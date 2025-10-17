Texas Counter Fitters Rocks Richardson With One Night of Music, Art, and Community

Music, art, and philanthropy are layered seamlessly, creating an atmosphere as striking as the slabs that surround it.

“Every year, we raise the volume on what Rocktoberfest can be,” says TCF co-founder Chris Blackburn. “It’s our way of bringing people together for music, art, good times, and a good cause.”

And for the first time, works created by this year’s philanthropic partners — Dallas Art Therapy, After8toEducate, and The Stewpot — will be for sale, with every dollar benefiting the nonprofits.

For one night each October, Texas Counter Fitters’ Richardson showroom transforms into something unexpected: a stage alive with sound, light, and generosity.

For one night each October, Texas Counter Fitters’ Richardson showroom transforms into something unexpected: a stage alive with sound, light, and generosity. Rocktoberfest isn’t your everyday event — it’s where rock-and-roll energy meets community impact.

Highlights include live bands on multiple stages plus three powerhouse performances by Broadway Dallas. Colorful projection art ignites the building. And for the first time, works created by this year’s philanthropic partners — Dallas Art Therapy, After8toEducate, and The Stewpot — will be for sale, with every dollar benefiting the nonprofits.

The Backdrop Makes the Evening Electric

Texas Counter Fitters’ four-and-a-half-acre space isn’t just a showroom — it’s a world-class gallery of natural stone. More than 200,000 slabs are sourced from quarries worldwide, featuring Italian marble and onyx alongside Brazilian quartzite and granite in every imaginable hue. Curated with a collector’s eye, the displays prove stone goes beyond surface — it’s art in its own right.

During Rocktoberfest, Boundaries Blur

Showroom becomes stage, concert becomes cause. Music, art, and philanthropy are layered seamlessly, creating an atmosphere as striking as the slabs that surround it. “Every year, we raise the volume on what Rocktoberfest can be,” says TCF co-founder Chris Blackburn. “It’s our way of bringing people together for music, art, good times, and a good cause.”

What: Rocktoberfest 2025

When: Thursday, October 23 | 5 pm – 10 pm

Where: Texas Counter Fitters Showroom, 909 North Bowser Road, Richardson, TX 75081

Complimentary tickets available with RSVP