March 27, 11 am to 1 pm, meet Society Social founder Roxy Owens and have a Wine Water while Nick Mele signs his book A Newport Summer. March 22 through April 5 at Blue Hills.

@bluehillsatroundtop, @societysocial

Show Time: Round Top Show House

The first Round Top Designer Show House opens in March during the spring antiques show, and esteemed designers are working their magic inside and out, including Renea Abbott, Shabby Slips; Kurt Bielawski, More Design + Build; Kara Childress; Julie Dodson, Dodson Interiors; Darla Bankston May, Bankston May Associates; Marcus Mohon, Mohon Interiors; Staci Steidley, Studio Steidley; and Susan Semmelmann, Semmelmann Interiors. They’ve brought to life a custom-built, a 3,500-square-foot home in The Estates at Astoria development.

Event director Annie Boland and presenting sponsors Ferguson, Kohler, and Thermador are opening the home for daily tours during the Spring 2025 Round Top Antiques & Design Show from March 20 through April 5, 10 am to 4 pm. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit Brenham’s barrier-free special needs camp, Camp for All.

Round Top Designer Show House, 114 Turney Trace Avenue, Round Top; tickets $25 here; follow along @roundtopdesignershowhouse.