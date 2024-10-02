See the Star-Studded Texas Design Week Dallas Schedule of Designer Appearances

Billy Fong Moderates a Panel Discussion: Building a Design Empire and Becoming a Brand, With a Masterful Panel of Design Industry Pros, Cocktails and Book Signing, Thursday, October 24 at Madison

Take a road trip to Dallas for a fantastic week of design — Texas Design Week Dallas is five days of salon talks, panel discussions, book signings, product launches, and cocktails with some of the world’s most recognized names in design and architecture.

With Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas VIP Opening Day on Thursday, October 24, and open to the public beginning Friday, October 25 for three weeks (running through November 13), it’s an important week of design.

Designers and architects confirmed to speak include Michael S. Smith, Brigette Romanek, Jake Arnold, Mark D. Sikes, Timothy Corrigan, Amanda Lindroth, India Hicks, Veranda editor in chief Steele Marcoux, Gracie family Mike and Jenn Gracie and Zach Shea with Gracie wallpaper, Oliver Furth, artist Tyler Hays founder of BDDW, Nicolas Pickaerts CEO and co-founder of ABASK, Hudson Moore with Frederic magazine, Pierre Sauvage, Josh Young, Jonathan Savage, Carolina Irving, Lisa Fine, Casa Branca’s Andrew Uihlein, Cathy Purple Cherry, Darren Henault, Emily Summers, CeCe Barfield Thompson, Alison Kenworthy with Homeworthy, Doniphan Moore, Chad Dorsey, Gonzalo Bueno, Kristine Paige, Jean Liu, Jordan Winston, Elizabeth Bolognino, Cathy Kincaid, Javier Burkle, Josh Pickering, Courtnay Tartt Elias, Bryan Yates, Melissa Reavis with Hollander Design Landscape Architects, Margie Lavender, Partner Kilgerman Architects, Chesie Breen, Sam Reitmayer Sano and Joslyn Taylor with Swoon the Studio, Kelli Ford, Kirsten Fitzgibbons and Billy Fong.

Texas Design Week Dallas is Monday, October 21 through Friday, October 25.

For the full Texas Design Week Dallas schedule and to purchase tickets, go here. For information and sponsorships, email events@texasdesignweek.com.