See Texas Design Week Dallas’ Historic Lineup of Designers

Amy Astley by Virgile Guinard.jpg USE THIS PORTRAIT
524 31_JJ in her house by Alberto Zanetti.jpg PORTRAIT #2-min
581 Martin Brudnizki 2025 PORTRAIT 2025 .jpg PORTRAIT #1 USE THIS ONE
Martina Mondadori 2025 PORTRAIT 2025 MMs CHoice25..jpg USE THIS ONE
610 Miguel Flores-Vianna PORTRAIT 2025
534 Kate Berry 2025 PORTRAIT PHOTO Arturo Cubria jpg
Alfredo Paredes Studio
469 David Kleinberg 2025 PORTRAIT photo Peter Murdock
Screenshot 2025-10-01 at 3.05.11 PM
Screenshot 2025-10-01 at 2.47.15 PM
639 Peter Dunham 2025 PORTRAIT BEST_portrait-407 copy
Screenshot 2025-10-01 at 2.49.24 PM
648 Ray Booth 2025 PORTRAIT 20220816_RayBooth_0728-min
414 Allison Kenworthy Homeworthy PORTRAIT 2025
355 Hudson Moore 2024 PORTRAIT
625 Nazira Handal 2025 PORTRAIT -min
Mark Sikes 2024 PORTRAIT _KipsBayDallas2023_107357 (1) (1)
626 Nicola Harding PORTRAIT
445 Pursley Dixon Bronwyn Ford PORTRAIT 2025 dyad-pursley-dixon-2025-08-05-1326-ev copy-min
655 Rebecca Gardner 2025 PORTRAIT Houses&Parties_RSGhome_AK12v2 -min
Screenshot 2025-10-09 at 10.27.04 AM
798 See Design Portrait 2025 37 (1)-min
Screenshot 2025-10-01 at 4.23.08 PM
513 Jan Showers 2025 PORTRAIT _KipsBay24_19739_5X7.jpg. jpg
692 Eddie Maestri PORTRAIT 2025 Kips Mantle
523 Javier Burkle PORTRAIT 2025 Kindig_BC_Ritz1605_23398-a-min
564 Marcus Mohon PORTRAIT 2025 _SK28000_crop
Screen Shot 2025-08-28 at 7.50.01 PM
Mike Yates PORTRAIT 2025 4778 (2)
Philip Thomas Vanderford
Screenshot 2025-10-01 at 4.29.38 PM
01
31

Amy Astley, Global Editorial Director, Architectural Digest, at Avenue Road.

02
31

J.J. Martin, founder La DoubleJ, at Park House, Wednesday, November 5

03
31

Martin Brudnizki at David Sutherland Showroom

04
31

Martina Mondadori, founder, Cabana Magazine and Cabana Home, at Plein Air Atelier, Wednesday, November 5

05
31

Miguel Flores-Vianna, photographer, author, Deputy Editor Cabana Magazine, at Cowtan & Tout and Plein Air Atelier

06
31

Kate Berry, U.S. Editor Cabana Magazine, at Plein Air Atelier

07
31

Alfredo Paredes at Patterson Flynn

08
31

David Kleinberg at Fabricut, Monday, November 3

09
31

Bill Curtis and Russell Windham, Curtis & Windham Architects, at Fabricut, Monday, November 3

10
31

Tom Scheerer at Sherle Wagner, Monday, November 3

11
31

Peter Dunham at JAMES Showroom, Tuesday, November 4

12
31

Corey Damen Jenkins at STARK, Thursday, November 6

13
31

Ray Booth at Visual Comfort & Co., Tuesday, November 4

14
31

Allison Kenworthy, founder Homeworthy, at Artistic Tile Slab

15
31

Hudson Moore, Frederic Magazine, at Fabricut

16
31

Nazira Handal, Kips Bay Decorator Show House, at Ann Sacks

17
31

Mark D. Sikes at Ann Sacks

18
31

Nicola Harding at Artistic Tile Slab

19
31

Bronwyn Ford, Pursley Dixon Studio, at Ambella

20
31

Rebecca Gardner, founder Houses & Parties, at Ludowici, Monday, November 3

21
31

Mieke ten Have at Cowtan & Tout

22
31

Corbin and Sara See at Ambella

23
31

Nicole Salvesen, Mary Graham, Salvesen Graham, at JAMES Showroom and Artistic Tile Slab

24
31

Jan Showers at Baker-McGuire

25
31

Eddie Maestri at Ambella

26
31

Javier Burkle at Vispring

27
31

Marcus Mohon at Vispring

28
31

Mark Marynick, Casci Ornamental Plaster, at Fabricut

29
31

Mike Yates at Vispring

30
31

Philip Thomas Vanderford at Vispring

31
31

Trish Sheats at Vispring

Amy Astley by Virgile Guinard.jpg USE THIS PORTRAIT
524 31_JJ in her house by Alberto Zanetti.jpg PORTRAIT #2-min
581 Martin Brudnizki 2025 PORTRAIT 2025 .jpg PORTRAIT #1 USE THIS ONE
Martina Mondadori 2025 PORTRAIT 2025 MMs CHoice25..jpg USE THIS ONE
610 Miguel Flores-Vianna PORTRAIT 2025
534 Kate Berry 2025 PORTRAIT PHOTO Arturo Cubria jpg
Alfredo Paredes Studio
469 David Kleinberg 2025 PORTRAIT photo Peter Murdock
Screenshot 2025-10-01 at 3.05.11 PM
Screenshot 2025-10-01 at 2.47.15 PM
639 Peter Dunham 2025 PORTRAIT BEST_portrait-407 copy
Screenshot 2025-10-01 at 2.49.24 PM
648 Ray Booth 2025 PORTRAIT 20220816_RayBooth_0728-min
414 Allison Kenworthy Homeworthy PORTRAIT 2025
355 Hudson Moore 2024 PORTRAIT
625 Nazira Handal 2025 PORTRAIT -min
Mark Sikes 2024 PORTRAIT _KipsBayDallas2023_107357 (1) (1)
626 Nicola Harding PORTRAIT
445 Pursley Dixon Bronwyn Ford PORTRAIT 2025 dyad-pursley-dixon-2025-08-05-1326-ev copy-min
655 Rebecca Gardner 2025 PORTRAIT Houses&Parties_RSGhome_AK12v2 -min
Screenshot 2025-10-09 at 10.27.04 AM
798 See Design Portrait 2025 37 (1)-min
Screenshot 2025-10-01 at 4.23.08 PM
513 Jan Showers 2025 PORTRAIT _KipsBay24_19739_5X7.jpg. jpg
692 Eddie Maestri PORTRAIT 2025 Kips Mantle
523 Javier Burkle PORTRAIT 2025 Kindig_BC_Ritz1605_23398-a-min
564 Marcus Mohon PORTRAIT 2025 _SK28000_crop
Screen Shot 2025-08-28 at 7.50.01 PM
Mike Yates PORTRAIT 2025 4778 (2)
Philip Thomas Vanderford
Screenshot 2025-10-01 at 4.29.38 PM
Home + Design / Texas Design Week

See Texas Design Week Dallas’ Historic Lineup of Designers

The Star-Studded Event Takes Place November 3 Through 7

BY //
Amy Astley, Global Editorial Director, Architectural Digest, at Avenue Road.
J.J. Martin, founder La DoubleJ, at Park House, Wednesday, November 5
Martin Brudnizki at David Sutherland Showroom
Martina Mondadori, founder, Cabana Magazine and Cabana Home, at Plein Air Atelier, Wednesday, November 5
Miguel Flores-Vianna, photographer, author, Deputy Editor Cabana Magazine, at Cowtan & Tout and Plein Air Atelier
Kate Berry, U.S. Editor Cabana Magazine, at Plein Air Atelier
Alfredo Paredes at Patterson Flynn
David Kleinberg at Fabricut, Monday, November 3
Bill Curtis and Russell Windham, Curtis & Windham Architects, at Fabricut, Monday, November 3
Tom Scheerer at Sherle Wagner, Monday, November 3
Peter Dunham at JAMES Showroom, Tuesday, November 4
Corey Damen Jenkins at STARK, Thursday, November 6
Ray Booth at Visual Comfort & Co., Tuesday, November 4
Allison Kenworthy, founder Homeworthy, at Artistic Tile Slab
Hudson Moore, Frederic Magazine, at Fabricut
Nazira Handal, Kips Bay Decorator Show House, at Ann Sacks
Mark D. Sikes at Ann Sacks
Nicola Harding at Artistic Tile Slab
Bronwyn Ford, Pursley Dixon Studio, at Ambella
Rebecca Gardner, founder Houses & Parties, at Ludowici, Monday, November 3
Mieke ten Have at Cowtan & Tout
Corbin and Sara See at Ambella
Nicole Salvesen, Mary Graham, Salvesen Graham, at JAMES Showroom and Artistic Tile Slab
Jan Showers at Baker-McGuire
Eddie Maestri at Ambella
Javier Burkle at Vispring
Marcus Mohon at Vispring
Mark Marynick, Casci Ornamental Plaster, at Fabricut
Mike Yates at Vispring
Philip Thomas Vanderford at Vispring
Trish Sheats at Vispring
1
31

Amy Astley, Global Editorial Director, Architectural Digest, at Avenue Road.

2
31

J.J. Martin, founder La DoubleJ, at Park House, Wednesday, November 5

3
31

Martin Brudnizki at David Sutherland Showroom

4
31

Martina Mondadori, founder, Cabana Magazine and Cabana Home, at Plein Air Atelier, Wednesday, November 5

5
31

Miguel Flores-Vianna, photographer, author, Deputy Editor Cabana Magazine, at Cowtan & Tout and Plein Air Atelier

6
31

Kate Berry, U.S. Editor Cabana Magazine, at Plein Air Atelier

7
31

Alfredo Paredes at Patterson Flynn

8
31

David Kleinberg at Fabricut, Monday, November 3

9
31

Bill Curtis and Russell Windham, Curtis & Windham Architects, at Fabricut, Monday, November 3

10
31

Tom Scheerer at Sherle Wagner, Monday, November 3

11
31

Peter Dunham at JAMES Showroom, Tuesday, November 4

12
31

Corey Damen Jenkins at STARK, Thursday, November 6

13
31

Ray Booth at Visual Comfort & Co., Tuesday, November 4

14
31

Allison Kenworthy, founder Homeworthy, at Artistic Tile Slab

15
31

Hudson Moore, Frederic Magazine, at Fabricut

16
31

Nazira Handal, Kips Bay Decorator Show House, at Ann Sacks

17
31

Mark D. Sikes at Ann Sacks

18
31

Nicola Harding at Artistic Tile Slab

19
31

Bronwyn Ford, Pursley Dixon Studio, at Ambella

20
31

Rebecca Gardner, founder Houses & Parties, at Ludowici, Monday, November 3

21
31

Mieke ten Have at Cowtan & Tout

22
31

Corbin and Sara See at Ambella

23
31

Nicole Salvesen, Mary Graham, Salvesen Graham, at JAMES Showroom and Artistic Tile Slab

24
31

Jan Showers at Baker-McGuire

25
31

Eddie Maestri at Ambella

26
31

Javier Burkle at Vispring

27
31

Marcus Mohon at Vispring

28
31

Mark Marynick, Casci Ornamental Plaster, at Fabricut

29
31

Mike Yates at Vispring

30
31

Philip Thomas Vanderford at Vispring

31
31

Trish Sheats at Vispring

Texas Design Week Dallas is November 3 through 7, 2025 — a fantastic week of design filled with salon talks, panel discussions, book signings, product launches, and cocktails with some of the most recognized names in design and architecture, with Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas and Kips Bay President’s Dinner Dallas aligning during the same week.

Screenshot 2025-10-01 at 3.05.11 PM
Bill Curtis and Russell Windham, Curtis & Windham Architects, at Fabricut

Designers and architects confirmed to speak at Texas Design Week Dallas include Martin Brudnizki, London; Amy Astley, Global Editorial Director Architectural Digest; J.J. Martin, founder La DoubleJ, Milan; Martina Mondadori, founder Cabana Magazine and Cabana Home, London; Miguel Flores-Vianna, Deputy Editor Cabana Magazine, London; Kate Berry, U.S. Editor Cabana Magazine, NYC; Tom Scheerer, NYC; Alfredo Paredes, NYC; Peter Dunham, L.A.; Corey Damen Jenkins, NYC; Ray Booth, Nashville, NYC; David Kleinberg, NYC; Nicola Harding, London; Rebecca Gardner, Houses & Parties, Savannah; Alison Kenworthy, founder Homeworthy, NYC; Jan Showers, Dallas; Bill Curtis and Russell Windham, Curtis & Windham Architects, Houston; Hudson Moore, Frederic magazine, NYC; Bronwyn Ford, Pursley Dixon Studio, Charlotte; Mary Graham and Nicole Salvesen, Salvesen Graham, London; Nazira Handal, Kips Bay Decorator Show House, NYC; Mieke ten Have, NYC; Marcus Mohon, Austin; and from Dallas Corbin and Sara See; Mark Marynick, Casci Ornamental Plaster; Trish Sheats; Javier Burkle; Mike Yates; and Eddie Maestri.

655 Rebecca Gardner 2025 PORTRAIT Houses&Parties_RSGhome_AK12v2 -min
Rebecca Gardner, founder Houses & Parties, at Ludowici

For the full Texas Design Week Dallas schedule and to purchase tickets, go to texasdesignweek.com. For information and sponsorships, email events@texasdesignweek.com.

Featured Events
Kwiat
AVAILABLE AT Bachendorf's DISCOVER NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
2553 E Seaside Drive
Beachtown- Galveston
FOR SALE

2553 E Seaside Drive
Galveston, TX

$2,299,880 Learn More about this property
Jim Rosenfeld
This property is listed by: Jim Rosenfeld (713) 854-1303 Email Realtor
2553 E Seaside Drive
130 Park Laureate
Open House
Park Laureate Place - Close-In Memorial
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/12 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

130 Park Laureate
Houston, TX

$1,410,000 Learn More about this property
Kelley Austin
This property is listed by: Kelley Austin (832) 978-0086 Email Realtor
130 Park Laureate
7707 N Hunters Court Drive
Spring Branch - Hunters Court
FOR SALE

7707 N Hunters Court Drive
Houston, TX

$915,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 825-9978 Email Realtor
7707 N Hunters Court Drive
8615 Stable Crest Boulevard
Stablewood
FOR SALE

8615 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$2,399,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
8615 Stable Crest Boulevard
5729 Larkin Street #D
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5729 Larkin Street #D
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Barbara Towne
This property is listed by: Barbara Towne (281) 686-8178 Email Realtor
5729 Larkin Street #D
3726 Wickersham Lane
Royden Oaks
FOR SALE

3726 Wickersham Lane
Houston, TX

$2,375,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
3726 Wickersham Lane
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X