Stratus Surfaces Brings the Best Slabs From Around the World to Dallas

If there’s one thing Dallas loves, it’s design. Ok, football, too. But it’s a close tie. Home to some of the most fabulous homes, buildings, and spaces in the country, it’s natural that the city would have some of the best galleries, sources, and inspiration as well. Let’s not forget that Texas Design Week is just around the corner, too.

Luckily for North Texans, Stratus Surfaces calls Dallas home and brings slab dreams to life, one surface at a time.

About Stratus Surfaces

A distinguished slab gallery in the heart of Dallas, Stratus is renowned for its meticulously curated and refined slab selection. Specializing in sourcing exceptional stone from around the world, their business is built on the belief that great projects start with great relationships. Their core strength isn’t just selling stone — it’s in their ability to source incredible, rare selections of materials globally.

This competitive advantage comes directly from the deep relationships they’ve built over years of hard work with quarries and trusted suppliers worldwide. Their mission is to continually meet the high-quality needs of the modern design industry.

Whether you are a seasoned countertop installer, a creative interior designer, a meticulous homeowner, or a visionary home builder, Stratus Surfaces is committed to serving your needs with professionalism, integrity, and a dedication to excellence.

Stratus Surfaces’ Products

When it comes to natural stone, Stratus Surfaces offers the best. With a global sourcing approach, they are dedicated to curating a collection of rare and exquisite materials that go beyond the ordinary. Each stone is handpicked from around the world for its unique aesthetic appeal. This gives the gallery an unmatched selection. They source the finest stones that will bring every project to life, from the luminous veins of Italian marble to the dramatic depths of Brazilian quartzite. At Stratus, every slab is a unique piece of nature’s artistry — a symphony of color, texture, and pattern.

StratusQuartz® is one-of-a-kind, just like every project should be. With its engineered performance and low maintenance approach, StratusQuartz is designed for life’s busiest moments and most beautiful spaces. This non-porous surface is stain-resistant and requires no sealing, making it ideal for busy kitchens and high-traffic areas. The StratusQuartz collection features contemporary colors and patterns that beautifully replicate natural stone, all without the upkeep. An absolute no-brainer.

Meet StratusPorcelainTM. With ultimate durability, StratusPorcelain is the leading choice for surfaces requiring maximum resistance to heat, scratching, and UV rays. Featuring a versatile design, its superior performance allows for seamless transitions between indoor spaces, exterior spaces, and flooring. Plus, it’s available in stunning large-format slabs that create modern visuals and minimize seams, creating a clean, uninterrupted look.

At Stratus Surfaces, dream design comes true. With an expansive section of rare and exotic natural stones, it’s North Texans’ destination for a meticulously curated selection of one-of-a-kind materials sourced from quarries around the globe, brought straight to Dallas doorsteps.