Your PaperCity Account
Home + Design / Home Stores

Stratus Surfaces Reinvents The Slab Gallery Experience for North Texans

Bringing the Best Slabs From Around The World to Dallas

By //

1/0
Stratus Surfaces continues to create environments that feel inspiring, refined, and approachable.

Stratus Surfaces continues to create environments that feel inspiring, refined, and approachable.

Bringing the Best slabs from around the world to Dallas.

Bringing the Best slabs from around the world to Dallas.

At Stratus Surfaces, the slab gallery experience is designed to feel more like a creative destination or art gallery than a traditional warehouse.

At Stratus Surfaces, the slab gallery experience is designed to feel more like a creative destination or art gallery than a traditional warehouse.

Stratus Surfaces is turning the traditional slab shopping experience on its head.

Stratus Surfaces is turning the traditional slab shopping experience on its head.

Beyond the slabs, Stratus Surfaces prioritizes spaces that foster collaboration and a memorable experience.

Beyond the slabs, Stratus Surfaces prioritizes spaces that foster collaboration and a memorable experience.

Expansive galleries of natural stone, StratusQuartz, and StratusPorcelain invite visitors to slow down, explore, and experience the materials at full scale.

Expansive galleries of natural stone, StratusQuartz, and StratusPorcelain invite visitors to slow down, explore, and experience the materials at full scale.

You’ll be looking at your slabs every day - you want to love it!

You’ll be looking at your slabs every day - you want to love it!

They use technology that helps modernize and ease the process.

They use technology that helps modernize and ease the process.

At Stratus Surfaces, clients go from overwhelmed to inspired.

At Stratus Surfaces, clients go from overwhelmed to inspired.

Presenting these pieces in a welcoming environment starts with Stratus Surfaces’ sourcing and origination approach.

Presenting these pieces in a welcoming environment starts with Stratus Surfaces’ sourcing and origination approach.

Stratus Surfaces is redefining the modern stone gallery through a balance of design, accessibility, and material-driven inspiration.

Stratus Surfaces is redefining the modern stone gallery through a balance of design, accessibility, and material-driven inspiration.

If you’ve ever walked into a slab gallery or warehouse, you know the experience can feel, well, overwhelming. With slabs from wall to wall and countless options to choose from, it’s hard to know exactly where to start or what to pick. Especially if you’re not a designer by trade. Whether you’re redesigning a kitchen or bathroom, or building an entire new home from scratch, it can feel like the decisions are countless. And, when you’re already mid-design project? No one is looking for any more complicated decisions to make. Stratus Surfaces is here to save the day and make it more enjoyable than ever. 

Stratus Surfaces
At Stratus Surfaces, the slab gallery experience is designed to feel more like a creative destination or art gallery than a traditional warehouse.

At Stratus Surfaces, the slab gallery experience is designed to feel more like a creative destination or art gallery than a traditional warehouse. Open to homeowners and designers alike, Stratus Surfaces is turning the traditional slab shopping experience on its head. 

Expansive galleries of natural stone, StratusQuartz, and StratusPorcelain invite visitors to slow down, explore, and experience the materials at full scale. The displays highlight the movement, texture, and individuality of each slab, so you can really appreciate the uniqueness of each piece and how it may fit within your space. After all, there’s no “one size fits all” when it comes to your home. You’ll be looking at this slab every day. You want to love it!

Presenting these pieces in a welcoming environment starts with Stratus Surfaces’ sourcing and origination approach. The company’s curated approach to sourcing focuses on distinctive materials with timeless versatility, offering designers and homeowners access to surfaces that feel both elevated and livable. They then let homeowners and designers imagine those slabs in real-time using their Surface Visualizer to see the products within the room. Or, get further inspired using their demo rooms tool. 

Stratus Surfaces
At Stratus Surfaces, clients go from overwhelmed to inspired.

Across its growing network of slab galleries, including its Dallas Slab Gallery in Farmers Branch, Stratus Surfaces continues to create environments that feel inspiring, refined, and approachable, and uses technology that helps modernize and ease the process.

But, it’s about more than just the product itself — although the importance of that certainly cannot be overlooked. Beyond the slabs, Stratus Surfaces prioritizes spaces that foster collaboration and a memorable experience. Thoughtfully designed galleries, welcoming gathering areas, and hands-on support from the team create an atmosphere where ideas develop naturally, and projects begin to take shape. Here, clients can go from overwhelmed to inspired. From lost to rooted in their design. You’ll be counting down the days until your slab gets installed. When’s the last time you said that?

With continued growth across the country, Stratus Surfaces is redefining the modern stone gallery through a balance of design, accessibility, and material-driven inspiration. Now, it’s up to you to decide which way your project will go.

Trending

  1. Mothers and Daughters Come Together at This Uptown Houston Store, a Preview Of Bigger Things On Tap
  2. How Kingston Flemings Keeps It Real — Sticking Up For Reporters, Staying Loyal To His Originals and Making His Own NBA Path at the Draft Combine
  3. Doctors Turned Models, Firefighters Flexing Support, a TV News Star and Teens Of Impact Stand Up For Heart Health In The Woodlands
  4. Inside the UH Baseball Coaching Search — The Small List of Candidates, Entering Phase Two and Pro Baseball Reach Outs
  5. Private, Ultra-Luxury Terminal PS DFW Debuts at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport
JW Steakhouse Logos2
Your Seat Awaits

Featured Properties

Swipe
1223 W 15th 1/2 Street
Heights Area
FOR SALE

1223 W 15th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
1223 W 15th 1/2 Street
4819 Mandell Street
Boulevard Oaks
FOR SALE

4819 Mandell Street
Houston, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
Derik Daniels
This property is listed by: Derik Daniels (713) 446-2056 Email Realtor
4819 Mandell Street
8 E Rivercrest Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

8 E Rivercrest Drive
Houston, TX

$5,895,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
8 E Rivercrest Drive
5455 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5455 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$5,200,000 Learn More about this property
Becky Andress
This property is listed by: Becky Andress (832) 443-4418 Email Realtor
5455 Cedar Creek Drive
4503 Holly Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4503 Holly Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
4503 Holly Street
2326 Bissonnet Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2326 Bissonnet Street
Houston, TX

$1,385,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
2326 Bissonnet Street
10 Waverly Ct.
Museum District
FOR SALE

10 Waverly Ct.
Houston, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
10 Waverly Ct.
1225 Place Royale Way
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

1225 Place Royale Way
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
1225 Place Royale Way
13243 Binnacle Way
Laffite's Cove
FOR SALE

13243 Binnacle Way
Galveston, TX

$2,075,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
13243 Binnacle Way
Luxury Listings on the Market
View Our Open Houses View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X