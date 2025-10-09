Peek Inside Two Stunning StudioMET Architects Residences on This Year’s AIA Houston Home Tour

This is a rare chance to walk through two signature homes by one of the best residential architecture firms in Houston.

The AIA Houston Home Tour is always a can’t-miss event each fall. Full of design and architecture inspiration, the tour this October 18 and 19 will offer a rare chance to step inside two residences by studioMET Architects, one of the city’s most respected modern design-build firms.

Known for their ability to create homes that are both distinctively modern and designed for everyday living, studioMET is constantly setting new benchmarks and shaping a new era of Houston residential architecture. With a reputation built on decades of excellence, studioMET has become highly sought after by homeowners and developers alike. Their commitment to quality, innovation, and timeless style has positioned them as the best at what they do, consistently setting new benchmarks in residential architecture.

What Sets StudioMET Architects Apart

What sets studioMET apart from other firms in Houston is its holistic design-build approach, bringing architecture, construction, and land acquisition together under one practice. This integration allows their projects to achieve a rare, seemingly effortless, balance of vision, detail, and execution. In turn, this delivers exceptional value to studioMET’s clients’ investments.

And now, tour attendees will be some of the first to see these in person. On the tour, visitors will see two very different, but equally captivating homes designed by studioMET Architects. Isn’t that what makes home tours so special? Offering something for everyone and every design taste? Getting a sneak peek into homes that span the design spectrum and offer inspiration, no matter your taste? From a Memorial modern masterpiece to a traditional Texas Hill Country-inspired homestead, the breadth of the design across these two homes showcases just how expansive studioMET Architects’ talents truly are.

The Wink Residence

The Wink Residence, completed earlier this year, is located in Houston’s Memorial neighborhood. It’s defined by low horizontal rooflines, wide overhangs, and a restrained material palette that emphasizes clean lines and functional clarity. Floor-to-ceiling glazing along primary living spaces invites natural light deep into the home and frames curated views of the surrounding landscape, fostering a strong indoor-outdoor connection. The open-plan layout is organized around a central living area that connects effortlessly with the kitchen and dining spaces. Natural materials like brick, porcelain tile flooring, and rift-sawn white oak millwork, along with an earth tone color palette, provide warmth and texture, grounding the home while creating a timeless aesthetic. Clerestory windows and carefully placed openings ensure balanced daylighting and a dynamic interplay of shadow and light throughout the day. Subtle interior touches — bold colors, geometric patterns, and natural elements drawn from the homeowners’ Moroccan heritage lend an unexpected layer of richness and global character without overwhelming the overall design.

In true Texas fashion, outdoor areas — including a private courtyard, landscaped patios, and a covered terrace — extend the living space and invite year-round enjoyment.

The River Bend Residence

In contrast, the River Bend Residence, completed in 2023, sits nestled in the Texas countryside along an offshoot of the Brazos River. This modern farmhouse harmoniously blends contemporary design with the familiar language of vernacular Texas structures, creating a home that feels both fresh and rooted in place. Inside the main house, expansive windows and an open floor plan allow natural light to fill the space, creating a warm, inviting atmosphere. The interior features clean lines, natural textures, and a neutral color palette. Modern amenities are seamlessly integrated, providing comfort and convenience while maintaining the home’s connection to nature. The exterior of the farmhouse is crafted using natural materials, echoing the timeless aesthetic of traditional Texas structures while incorporating modern elements for a fresh and updated look. The verdant acreage provides ample space for a variety of outdoor activities and experiences.

On the property, a standout feature is the viewing tower, which provides panoramic views of the landscape. This tower not only serves as a picturesque lookout and unique architectural element, but also enhances the property’s utility as a working farm used for educational purposes. A short stroll from the main house and greenhouse leads to a tranquil tea house situated along the riverbank. This serene space is perfect for relaxation and reflection, providing a peaceful retreat where one can enjoy the soothing sounds of the river.

For Houstonians passionate about architecture, or those just looking for a gorgeous way to spend a fall afternoon, this is a rare chance to walk through two signature homes by one of the best residential architecture firms in Houston.

Tickets are on sale now. Don’t miss seeing the Wink Residence and the River Bend Residence in person, and perhaps gaining some design inspiration for yourself.