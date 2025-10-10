Some of the dreamiest designers and architects working today are making their way to Dallas for Texas Design Week Dallas, November 3 through 7, 2025, for five exciting days of salon talks, panel discussions, book signings, product launches, cocktails, and dinners. Here’s what’s on their minds, and where you can find them during Texas Design Week Dallas.

This is a selection of the Texas Design Week Dallas speakers. To see the complete Texas Design Week Dallas schedule and to purchase tickets, go to texasdesignweek.com.

London, NYC

Vintage design books in your library.

Le Style Anglais, particularly the early editions, is a favorite. Beautiful People of the Café Society: Scrapbooks by the Baron de Cabrol is another treasured title — it captures a world of glamour and style that continue to inspire. And while Swedish Grace by Gunnela Ivanov isn’t vintage, it channels the elegance of that era beautifully and is something I often reference.

Must-tour gardens or historic homes.

Parham House in Sussex, Rousham in Oxfordshire, Villa Kérylos on the French Riviera, Charleston in East Sussex, the Doria Pamphilj in Rome, and Museo Fortuny in Venice, each with its own story and atmosphere, endlessly inspiring.

Favorite design or antiques shops.

For antiques, Petworth is a perennial favorite for its variety and quality, while Brownrigg in Tetbury is a treasure trove. In New York, Gerald Bland has a wonderful eclecticism, and in Paris, A la Mère de Famille in Montmartre is always worth a visit. And of course, And Objects in London is a place close to my heart.

What you collect.

Murano vegetables and fruits, which I pick up whenever I visit Rigattieri in Venice. I also have a collection of Choisy-le-Roi ceramics and pewter plates, which I’ve hung on the kitchen walls at my country house. They each carry a mix of charm and history that I find hard to resist.

Home scent.

In summer, the scent of fresh vine tomatoes from the garden. In winter, the coolness of just-picked black currants. And my favorite for the festive season is our And Objects red Murano candle, scented with winter berries.

Next for you.

I’ll be launching my first book in October with Rizzoli, followed by a collaboration early next year with a brand I’ve long admired. There are also some beautiful projects opening over the next two years that I’m looking forward to seeing come to life.

Martin Brudnizki salon talk and book signing at David Sutherland Showroom, moderated by Architectural Digest Global Editorial Director, Amy Astley, Thursday, November 6, 10 am – noon. Texas Design Week Dallas schedule and tickets at texasdesignweek.com.

Martina Mondadori, Cabana

Founder, Cabana Magazine and Cabana Home, London

Vintage design books.

Renzo Mongiardino: A Painterly Vision, published by Rizzoli [co-written by Martina Mondadori Sartoga and the editors of Cabana Magazine] is a beautifully observed ode to the legendary Italian decorator who ranks amongst my very favorites. It wonderfully captures some of his most beautiful projects. For anyone interested in interiors and craftsmanship, I cannot recommend it more. For creative inspiration, I invariably turn to David Hicks: A Life of Design and David Hicks on Living with Taste, both of which never fail to energize my creative instincts.

Must-tour gardens or historic homes.

Yves Saint Laurent’s home in Marrakech, Villa Oasis, is a must-visit for both its interiors and garden, Jardin Majorelle. Meticulously layered, the home and gardens are the stunning collaborative result of an unrivalled team of creative minds. YSL worked with French Orientalist painter and plant collector Jacques Majorelle; collector and philanthropist Pierre Bergé; decorator Jacques Grange; architect Bill Willis; and American garden designer Madison Cox. You simply don’t know where to look first.

Favorite design or antiques shops.

Dimorestudio is always inspiring. Britt [Moran] and Emiliano [Salci] have an absolutely incredible vision and impeccable taste.

What you collect.

What don’t I collect would be a better question! I love picking up vintage furniture and decor — we curate a selection at Cabana, too. The mix of these pieces with more contemporary items lends a home a certain timeless appeal with just a hint of intrigue.

Home scent.

Our own Cabana Tuberose scent is what I’m currently using at my home in Milan. Fittingly, the scent is a tribute to Renzo Mongiardino’s layered interiors. Warm and subtly spiced, it’s a rich scent perfect for the colder months.

Next for you.

We are delighted to have just launched Cabana Home Fragrances with four very distinct scents: Tuberose, Gardenia, Fig, and Amber. Each evokes the spirit of a place, a memory, and a mood and conjures the spaces captured in the pages of Cabana Magazine. In essence, we wanted to find another way of bringing our world to life, to imbue an interior with a scent which transports and inspires in the way the magazine does. It’s a project we have worked on for some time, and I’m delighted with the result. It really captures what we set out to do. We’re already working on expanding the range. We’ve also launched our A/W Terracotta Collection, which is an ode to Italy, its distinctive color palette and the material inherent to the country —it’s a truly special collection, with each piece handcrafted by artisans from different regions of the country. There’s a lot happening!

Martina Mondadori, founder Cabana Magazine and Cabana Home, with Cabana Deputy Editor Miguel Flores-Vianna, and Cabana U.S. Editor Kate Berry — salon talk and book signing at Plein Air Atelier, Wednesday, November 5, 2 – 4 pm. Texas Design Week Dallas schedule and tickets at texasdesignweek.com.

J.J. Martin, La DoubleJ

Founder La DoubleJ, Milan

Vintage design books in your library.

Laura Gonzalez: Interiors, Il Bestiario di Murano: Sculture in Vetro dal 1928 al 1965, Gio Ponti: The Complete Work, The Complete Temples of Ancient Egypt, Entryways of Milan, Inside Milan, and Un Palazzo in Sicilia.

Must-tour gardens or historic homes.

My favorite museums are the home museums of Milan. They’re such a beautiful snapshot into a certain period and are filled with eclectic details — I’m always inspired. Of course, Villa Necchi Campiglio is a must, as is Villa Boschi di Stefano, but my favorite one is just outside of Milan — Villa Borsani. The mosaic floors, the light, that staircase! We also held a private tour for our Sisterhood community last fall at Casa Mollino in Turin as part of our Magical Mystery Tour of the city — it’s this incredible villa that houses fantastical designs and symbolic creations of the architect and creative Carlo Mollino (one of the most brilliant minds of the Italian century). It was extraordinary. The Sacro Bosco in Lazio is amazing — it’s like a forest populated by 16th-century grotesque sculptures that feel like they’re a part of the landscape. It inspired our Fantastic Creatures homeware collection that’s dropping in October.

Favorite design or antiques shops.

I love this tiny little jewel of a shop on the Naviglio near our HQ that’s called Naviglio Inn — it’s filled from floor to ceiling with incredible vintage lamps, many of which are in classic colored Murano glass (my favorite). When I can, I try to find time to go down to Parma in the spring for the Mercanteinfiera trade show. You can find the most incredible collectibles and furnishings there — but you have to be ready to bargain.

What you collect.

I’ve always been an avid collector of vintage clothing and jewelry. It’s how I started La DoubleJ, by selling my collection online and writing articles on the incredible creative women of Milan. In my bathroom, one wall is devoted to vintage jewelry, a lot of which inspired our new line of La DoubleJ jewels, which are designed specifically to elevate one’s energies with precious stones and sacred symbols. As for furniture, I have an incredible vintage burgundy Poliform kitchen set that my friend Raimondo Garau found for me. He has the most beautifully curated collection of vintage and modern furniture at his boutique in Milan. My entire home is filled with pieces from different eras, origins, high end, low end.

Next for you.

We’re opening our store in New York in December, but before that, we’re launching La DoubleJ in Dallas Thursday, October 16! I am so, so excited. It’s going to be a true Raise Your Vibration station, and we’re planning incredible Sisterhood moments and experiences for the grand opening. I hope to see you there!

J.J. Martin, founder La DoubleJ, Milan, salon talk and book signing at Park House Dallas, Wednesday, November 5, 9:30 – 11:30 am. Texas Design Week Dallas schedule and tickets at texasdesignweek.com.

Tom Scheerer

NYC

Vintage design books in your library.

Any and all books with Horst P. Horst photographs — no one caught living well and true chic as succinctly as he did.

Must-tour gardens or historic home.

Katsura, the 17th-century Imperial villa and garden in Kyoto where there is poetry in every square inch and which inspired the modernist movement.

Favorite design or antiques shops.

Çove Landing in New York and Axel Vervoordt near Antwerp.

What you collect.

Beach stones, the occasional Asian “small,” anything with caning.

Home scent.

The original and GOAT: Bougie Rigaud (green!). I brought my first one home from Paris in 1967 at age 12.

Next for you.

Promoting my third book, Still Decorating (Vendome), and spreading the gospel of decorating for informality and living well.

Tom Scheerer salon talk and book signing at Sherle Wagner, Monday, November 3, 1 – 3 pm. Texas Design Week Dallas schedule and tickets at texasdesignweek.com.

Peter Dunham

Los Angeles, NYC

Vintage design books in your library.

All the 1960s and ’70s David Hicks books.

Must-tour gardens or historic home.

Start with the top: Versailles.

Favorite design or antiques shop.

Marche Paul Bert Serpette in Paris.

What you collect.

Indian miniatures, Syrian masks, contemporary ceramics and works on paper including photography, art and design books, and textiles.

Home scent.

Pot Pourri from Santa Maria Novella.

Next for you.

Starting work on a fabulous apartment on Fifth Avenue in New York, as well as a renovation of a Beaux Arts townhouse in San Francisco. Introducing our new indoor/outdoor wovens and some incredible prints and wallpaper (my first ever grasscloth mural). Went international with Peter Dunham Textiles in Septemner. Releasing a fall line with Hudson Grace. Designing new wicker pieces for Hollywood at Home. All in a day’s work.

Peter Dunham salon talk and book signing at JAMES Showroom, moderated by Hunter Ellis, Tuesday, November 4, 5:30 – 7:30 pm. Texas Design Week Dallas schedule and tickets at texasdesignweek.com.

Alfredo Paredes

NYC, Miami

Must-tour gardens or historic home.

Old Westbury Gardens on Long Island is a place I’ve always appreciated. The estate was built in the early 1900s, and when I was restoring my own home nearby, a 1929 Harrie T. Lindeberg property, I found myself thinking a lot about that era. There is something about the scale, the symmetry, and the way the house relates to the landscape that still feels relevant. Touring Old Westbury gives you a full view of the architecture and the lifestyle, which is something I try to bring into my own work.

Favorite design or antiques shops.

König Gustav Antiques & Interiors near Hamburg is a favorite. I also like Tat London for its character and unexpected finds, and Beall & Bell on the North Fork has been a longtime go-to. My Shelter Island home was full of pieces from there.

What you collect.

I’ve always been drawn to vintage photography. I enjoy finding images of different destinations and arranging them in a way that tells a narrative of something personal but also universal.

Home scent.

Perfumer H.

Next for you.

We’re continuing to expand the furniture collection with several new pieces launching at High Point in October. A few of my favorites include a round dining table, a woven leather ottoman in a new black finish, and an easel that doubles as a stand for a TV or artwork. We’re also building out our sofa programs with new sectionals and companion pieces. The goal always is to create pieces that feel collected, lived-in, and layered.

Alfredo Paredes salon talk and book signing at Patterson Flynn, Tuesday, November 4, 3:30 – 5:30 pm. Texas Design Week Dallas schedule and tickets at texasdesignweek.com.

David Kleinberg

NYC

Vintage design books.

Jansen Decoration. Billy Baldwin Decorates. Dupré-Lafon: Décorateur des Millionnaires.

Must-tour gardens or historic home.

Villa Kérylos, South of France.

What you collect.

Italian ceramics by Gambone. Swedish ceramics by Svend Hammershøi.

Home scent.

Incense sticks of oud from Madini in Morocco.

Next for you.

Installing my own home in Tangier.

David Kleinberg, Classic By Design salon talk and book signing at Fabricut, moderated by Hudson Moore, Frederic Magazine, Monday, November 3, 11 am – 1 pm. Texas Design Week Dallas schedule and tickets at texasdesignweek.com.

Corey Damen Jenkins

NYC

Vintage design books.

Billy Baldwin Remembers — I have a rare, first printed edition from 1974.

Must-tour gardens or historic home.

The Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory is spectacular. It’s adjacent to the Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit, which is the oldest public aquarium in the United States, opened in 1904.

Favorite design or antiques shops.

Among my favorites are Judy Frankel Antiques in Troy, Michigan, and The Gallery at 200 Lex and KRB NYC on Lexington Avenue in New York City. And, of course, the flea markets in the South of France.

What you collect.

Vintage Chinese paintbrushes and antique lapel pins.

Home scent.

I can’t say we have an official scent, but we do enjoy Molton Brown candles.

Next for you.

New book Design Reimagined: A Fresh and Colorful Take On Timeless Rooms (Rizzoli), hitting bookshelves worldwide on September 2; new TV show Design Reimagined, streaming now on the YouTube platform; and a new lighting collection with Eichholtz launching internationally in January 2026, then stateside in April 2026.

Corey Damen Jenkins salon talk and book signing at STARK, Thursday, November 6, 2 – 4 pm. Texas Design Week Dallas schedule and tickets at texasdesignweek.com.

Bill Curtis and Russell Windham

Curtis & Windham Architects, Houston

Vintage design books in your library.

Bill Curtis: Russell and I have collected books for 33 years, both of us having learned the importance of an architectural library from the practices where we apprenticed before our partnership. We use books daily to explore and test ideas, to be inspired, and to help us relate appropriately to the differing regions in the world to which our clients take us. While we have many copies one would expect in our library — Palladio, Adam, Soane, Lutyens, as well as the American greats McKim, Mead & White; Goodhue; Platt; Mellor, Meigs & Howe; and, of course, our own John Staub — we also are not limited to architecture. Books on gardens and decoration fill our shelves, but more curious texts are also useful: gentlemen’s clubs of London, stables and kennels, golf-club structures, and small Italian farmhouses. More recently, watercolor has become a pursuit, and books and catalogs on painting have influenced value, color, and composition in my work. One can find support and inspiration through an interest in books, and it’s one of our tools and passions.

Russell Windam: We have an original set of McKim, Mead & White, of course. The set on Lutyens’ work, Percier and Fontaine’s original set, John Staub (How could we not have that book), John Russell Pope, and the list goes on. This question is like who to thank if one were to win an Oscar. The list is too long!

Must-tour gardens or historic home.

BC: Recently, I made an effort to visit the great sculpture garden landscape of Storm King Art Center in Upstate NY — a great creation for many reasons, but The Wave Field by Maya Lin is a phenomenal vision and beautiful execution of ocean-like waves of earth and grass.

RW: To do what we do, one must have visited as many of Lutyens’ works as possible, where the gardens were designed by Gertrude Jekyll.

Favorite design or antiques shops.

BC: Pimlico Road, with many of the great English design shops.

RW: Jamb is a great one now.

Home scent.

BC: I like the comfort of the smells emanating from the landscape. The desert of Arizona smells its own way, just as the rainforests of North Carolina have their own scent.

RW: Jo Malone.

Next for you.

BC: Our new book, Building on Tradition, is out in September from Rizzoli. We’re traveling to some design events this winter where we’ll have the opportunity to share the work with old and new friends.

RW: More great work around the country and abroad. We’re doing more diversified work in terms of style and type, and that sort of change is exhilarating. And as Bill said, our new book with Rizzoli coming out this month. These sorts of endeavors are good for the soul and give me new energy moving forward.

Curtis & Windham Architects, Classic By Design salon talk and book signing at Fabricut, moderated by Hudson Moore, Frederic Magazine, Monday, November 3, 11 am – 1 pm. Texas Design Week Dallas schedule and tickets at texasdesignweek.com.

Nashville, NYC

Vintage design books.

Small Stone Houses of the Cotswold District by E.A. Ruggles. Style by Saladino by John Saladino. Edwin Lutyens: Country Houses by Gavin Stamp.

Must-tour gardens or historic home.

Nashville’s Cheekwood Estate & Gardens and Swan House in Atlanta.

Favorite design or antiques shops.

Balsamo Antiques, BK Antiques & Home, New York.

What you collect.

Memories and photographs of travel.

Home scent.

Plant fresh lavender, rosemary, and basil for aroma.

Next for you.

Excited for my new collection with Hickory Chair. Also, very excited for my studio’s evolution into ground-up architecture.

Ray Booth salon talk and book signing at Visual Comfort & Co., Tuesday, November 4, 10 am – noon. Texas Design Week Dallas schedule and tickets at texasdesignweek.com.

Founder Houses & Parties, Savannah, NYC

Vintage design books.

Splendor at Court: Renaissance Spectacle and the Theater of Power by Roy Strong. The House in My Head, Dorothy Rodgers. Elsie de Wolfe: A Life in the High Style, Jane S. Smith.

Must-tour gardens or historic homes.

The Royal Pavilion in Brighton, England. Lotusland in Montecito, California. The Alhambra in Granada, Spain.

Favorite design or antiques shops.

1. Gardner, Ltd. in Houston. La Boutique de Francine in L’Isle-sur-la-Sorgue, France. KRB in New York City.

What you collect.

Sainte-Radegonde ceramics from the 1920s, Tremblant insect brooches, and notepads from every hotel I’ve ever visited.

Home scent.

Fresh paint, an ongoing project.

Next for you.

My new book from Rizzoli, A Screaming Blast. I’m taking the show on the road for a year of book promotion. Hoping it truly is A Screaming Blast.

Rebecca Gardner founder Houses & Parties, salon talk and book signing at Ludowici, Monday, November 3, 5 – 7 pm. Texas Design Week Dallas schedule and tickets at texasdesignweek.com.