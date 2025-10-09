See Texas Design Week Dallas’ Historic Lineup of Designers
The Star-Studded Event Takes Place November 3 Through 7BY PaperCity Staff Report //
Texas Design Week Dallas is November 3 through 7, 2025 — a fantastic week of design filled with salon talks, panel discussions, book signings, product launches, and cocktails with some of the most recognized names in design and architecture, with Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas and Kips Bay President’s Dinner Dallas aligning during the same week.
Designers and architects confirmed to speak at Texas Design Week Dallas include Martin Brudnizki, London; Amy Astley, Global Editorial Director Architectural Digest; J.J. Martin, founder La DoubleJ, Milan; Martina Mondadori, founder Cabana Magazine and Cabana Home, London; Miguel Flores-Vianna, Deputy Editor Cabana Magazine, London; Kate Berry, U.S. Editor Cabana Magazine, NYC; Tom Scheerer, NYC; Alfredo Paredes, NYC; Peter Dunham, L.A.; Corey Damen Jenkins, NYC; Ray Booth, Nashville, NYC; David Kleinberg, NYC; Nicola Harding, London; Rebecca Gardner, Houses & Parties, Savannah; Alison Kenworthy, founder Homeworthy, NYC; Jan Showers, Dallas; Bill Curtis and Russell Windham, Curtis & Windham Architects, Houston; Hudson Moore, Frederic magazine, NYC; Bronwyn Ford, Pursley Dixon Studio, Charlotte; Mary Graham and Nicole Salvesen, Salvesen Graham, London; Nazira Handal, Kips Bay Decorator Show House, NYC; Mieke ten Have, NYC; Marcus Mohon, Austin; and from Dallas Corbin and Sara See; Mark Marynick, Casci Ornamental Plaster; Trish Sheats; Javier Burkle; Mike Yates; and Eddie Maestri.
For the full Texas Design Week Dallas schedule and to purchase tickets, go to texasdesignweek.com. For information and sponsorships, email events@texasdesignweek.com.