See the Star-Studded Texas Design Week Dallas Schedule of Designer Appearances

Texas Design Week Dallas is Monday – Friday, October 21 – 25, 2024.
Texas Design Week Dallas is Monday – Friday, October 21 – 25, 2024.

Michael S. Smith, Monday, October 21, Cocktails, Salon Talk and Book Signing at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek (Photo by Michael Mundy)

Brigette Romanek in Conversation with Jake Arnold, Monday, October 21, Afternoon Wine and Book Signing at STARK

Jake Arnold in Conversation with Brigette Romanek, Monday, October 21, Afternoon Wine and Book Signing at STARK

Mark D. Sikes, Cocktails, Salon Talk and Book Signing Tuesday, October 22 at Jan Showers Showroom

India Hicks, Salon Talk and Afternoon Wine Tuesday, October 22 at Cowtan & Tout

Timothy Corrigan, Salon Talk, Morning Mimosas and Book Signing Monday, October 21 at David Sutherland Showroom

Amanda Lindroth, Morning Mimosas, Illustrated Talk and Book Signing Wednesday, October 23 at Sherle Wagner Showroom

Mike & Jenn Gracie and Zach Shea, 5th and 6th generation of Gracie Wallpaper, Cocktails, Salon Talk and Book Signing Wednesday, October 23 at Laura Lee Clark

Veranda's Steele Marcoux Moderates Design + Art, Hand in Hand, Cocktails, Panel Discussion and Book Signing Thursday, October 24 at Allan Knight Showroom

Oliver Furth, Cocktails, Book Signing and Panel Discussion: The Importance of the Decorative Arts and Craft in Interior Design, Tuesday, October 22 at Roche Bobois

Frederic Magazine's Hudson Moore Moderates Designer Insider Secrets — Questions From the Audience & Answers From the Panel, Morning Mimosas Tuesday, October 22 at Visual Comfort & Co.

Nicolas Pickaerts, Co-Founder ABASK, Afternoon Wine and Panel Discussion: The Importance of the Decorative Arts and Craft in Interior Design, Tuesday, October 22 at Roche Bobois

Artist Tyler Hays, Founder BDDW, Afternoon Wine and Panel Discussion: The Importance of the Decorative Arts and Craft in Interior Design, Tuesday, October 22 at Roche Bobois

Pierre Sauvage, Founder Casa Lopez Paris, Morning Mimosas and Book Signing, Friday, October 25 at JAMES

Jonathan Savage, Cocktails, Book Signing and Panel Discussion: Building a Design Empire and Becoming a Brand, With a Masterful Panel of Design Industry Pros, Thursday, October 24 at Madison (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Josh Young, Afternoon Wine, Book Signing and Panel Discussion: Design + Art, Hand in Hand, Thursday, October 24 at Allan Knight Showroom

Architect Cathy Purple Cherry, Texas Design Week Kick-Off Lunch, Book Signing and Panel Discussion: House + Garden, A Collaborative Trifecta: Architect + Designer + Landscape, Monday, October 21 at The Luxury Bed Collection

Darren Henault, Cocktails and Panel Discussion: Building a Design Empire and Becoming a Brand, With a Masterful Panel of Design Industry Pros, Thursday, October 24 at Madison (Photo by Phoebe Cheong)

Kristine Paige, Joannides-Paige, Afternoon Wine and Panel Discussion: Best Practices, Thursday, October 24 at Elegant Additions

Emily Summers, Cocktails, Book Signing and Panel Discussion: The Importance of the Decorative Arts and Craft in Interior Design, Tuesday, October 22 at Roche Bobois

Doniphan Moore, Cocktails and Panel Discussion: Design + Art, Hand in Hand Thursday, October 24 at Allan Knight Showroom

Chad Dorsey, Afternoon Cocktails and Panel Discussion: Best Practices, Thursday, October 24 at Elegant Additions

Gonzalo Bueno, Cocktails and Panel Discussion: Design + Art Hand in Hand Thursday, October 24 at Allan Knight Showroom

Casa Branca's Andrew Uihlein, Cocktails and Panel Discussion: Building a Design Empire and Becoming a Brand, With a Masterful Panel of Design Industry Pros, Thursday, October 24 at Madison

Kirsten Fitzgibbons and Kelli Ford, Cocktails and Panel Discussion: Building a Design Empire and Becoming a Brand, With a Masterful Panel of Design Industry Pros, Thursday, October 24 at Madison

Javier Burkle, Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion: Designer Insider Secrets — Questions From the Audience & Answers From the Panel, Tuesday, October 22 at Visual Comfort & Co.

Sam Reitmayer Sano and Joslyn Taylor, Swoon the Studio, Texas Design Week Kick-Off Lunch and Panel Discussion: House + Garden, A Collaborative Trifecta: Architect + Designer + Landscape, Monday, October 21 at The Luxury Bed Collection

Margie Lavender, Partner Kligerman Architecture & Design, Texas Design Week Kick-Off Lunch and Panel Discussion: House + Garden, A Collaborative Trifecta: Architect + Designer + Landscape, Monday, October 21 at The Luxury Bed Collection

CeCe Barfield, Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion: Designer Insider Secrets — Questions From the Audience & Answers From the Panel, Tuesday, October 22 at Visual Comfort & Co.

Alison Kenworthy, Homeworthy, Moderates a Panel Discussion: From Residential Design to Hospitality and Restaurant Design - the Journey, Thursday, October 24 at Hastens

Carolina Irving, Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion: Then and Now: Designers Throughout History who Have Influenced Design and Continue to Influence Today, Friday, October 25, at JAMES

Lisa Fine, Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion: Then and Now: Designers Throughout History who Have Influenced Design and Continue to Influence Today, Friday, October 25, at JAMES

Melissa Reavis, Hollander Design Landscape Architects Monday, October 21, for TXDW Dallas Kick-Off Lunch and Panel Discussion: House + Garden, A Collaborative Trifecta: Architect + Designer + Landscape, The Luxury Bed Collection

Chesie Breen, Niven Breen, Moderates a Panel Discussion: Best Practices, Thursday, October 24 at Elegant Additions

Cathy Kincaid Afternoon Cocktails and Panel Discussion: Best Practices Thursday, October 24 at Elegant Additions

Jean Liu, Is it Time to Cross Over to Restaurant and Hotel Design. Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion, Thursday, October 24 at Hästens

Elizabeth Bolognino, Is it Time to Cross Over to Restaurant and Hotel Design, Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion, Thursday, October 24 at Hästens

Jordan Winston, Is it Time to Cross Over to Restaurant and Hotel Design. Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion, Thursday, October 24 at Hästens

Courtnay Tartt Elias, Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion: Designer Insider Secrets — Questions From the Audience & Answers From the Panel, Tuesday, October 22 at Visual Comfort & Co.

Josh Pickering, Afternoon Cocktails and Panel Discussion, Best Practices, Thursday, October 24 at Elegant Additions

Bryan Yates, Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion: Designer Insider Secrets — Questions From the Audience & Answers From the Panel, Tuesday, October 22, at Visual Comfort & Co.

Billy Fong Moderates a Panel Discussion: Building a Design Empire and Becoming a Brand, With a Masterful Panel of Design Industry Pros, Cocktails and Book Signing, Thursday, October 24 at Madison

Home + Design / Texas Design Week

See the Star-Studded Texas Design Week Dallas Schedule of Designer Appearances

Over 40 Designers and Architects From Near and Far You Need To Know

BY // 10.02.24
Texas Design Week Dallas is Monday – Friday, October 21 – 25, 2024.
Michael S. Smith, Monday, October 21, Cocktails, Salon Talk and Book Signing at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek (Photo by Michael Mundy)
Brigette Romanek in Conversation with Jake Arnold, Monday, October 21, Afternoon Wine and Book Signing at STARK
Jake Arnold in Conversation with Brigette Romanek, Monday, October 21, Afternoon Wine and Book Signing at STARK
Mark D. Sikes, Cocktails, Salon Talk and Book Signing Tuesday, October 22 at Jan Showers Showroom
India Hicks, Salon Talk and Afternoon Wine Tuesday, October 22 at Cowtan & Tout
Timothy Corrigan, Salon Talk, Morning Mimosas and Book Signing Monday, October 21 at David Sutherland Showroom
Amanda Lindroth, Morning Mimosas, Illustrated Talk and Book Signing Wednesday, October 23 at Sherle Wagner Showroom
Mike & Jenn Gracie and Zach Shea, 5th and 6th generation of Gracie Wallpaper, Cocktails, Salon Talk and Book Signing Wednesday, October 23 at Laura Lee Clark
Veranda's Steele Marcoux Moderates Design + Art, Hand in Hand, Cocktails, Panel Discussion and Book Signing Thursday, October 24 at Allan Knight Showroom
Oliver Furth, Cocktails, Book Signing and Panel Discussion: The Importance of the Decorative Arts and Craft in Interior Design, Tuesday, October 22 at Roche Bobois
Frederic Magazine's Hudson Moore Moderates Designer Insider Secrets — Questions From the Audience & Answers From the Panel, Morning Mimosas Tuesday, October 22 at Visual Comfort & Co.
Nicolas Pickaerts, Co-Founder ABASK, Afternoon Wine and Panel Discussion: The Importance of the Decorative Arts and Craft in Interior Design, Tuesday, October 22 at Roche Bobois
Artist Tyler Hays, Founder BDDW, Afternoon Wine and Panel Discussion: The Importance of the Decorative Arts and Craft in Interior Design, Tuesday, October 22 at Roche Bobois
Pierre Sauvage, Founder Casa Lopez Paris, Morning Mimosas and Book Signing, Friday, October 25 at JAMES
Jonathan Savage, Cocktails, Book Signing and Panel Discussion: Building a Design Empire and Becoming a Brand, With a Masterful Panel of Design Industry Pros, Thursday, October 24 at Madison (Photo by Douglas Friedman)
Josh Young, Afternoon Wine, Book Signing and Panel Discussion: Design + Art, Hand in Hand, Thursday, October 24 at Allan Knight Showroom
Architect Cathy Purple Cherry, Texas Design Week Kick-Off Lunch, Book Signing and Panel Discussion: House + Garden, A Collaborative Trifecta: Architect + Designer + Landscape, Monday, October 21 at The Luxury Bed Collection
Darren Henault, Cocktails and Panel Discussion: Building a Design Empire and Becoming a Brand, With a Masterful Panel of Design Industry Pros, Thursday, October 24 at Madison (Photo by Phoebe Cheong)
Kristine Paige, Joannides-Paige, Afternoon Wine and Panel Discussion: Best Practices, Thursday, October 24 at Elegant Additions
Emily Summers, Cocktails, Book Signing and Panel Discussion: The Importance of the Decorative Arts and Craft in Interior Design, Tuesday, October 22 at Roche Bobois
Doniphan Moore, Cocktails and Panel Discussion: Design + Art, Hand in Hand Thursday, October 24 at Allan Knight Showroom
Chad Dorsey, Afternoon Cocktails and Panel Discussion: Best Practices, Thursday, October 24 at Elegant Additions
Gonzalo Bueno, Cocktails and Panel Discussion: Design + Art Hand in Hand Thursday, October 24 at Allan Knight Showroom
Casa Branca's Andrew Uihlein, Cocktails and Panel Discussion: Building a Design Empire and Becoming a Brand, With a Masterful Panel of Design Industry Pros, Thursday, October 24 at Madison
Kirsten Fitzgibbons and Kelli Ford, Cocktails and Panel Discussion: Building a Design Empire and Becoming a Brand, With a Masterful Panel of Design Industry Pros, Thursday, October 24 at Madison
Javier Burkle, Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion: Designer Insider Secrets — Questions From the Audience & Answers From the Panel, Tuesday, October 22 at Visual Comfort & Co.
Sam Reitmayer Sano and Joslyn Taylor, Swoon the Studio, Texas Design Week Kick-Off Lunch and Panel Discussion: House + Garden, A Collaborative Trifecta: Architect + Designer + Landscape, Monday, October 21 at The Luxury Bed Collection
Margie Lavender, Partner Kligerman Architecture & Design, Texas Design Week Kick-Off Lunch and Panel Discussion: House + Garden, A Collaborative Trifecta: Architect + Designer + Landscape, Monday, October 21 at The Luxury Bed Collection
CeCe Barfield, Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion: Designer Insider Secrets — Questions From the Audience & Answers From the Panel, Tuesday, October 22 at Visual Comfort & Co.
Alison Kenworthy, Homeworthy, Moderates a Panel Discussion: From Residential Design to Hospitality and Restaurant Design - the Journey, Thursday, October 24 at Hastens
Carolina Irving, Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion: Then and Now: Designers Throughout History who Have Influenced Design and Continue to Influence Today, Friday, October 25, at JAMES
Lisa Fine, Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion: Then and Now: Designers Throughout History who Have Influenced Design and Continue to Influence Today, Friday, October 25, at JAMES
Melissa Reavis, Hollander Design Landscape Architects, Monday, October 21, for TXDW Dallas Kick-Off Lunch and Panel Discussion: House + Garden, A Collaborative Trifecta: Architect + Designer + Landscape, at The Luxury Bed Collection
Chesie Breen, Niven Breen, Moderates a Panel Discussion: Best Practices, Thursday, October 24 at Elegant Additions
Cathy Kincaid Afternoon Cocktails and Panel Discussion: Best Practices Thursday, October 24 at Elegant Additions
Jean Liu, Is it Time to Cross Over to Restaurant and Hotel Design. Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion, Thursday, October 24 at Hästens
Elizabeth Bolognino, Is it Time to Cross Over to Restaurant and Hotel Design, Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion, Thursday, October 24 at Hästens
Jordan Winston, Is it Time to Cross Over to Restaurant and Hotel Design. Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion, Thursday, October 24 at Hästens
Courtnay Tartt Elias, Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion: Designer Insider Secrets — Questions From the Audience & Answers From the Panel, Tuesday, October 22 at Visual Comfort & Co.
Josh Pickering, Afternoon Cocktails and Panel Discussion, Best Practices, Thursday, October 24 at Elegant Additions
Bryan Yates, Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion: Designer Insider Secrets — Questions From the Audience & Answers From the Panel, Tuesday, October 22, at Visual Comfort & Co.
Billy Fong Moderates a Panel Discussion: Building a Design Empire and Becoming a Brand, With a Masterful Panel of Design Industry Pros, Cocktails and Book Signing, Thursday, October 24 at Madison
Texas Design Week Dallas is Monday – Friday, October 21 – 25, 2024.

Michael S. Smith, Monday, October 21, Cocktails, Salon Talk and Book Signing at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek (Photo by Michael Mundy)

Brigette Romanek in Conversation with Jake Arnold, Monday, October 21, Afternoon Wine and Book Signing at STARK

Jake Arnold in Conversation with Brigette Romanek, Monday, October 21, Afternoon Wine and Book Signing at STARK

Mark D. Sikes, Cocktails, Salon Talk and Book Signing Tuesday, October 22 at Jan Showers Showroom

India Hicks, Salon Talk and Afternoon Wine Tuesday, October 22 at Cowtan & Tout

Timothy Corrigan, Salon Talk, Morning Mimosas and Book Signing Monday, October 21 at David Sutherland Showroom

Amanda Lindroth, Morning Mimosas, Illustrated Talk and Book Signing Wednesday, October 23 at Sherle Wagner Showroom

Mike & Jenn Gracie and Zach Shea, 5th and 6th generation of Gracie Wallpaper, Cocktails, Salon Talk and Book Signing Wednesday, October 23 at Laura Lee Clark

Veranda's Steele Marcoux Moderates Design + Art, Hand in Hand, Cocktails, Panel Discussion and Book Signing Thursday, October 24 at Allan Knight Showroom

Oliver Furth, Cocktails, Book Signing and Panel Discussion: The Importance of the Decorative Arts and Craft in Interior Design, Tuesday, October 22 at Roche Bobois

Frederic Magazine's Hudson Moore Moderates Designer Insider Secrets — Questions From the Audience & Answers From the Panel, Morning Mimosas Tuesday, October 22 at Visual Comfort & Co.

Nicolas Pickaerts, Co-Founder ABASK, Afternoon Wine and Panel Discussion: The Importance of the Decorative Arts and Craft in Interior Design, Tuesday, October 22 at Roche Bobois

Artist Tyler Hays, Founder BDDW, Afternoon Wine and Panel Discussion: The Importance of the Decorative Arts and Craft in Interior Design, Tuesday, October 22 at Roche Bobois

Pierre Sauvage, Founder Casa Lopez Paris, Morning Mimosas and Book Signing, Friday, October 25 at JAMES

Jonathan Savage, Cocktails, Book Signing and Panel Discussion: Building a Design Empire and Becoming a Brand, With a Masterful Panel of Design Industry Pros, Thursday, October 24 at Madison (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Josh Young, Afternoon Wine, Book Signing and Panel Discussion: Design + Art, Hand in Hand, Thursday, October 24 at Allan Knight Showroom

Architect Cathy Purple Cherry, Texas Design Week Kick-Off Lunch, Book Signing and Panel Discussion: House + Garden, A Collaborative Trifecta: Architect + Designer + Landscape, Monday, October 21 at The Luxury Bed Collection

Darren Henault, Cocktails and Panel Discussion: Building a Design Empire and Becoming a Brand, With a Masterful Panel of Design Industry Pros, Thursday, October 24 at Madison (Photo by Phoebe Cheong)

Kristine Paige, Joannides-Paige, Afternoon Wine and Panel Discussion: Best Practices, Thursday, October 24 at Elegant Additions

Emily Summers, Cocktails, Book Signing and Panel Discussion: The Importance of the Decorative Arts and Craft in Interior Design, Tuesday, October 22 at Roche Bobois

Doniphan Moore, Cocktails and Panel Discussion: Design + Art, Hand in Hand Thursday, October 24 at Allan Knight Showroom

Chad Dorsey, Afternoon Cocktails and Panel Discussion: Best Practices, Thursday, October 24 at Elegant Additions

Gonzalo Bueno, Cocktails and Panel Discussion: Design + Art Hand in Hand Thursday, October 24 at Allan Knight Showroom

Casa Branca's Andrew Uihlein, Cocktails and Panel Discussion: Building a Design Empire and Becoming a Brand, With a Masterful Panel of Design Industry Pros, Thursday, October 24 at Madison

Kirsten Fitzgibbons and Kelli Ford, Cocktails and Panel Discussion: Building a Design Empire and Becoming a Brand, With a Masterful Panel of Design Industry Pros, Thursday, October 24 at Madison

Javier Burkle, Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion: Designer Insider Secrets — Questions From the Audience & Answers From the Panel, Tuesday, October 22 at Visual Comfort & Co.

Sam Reitmayer Sano and Joslyn Taylor, Swoon the Studio, Texas Design Week Kick-Off Lunch and Panel Discussion: House + Garden, A Collaborative Trifecta: Architect + Designer + Landscape, Monday, October 21 at The Luxury Bed Collection

Margie Lavender, Partner Kligerman Architecture & Design, Texas Design Week Kick-Off Lunch and Panel Discussion: House + Garden, A Collaborative Trifecta: Architect + Designer + Landscape, Monday, October 21 at The Luxury Bed Collection

CeCe Barfield, Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion: Designer Insider Secrets — Questions From the Audience & Answers From the Panel, Tuesday, October 22 at Visual Comfort & Co.

Alison Kenworthy, Homeworthy, Moderates a Panel Discussion: From Residential Design to Hospitality and Restaurant Design - the Journey, Thursday, October 24 at Hastens

Carolina Irving, Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion: Then and Now: Designers Throughout History who Have Influenced Design and Continue to Influence Today, Friday, October 25, at JAMES

Lisa Fine, Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion: Then and Now: Designers Throughout History who Have Influenced Design and Continue to Influence Today, Friday, October 25, at JAMES

Melissa Reavis, Hollander Design Landscape Architects Monday, October 21, for TXDW Dallas Kick-Off Lunch and Panel Discussion: House + Garden, A Collaborative Trifecta: Architect + Designer + Landscape, The Luxury Bed Collection

Chesie Breen, Niven Breen, Moderates a Panel Discussion: Best Practices, Thursday, October 24 at Elegant Additions

Cathy Kincaid Afternoon Cocktails and Panel Discussion: Best Practices Thursday, October 24 at Elegant Additions

Jean Liu, Is it Time to Cross Over to Restaurant and Hotel Design. Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion, Thursday, October 24 at Hästens

Elizabeth Bolognino, Is it Time to Cross Over to Restaurant and Hotel Design, Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion, Thursday, October 24 at Hästens

Jordan Winston, Is it Time to Cross Over to Restaurant and Hotel Design. Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion, Thursday, October 24 at Hästens

Courtnay Tartt Elias, Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion: Designer Insider Secrets — Questions From the Audience & Answers From the Panel, Tuesday, October 22 at Visual Comfort & Co.

Josh Pickering, Afternoon Cocktails and Panel Discussion, Best Practices, Thursday, October 24 at Elegant Additions

Bryan Yates, Morning Mimosas and Panel Discussion: Designer Insider Secrets — Questions From the Audience & Answers From the Panel, Tuesday, October 22, at Visual Comfort & Co.

Billy Fong Moderates a Panel Discussion: Building a Design Empire and Becoming a Brand, With a Masterful Panel of Design Industry Pros, Cocktails and Book Signing, Thursday, October 24 at Madison

Take a road trip to Dallas for a fantastic week of design — Texas Design Week Dallas is five days of salon talks, panel discussions, book signings, product launches, and cocktails with some of the world’s most recognized names in design and architecture.

With Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas VIP Opening Day on Thursday, October 24, and open to the public beginning Friday, October 25 for three weeks (running through November 13), it’s an important week of design.

Texas Design Week Dallas is Monday – Friday, October 21 – 25, 2024.
Texas Design Week Dallas is Monday – Friday, October 21 – 25, 2024.

Designers and architects confirmed to speak include Michael S. Smith, Brigette Romanek, Jake Arnold, Mark D. Sikes, Timothy Corrigan, Amanda Lindroth, India Hicks, Veranda editor in chief Steele Marcoux, Gracie family Mike and Jenn Gracie and Zach Shea with Gracie wallpaper, Oliver Furth, artist Tyler Hays founder of BDDW, Nicolas Pickaerts CEO and co-founder of ABASK, Hudson Moore with Frederic magazine, Pierre Sauvage, Josh Young, Jonathan Savage, Carolina Irving, Lisa Fine, Casa Branca’s Andrew Uihlein, Cathy Purple Cherry, Darren Henault, Emily Summers, CeCe Barfield Thompson, Alison Kenworthy with Homeworthy, Doniphan Moore, Chad Dorsey, Gonzalo Bueno, Kristine Paige, Jean Liu, Jordan Winston, Elizabeth Bolognino, Cathy Kincaid, Javier Burkle, Josh Pickering, Courtnay Tartt Elias, Bryan Yates, Melissa Reavis with Hollander Design Landscape Architects, Margie Lavender, Partner Kilgerman Architects, Chesie Breen, Sam Reitmayer Sano and Joslyn Taylor with Swoon the Studio, Kelli Ford, Kirsten Fitzgibbons and Billy Fong.

Texas Design Week Dallas is Monday, October 21 through Friday, October 25. 

Jake Arnold in Conversation with Brigette Romanek, Monday, October 21, Afternoon Wine and Book Signing at STARK

For the full Texas Design Week Dallas schedule and to purchase tickets, go here. For information and sponsorships, email events@texasdesignweek.com.

