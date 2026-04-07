Texas Design Week Houston is Here — Who You’ll See and Why You Shouldn’t Miss

Three generations of the Pressmans: Gene Pressman, Fred Pressman and Barney Pressman, in the Barneys store at Seventh Avenue and 17th Street in Manhattan, November 28, 1979. (Jack Manning/The New York Times)

Gene Pressman, author of "They All Came to Barneys," Monday, April 13, 4:30 to 6:30 pm, at Park House

Texas Design Week Houston is set for April 13 through April 16, bringing a four-day celebration of design with salon talks, panel discussions, book signings, cocktails and dinners with some of the most recognized names in design and architecture. This is the time to add to your design library with signed books from renowned visionaries.

Confirmed speakers and events include:

Cocktails with Nate Berkus, in Conversation with Billy Fong, and Signing of his New York Times Best-Selling Book, Foundations, at BeDesign

Nate Berkus is one of the world’s most influential interior designers, known for his elevated and accessible approach to interiors. His 30-plus-year career has involved innumerable television shows including The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project, as well as home collections and designing award-winning interiors. Consistently named to the AD 100 and Elle Decor A-List, Nate is married to designer Jeremiah Brent. The moderator of the talk is Billy Fong, PaperCity Dallas editor-in-chief.

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A Conversation with L.A. Designer Peter Dunham, Moderated by Francine Ballard, Afternoon Wine and Signing of his Newest Book, The World of Peter Dunham, at Visual Comfort & Co.

A masterful designer of interiors, textiles and furnishings, Peter Dunham‘s signature style blends European and tribal influences with relaxed California living, embracing color and pattern. Dunham counts Oscar- and Emmy-winning actors and directors, media executives, writers and fashion designers among his design clients.

Dunham has design studios in Los Angeles and New York and is founder of Hollywood at Home (Los Angeles) and Peter Dunham Home & Garden (New York). The conversation will be moderated by Francine Ballard, entrepreneur, brand builder, fashion editor and founder of The Kno.

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Lunch-Time Wine, Salon Talk and Book Signing with Iconic American Designer Billy Cotton, at SHOP at Decorative Center Houston

Designer Billy Cotton‘s work spans interior design, product design and architecture, and many of his clients are from the art world, including Cindy Sherman and Lisa Yuskavage. His work mixes historical and modern with striking artifacts and custom furniture. He’s been named to the Architectural Digest AD 100 and Elle Decor A-List, and will sign his new book Billy Cotton: Interior & Design Work (Rizzoli).

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A Discussion with The Future Perfect’s Laura Young and Artist Chris Wolston; Moderated by Untitled Art, Houston director Michael Slenske; Cocktails and Salon Talk, at McClain Gallery

Chris Wolston is an American artist basted in New York City and Medellín, Colombia. His work ranges from furniture and lighting to installation and sculpture and is represented through The Future Perfect, New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami.

Laura Young, managing director of The Future Perfect, has helped establish The Future Perfect as one of the world’s foremost contemporary design galleries and a champion of emerging talent in the collectible design market, with locations in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami, and yearly at Design Miami.

Michael Slenske is an award-winning writer and independent curator based in Los Angeles. He has been a contributing writer and editor at Los Angeles Magazine, Modern Painters, Art + Auction, Galerie, W Magazine, Architectural Digest, Interiors, Gagosian Quarterly and the Los Angeles Times‘ DesignLA. Michael is the director of Untitled Art, Houston.

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Morning Eye-Openers, Salon Talk and Book Signing with Thomas O’Brien and a Showcase of His Collection for Patterson Flynn, Moderated by Anne Lee Phillips, at Decorative Center Houston

Thomas O’Brien, a master of vintage elegance and founder of Aero Studios in New York City, heads one of the most admired design firms in America. In conversation, he discusses material and craft and his own period residence, Academy house and Library House, in Bellport, Long Island, In imagining and building this dream project — a new house that looks as if it had been built over generations — Thomas delves deeply into craft and materiality and a lifetime of collecting art, antiquities, furniture, books, tableware, textiles and more.

He will sign his book Thomas O’Brien: Library House (Abrams). Moderator is Anne Lee Phillips, design writer for Architectural Digest AD Pro, Travel + Leisure and PaperCity, among others.

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You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. If you’ve never heard Corey Damen Jenkins discuss his life and the ups and downs of building a legacy design business. . . then don’t miss this — Corey Damen Jenkins Salon Talk, Book Signing and Afternoon Wine, at David Sutherland Showroom at Decorative Center Houston

Celebrated for his deft approach to layering sophisticated colors, textures and patterns to create timeless and iconic spaces, Corey Damen Jenkins is on the Architectural Digest AD 100, Elle Decor A-List, 1stDibs 50, and has become a heralded instructor on the elite MasterClass platform. While designing residential and hospitality projects throughout the United States and beyond is Corey’s primary focus, he also has licensed product collections for Kravet, Hancock & Moore, Maitland-Smith and, most recently, a collaboration with the international brand Eichholtz.

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Designer Young Huh Salon Talk, Book Signing and Afternoon Wine, at Perigold

A fast-rising star, New York designer Young Huh broke out with her much-photographed attic art loft at Kips Bay Decorator Show House New York in 2019. She has been included in the Elle Decor A-List and the AD 100, and has a new collection with Fromental — Soru, a Contemporary Interpretation of Korean Minhwa. Young Huh’s work is about finding harmony and dynamism through the application of classic and modern design principles. Thoughtful architectural details provide the groundwork for warm and welcoming interiors, each animated by sophisticated surface treatments, a singular play of pattern and color, and a touch of wanderlust.

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Salon Talk and Cocktails with the Man and the Store That Changed Retail: Gene Pressman Signs his New York Times Best-Selling Book, They All Came to Barneys, Moderated by Francine Ballard, at Park House

It’s the fascinating tale of the rise and fall of the most famous store in the world. Gene Pressman, grandson of founder Barney Pressman, co-CEO, creative director for Barneys New York for 25 years, discusses the sensational rise and fall of the most famous store in the world. Pressman’s New York Times best-selling book, They All Came to Barneys, is a glamorous fashion history and a dramatic business tale of the rise of some of the biggest names in fashion by the store that made it all happen, even as family disagreements and overrun costs tore it apart from the inside.

Barneys New York became a cultural touchstone around the world and completely modernized fashion retail. The Pressmans understood that shopping could — and should — be more than buying clothes. Through back-room handshake deals with designers, nights out at New York clubs, rock ’n’ roll concerts and world tours of fashion’s most exclusive runways, the Pressmans came to dress an entire generation of celebrities, models, CEOs, sultans and people around the world. Barneys was responsible for bringing some of the most legendary names in fashion to the US for the first time — Armani, Alaïa, Dries van Noten, Jil Sander, Comme des Garçons, Zegna, Christian Louboutin … the list goes on.

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A Conversation with Jan Showers, Cocktails and Signing of her Newest Book The Glamorous House, at Window Shop – Japhet Bates Collective

A pioneer in recognizing the importance of French 1940s design, Jan Showers travels to Paris, London and Venice searching for extraordinary pieces that elevate every interior and define the unique look that has become her trademark. Through her Dallas Design District showroom, Jan continues to introduce designers and clients to the sophisticated allure of this pivotal period in European vintage and antique furniture. Named to Architectural Digest‘s AD 100 for her interiors, Jan also designs the Jan Showers Collection and has collaborations with Kravet Couture and Kyle Bunting. The Glamorous House (Abrams) is Jan’s fourth book. Moderator is Susanna Moldawer, Jan Showers’ daughter and founder of Window Shop in Houston, a repository of antiques, vintage and accessories spanning Louis XVI to 1970s modern.

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A Conversation with Benjamin Johnston with Moderator Carol Barden, Afternoon Wine and Signing of His First Book, at Perigold

Benjamin Johnston has built a global portfolio of architectural and interior projects recognized for classical rigor, modern clarity and impeccable craftsmanship. He has won numerous awards including the prestigious John Staub Award from the Institute of Classical Architecture and Art and the Palladio Award for Residential Architecture.

With a discerning eye for craftsmanship and materiality, Benjamin Johnston’s recent and upcoming launches include a third-edition furniture collection with Chaddock Home, an expanded line of wallcoverings, textiles and trims for S. Harris, and a new suite of fireplace surrounds and mosaics with MATERIAL Bespoke Stone + Tile.

Ben will sign his first book, published this spring — Refined Interiors: Timeless Homes for Modern Living (Rizzoli). Moderator is Carol Barden, architect-driven builder and former writer for Conde Nast Traveler.

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Art of the Entrepreneur: Panel Discussion with the Creators Behind Niven Morgan, City Boots, Weezie and Ronda Carman Confidential — Four Red-Hot Entrepreneurial Hotbeds of Creativity, at Hästens

In the Age of Entrepreneurship — Brand building and how these four entrepreneurs built their companies and keep them top of mind, with:

Niven Morgan, Niven Morgan fragrance products and candles

Niven Morgan launched in 1998 and has since built a story of candles, soaps, lotions, spa products and home scents with inspirations drawn from excursions as well as from childhood memories of his family’s Louisiana farm.

“I find inspiration everywhere I go, everywhere I walk, everywhere life takes me,” Niven says. “St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans. The souks of Marrakech. By the sea in Mustique. I love being outdoors and breathing in the aromas and seeing nature up close, so I travel the world capturing the essence of exotic and inspiring locales to serve as the spirit for products.”

Lizzy Bentley, co-founder City Boots

City Boots, a luxury bootmaker dedicated to creating iconic, heirloom-quality boots, was founded by Texas native Lizzy Bentley on the principles of craftsmanship and timeless design. Branding, pop-ups and collaborations are therbackbone of this thriving company.

Liz Eichholz, co-founder and creative director Weezie

Liz Eichhholz and business partner Lindsey Johnson founded the white-hot Weezie brand based on something as simple and needed as he perfect towel. Now expanded into multiple categories online and through pop-ups, the duo has collaborated with Peter Dunham, Meredith Ellis, Heather Chadduck, La Vie Style House, Meg Braff, Textiles By Smith and more.

Ronda Carman, journalist, author, entrepreneur, moderator

Ronda Carman is the founder of Ronda Carman Confidential — Travel. Field. Table. — a lifestyle platform where she explores how people live, travel and gather. She has published three lifestyle and entertaining books with Rizzoli, and her newest book is Lynn Wyatt, published in 2025.

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A Sense of Place — How Place Affects Design and Why Travel Inspires, with Kate Nixon, Timothy Adams and Ann Wolf, Moderated by Anne Lee Phillips, at En Gold

Panel Discussion, Afternoon Wine and Book Signings with:

Kate Nixon, Sydney, Australia, acclaimed designer and proprietor of the Australian homewares shop Kate Nixon

Timothy S. Adams, T. S. Adams Studio Architects, Atlanta

Ann Wolf, Wolf Holden Design Studio, Houston

Moderated by Anne Lee Phillips, contributor Architectural Digest AD Pro, Travel + Leisure and PaperCity

Followed by a signing of Kate Nixon’s new book Everyday Joy (Hardie Grant) and Timothy Adams’ new book, Tradition Made New: Houses with a Sense of Soul and History (Rizzoli)

Kate Nixon is the founder and director of her multi-award-winning Sydney design studio and iconic homewares store Kate Nixon, established in 2007. With a career spanning two decades in food and interiors styling and writing and a 15-year tenure as Houses and Interiors Editor at Australian House & Garden magazine, Kate shares her love of food, family and home through her warm, approachable style and layered, livable interiors.

Architect Timothy Adams’ journey as an architect began with a childhood immersed in the natural beauty and craft traditions of Asheville, North Carolina. Inspired by the rhythms of rural life and the artistry of handmade objects, he developed a lifelong passion for understanding craftsmanship and designing homes that resonate with soul and purpose. T.S. Adams Studio Architects’ national body of work is defined by its thoughtful response to place, blending timeless beauty with contemporary functionality. His mastery of historical precedents and attention to detail have earned him numerous accolades, such as the 2024 Southeast Architect of the Year by Veranda and ADAC, a Philip Trammell Shutze Award from the Institute of Classical Art & Architecture’s Southeast Chapter and two prestigious Palladio Awards for excellence in classical architecture.

Tradition Made New: Houses with a Sense of Soul and History, Tim’s first book, features 10 of his recently designed houses in locations as diverse as the coast Florida, the blue grass hills of Kentucky, and the mountains of North Carolina, each embodying the resonance of tradition, the authenticity of craftsmanship, and the lasting beauty of natural materials.

Ann Wolf, Wolf Holden Design Studio, has deep roots in the Houston community and brings a fresh perspective to bespoke design, blending elegance, practicality and a unique sense of place. Projects include residential, commercial spaces and private clubs; recent projects include a redecoration of the Junior League of Houston and a ranch in Colorado.

Texas Design Week Houston is a ticketed event. For tickets and full schedule, visit TexasDesignWeek.com. For inquiries, email events@texasdesignweek.com.