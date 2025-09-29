Studio Bronco
Studio Bronco
Studio Bronco
Studio Bronco
01
04

In an exclusive to PaperCity, design partners Tate De Smet and Chase Rowan announce the launch of Studio Bronco, a design collective creating furniture, lighting, and art installations rooted in Texas heritage and innovation. (Photo by Oscar Hernández)

02
04

Chase Rowan and Tate De Smet (Photo by Trent Brown)

03
04

Studio Bronco's debut furniture offering is a sleek dining chair. Crafted by skilled artisans in central Mexico with Mexican oak and saddle leather, the dining chair showcases everything that Studio Bronco represents. (Photo by Oscar Hernández)

04
04

The "new West" honors its heritage, captures a spirit of "rugged elegance," and combines contemporary craftsmanship with sustainable innovation. (Photo by Oscar Hernández)

Studio Bronco
Studio Bronco
Studio Bronco
Studio Bronco
Home + Design

Studio Bronco Aims To Shape Texas’ Design Vocabulary With New Studio in Dallas — A PaperCity Exclusive

Behind the Launch of the Collective That Captures the Spirit of the 'New West'

BY //
In an exclusive to PaperCity, design partners Tate De Smet and Chase Rowan announce the launch of Studio Bronco, a design collective creating furniture, lighting, and art installations rooted in Texas heritage and innovation. (Photo by Oscar Hernández)
Chase Rowan and Tate De Smet (Photo by Trent Brown)
Studio Bronco's debut furniture offering is a sleek dining chair. Crafted by skilled artisans in central Mexico with Mexican oak and saddle leather, the dining chair showcases everything that Studio Bronco represents. (Photo by Oscar Hernández)
The "new West" honors its heritage, captures a spirit of "rugged elegance," and combines contemporary craftsmanship with sustainable innovation. (Photo by Oscar Hernández)
1
4

In an exclusive to PaperCity, design partners Tate De Smet and Chase Rowan announce the launch of Studio Bronco, a design collective creating furniture, lighting, and art installations rooted in Texas heritage and innovation. (Photo by Oscar Hernández)

2
4

Chase Rowan and Tate De Smet (Photo by Trent Brown)

3
4

Studio Bronco's debut furniture offering is a sleek dining chair. Crafted by skilled artisans in central Mexico with Mexican oak and saddle leather, the dining chair showcases everything that Studio Bronco represents. (Photo by Oscar Hernández)

4
4

The "new West" honors its heritage, captures a spirit of "rugged elegance," and combines contemporary craftsmanship with sustainable innovation. (Photo by Oscar Hernández)

In an exclusive to PaperCity, design partners Tate De Smet and Chase Rowan announce the launch of Studio Bronco, a design collective creating furniture, lighting, and art installations rooted in Texas heritage and innovation.

“Texas has never had a formal design vocabulary,” De Smet says. “With Studio Bronco, we want to make something genuine that shapes Texas’ design vocabulary.”

Studio Bronco
Chase Rowan and Tate De Smet (Photo by Trent Brown)

The duo’s platonic meet-cute happened at The Adolphus when Rowan noticed and commented on De Smet’s faded tattoo of a chair. It was a meeting with divine foreshadowing, as Studio Bronco’s debut furniture offering is a sleek dining chair. Crafted by skilled artisans in central Mexico with Mexican oak and saddle leather, the dining chair showcases everything that Studio Bronco represents. It’s gritty yet elegant. It’s raw yet refined. It feels distinctly Texan.

The collective caters to collectors and those who, like De Smet and Rowan, respect furniture as art, as sculpture. In describing their creations, neither uses the word “minimalism.” To the contrary, De Smet says, “We aren’t going for minimalism. The goal is to overlap cleanliness and intentionality.”

So, what exactly is the design vocabulary Studio Bronco aims to achieve? The “new West” honors its heritage, captures a spirit of “rugged elegance” (a phrase the duo often used), and combines contemporary craftsmanship with sustainable innovation. The studio’s pieces embrace raw materials with imperfections, and of course, utilize leather elements. All Studio Bronco’s pieces showcase “the beauty that arises when tradition meets modern forms.”

Studio Bronco
Studio Bronco’s debut furniture offering is a sleek dining chair. Crafted by skilled artisans in central Mexico with Mexican oak and saddle leather, the dining chair showcases everything that Studio Bronco represents. (Photo by Oscar Hernández)

De Smet’s background is in decorative lighting and designing bespoke chandeliers, which was particularly evident when he quoted Louis Poulsen’s design mantra to “build something that outlasts yourself.” Rowan, who has a history in start-ups, specializes in branding and creative direction. Together, they formed an ideal partnership to shape Texas’ design vocabulary.

In the creative direction for Studio Bronco, Dieter Rams and his 10 commandments for good design also deeply influenced De Smet and Rowan, particularly the principle to “simplify until it’s obvious.”

Pieces from the collection will be released in small drops. Dallas stands out as the ideal city to launch Studio Bronco in because the community is rich (literally and figuratively) with design-minded collectors who already view furniture as sculptural works of art.

I can absolutely see Studio Bronco pieces in an Aman property. Great minds think alike, apparently, because De Smet echoed that Aman and their world of 36 luxury resorts spanning 20 countries would be a “dream client.” I can also see their debut dining chair in a luxury hospitality setting, a sprawling ranch, an art collector’s loft, or grounding the dining room of a mansion in the heart of Highland Park. Clearly, they simplified until it was obvious.

Special Series

Styled Spaces

From The Pages of PaperCity
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Bathrooms in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Bathrooms in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Patios in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Patios in Texas
read full series
JW Steakhouse Logos2
Your Seat Awaits

Featured Properties

Swipe
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$240,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
2802 Morrison Street #210
MORRISON MIDRISE | Co-list: Brandon Russell
FOR SALE

2802 Morrison Street #210
Houston, TX

$295,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2802 Morrison Street #210
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Houston, TX

$118,900 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
4854 Brinkman Street
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$489,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
6135 Jason Street
Robindell
FOR SALE

6135 Jason Street
Houston, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6135 Jason Street
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$407,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$289,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
5602 Dumfries Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5602 Dumfries Drive
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5602 Dumfries Drive
949 W 17th Street
Shady Acres Gardens
FOR SALE

949 W 17th Street
Houston, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
949 W 17th Street
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
1702 Utah Street #B
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$605,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$470,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
16019 Old Humble Road
Kohlman
FOR SALE

16019 Old Humble Road
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16019 Old Humble Road
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$695,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,489,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Fairwood | Co-list: Gary Owens-Turftag Group
FOR SALE

14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Cypress, TX

$292,500 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$339,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$410,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$405,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$294,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,174,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
5710 Indian Circle
Indian Trail | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5710 Indian Circle
Houston, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5710 Indian Circle
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$465,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X