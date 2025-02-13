Dallas Design Firm SWOON, the studio Opens A Highly-Curated Permanent Shop Inside The Joule

If you or yours perhaps forgot to purchase a gift for the day of love, may I suggest popping over to Shop SWOON? At your local caviar dealer, pick up a luxurious tin of ossetra caviar. Pair it with a set of four mother of pearl caviar spoons ($22) and a mother of pearl dish ($52) from the boutique to elevate your caviar service. (Photo by SWOON)

This Valentine’s Day, it’s not a man making me swoon. It’s ceramics. Dallas branding and design firm SWOON, the studio recently defined the relationship with The Joule and made things official by opening Shop SWOON. What started as a temporary pop-up at the end of 2024 now officially operates as a boutique open full-time in the hotel’s hallowed halls in downtown Dallas.

Shop SWOON offers a highly curated selection of ceramics, housewares, gifts, and one-of-a-kind art pieces.

It’s a natural extension for the multi-hyphenate practice that focuses on branding, interior design for residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces, experiential design, photography, and (drumroll!) retail curation. They have a lot of experience with luxury hotels, too.

The highly lauded firm landed the gig when The Adolphus underwent a dramatic facelift several years ago. The SWOON, the studio team, led by founder Samantha Sano and partner Joslyn Taylor, masterfully overhauled everything from storied The French Room to the barber shop to The Adolphus’ retail concept, Commerce. Long story short? They made The Adolphus cool again.

The newly-permanent boutique inside The Joule perfectly captures the SWOON world. As their website says, “It’s not a job, it’s a passion. It’s not a team, it’s a family. It’s not a company, it’s a cult.” From my perspective, the SWOON vibes are moody, textural, earthy, collected, and focused on storytelling. Inspired by the team’s projects and personal favorites, the collection feels like an editor’s treasure trove.

Regarding “stuff” (objects! textiles! furnishings! art! books!), SWOON believes in the power of curating the things around you. As the website reads, “When chosen thoughtfully, objects can completely shift the mood of a space and the people who inhabit it. ”

According to SWOON, the edits will constantly evolve “with a continual flow of fresh finds — from sculptures, prints, paintings, and photography to shimmering, metallic ribbed socks from Italy.”

While all the curated objects are interesting and *cool,* the furniture selections shine. I imagine this ball foot chair ($2,000) in Dakota Johnson’s house. The description really sends me. (“Appearing like an object left behind by a failed future, the ‘Ball-Foot Chair’ revisits a melancholic hope for utopian visions.”) Obsessed.

As a vintage enthusiast, I also particularly enjoy the selection of “found” objects, sourced during the team’s extensive travels, which includes everything from a Murano glass mirror with intricate edge work ($320) to a paper mache bowl ($275).

If you or yours perhaps forgot to purchase a gift for the day of love, may I suggest popping over to Shop SWOON? At your local caviar dealer, pick up a luxurious tin of ossetra caviar. Pair it with a set of four mother of pearl caviar spoons ($22) and a mother of pearl dish ($52) from the boutique to elevate your caviar service. Talking about making a girl swoon!

Open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm, Shop SWOON is located within The Joule. Complimentary valet is available for up to two hours.