Texas Design Week Houston — Meet Pop Artist Donald Robertson, Chairish Co-Founder Anna Brockway, Park House Co-Founder Deborah Scott and the Founders of Twenty2 and Counterpart Studios
Pop artist Donald Robertson's Salon Talk, Book Signing and Wine will be at C2 Art during Texas Design Week Houston. (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)
Sofa King Great by Donald Robertson
Donald Robertson's "H is for Hands and Feet," 2020, from the book Sofa King Great
Donald Robertson's “Costume Institute," 2020, from the book Sofa King Great
Donald Robertson's "Flammies," 2023, from the book Sofa King Great
Anna Brockway, co-founder Chairish, at Park House Houston (Photo by Charlie Nucci)
Deborah Scott, co-founder Park House, at Park House Houston (Photo by Steve Wrubel)
Rendering of the entrance hall of Park House Houston
Rendering of Park House Houston
Rendering of Park House Houston
Rendering of Park House Houston
Twenty2's Kyra & Robertson Hartnett, founders Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles, at Hastens (Photo by Alysia Kristan)
Stacy Bain, Andrée Chalaron, founders Counterpart Studios, at Hastens
Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles collaboration with Counterpart Studios
Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles
Laurann Claridge, moderator, at Hastens
Kelly Wearstler designed room at Proper Hotel with Twenty2 wallpaper
Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles
Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles
Some of the most celebrated designers and architects working today will be in Houston, Monday, April 22 through Thursday, April 25 as part of Texas Design Week Houston. Here’s who you’ll see in a stellar lineup of salon talks, panel discussions, cocktails, and book signings. Find the complete schedule and tickets at TexasDesignWeek.com.
Private Label Design and Development with Digital Printing Gurus Kyra and Rob Hartnett from Twenty2, and Andrée Chalaron and Stacy Bain from Counterpart Studios, at Hastens
WHEN: Thursday, April 25, 11 am to 1 pm
WHO: Digital printing gurus Kyra and Rob Hartnett, founders Twenty2 Wallpaper & Textiles (CT), and Andrée Chalaron and Stacy Bain, founders Counterpart Studios, Austin. Moderated by Laurann Claridge.
WHAT: Private Label Design and Development: The brave new world of digital fabric and wallpaper for customization of projects and private label collections for designers and architects.
STREET CRED: Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles: Kyra and Rob Hartnett have some of the most advanced digital printing technology in the industry, producing on demand some of the most beloved wallpaper and textile collections on the market, for some of the most well-known designers in the the business. Kelly Wearstler being one.
Counterpart Studios and its collaboration with the iconic Fort Lonesome and ELIO — fabric and wallpaper featuring embroidery and collage — Stunning!
COLLABORATONS: Twenty2: Collaborations with designers is closely guarded information, but with permission to divulge, Kelly Wearstler is one, as is Rebecca Atwood, Maison C and Rule of Three’s Paige Cleveland.
Counterpart Studios develops, curates, creates and enables — working in the service of bold potential and decadent ideas for the designer, and partnering with visionary artists, including the iconic Fort Lonesome for embroidered wallpapers and fabric and exuberant ELOI for collaged wallpapers and fabric.
WHY YOU CAN’T MISS: Twenty2 can take any document or design — or even just an idea — and translate it into wallpaper, murals, and fabrics. Their capabilities include product development, eco-conscious digital printing, sampling, and shipping. An end product to Twenty2 digital printing — Custom chainstitch embroidered wallpaper and fabrics from Counterpart Studios X Fort Lonesome.
WHERE: The new Hastens showroom
4444 Westheimer in River Oaks District, facing Westheimer; valet parking at Hastens entrance
Texas Design Week Houston: Private Label Design and Development with Digital Printing Gurus Kyra and Rob Hartnett from Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles, and Andrée Chalaron and Stacy Bain from Counterpart Studios, will take place Thursday, April 25, 11 am to 1 pm at Hastens, 4444 Westheimer in River Oaks District.
Afternoon Wine with Pop Artist & Illustrator Donald Robertson, Salon Talk, Book Signing of Sofa King Great (say it fast) and Exhibition of Works, at C2 Art
WHEN: Thursday, April 25, 2 pm to 4 pm
WHO: Pop artist and illustrator Donald Robertson, @drawbertson
WHAT: Afternoon wine, salon talk, signing of Sofa King Great (say it fast) and exhibition of illustrations with the always fascinating and entertaining Donald Robertson, @drawbertson
STREET CRED: Launch of VivaGlam! for MAC Cosmetics; creative director Glamour, Marie Claire, and Cosmopolitan; 200,000 followers on Instagram.
EXTRACURRICULAR: Art events with legendary retail emporium Colette in Paris, Bergdorf Goodman window display takeover, Cadillac pop-art installation at Miami Art Basel
COLLABORATONS: Fashion collaborations with Giles Deacon, Jenna Lyons for J. Crew, Alice and Olivia, Veronica Beard, Canada Goose, Warby Parker, Mark Cross, Mattel, where Robertson redesigned the Barbie Style Guide, Max Mara Weekend.
BOOK: Sofa King Great (Print, The Book Agency 2024); “Say it fast out loud,” the ever-witty Robertson told us at a cocktail party. Ahh. . . We got it. So f**cking great. Unbridled laughter. A stunning tome more like a work of art than a book, with 400 pages of Drawbertson’s work and a crazy number of pre-sales.
WHERE: C2 Art, 3306 Mercer, valet parking
“Whether he’s painting walnuts or Birkins, you can always spot a piece of his infamous art and style.” — from Drawbertson’s “stress release”
So, Donald, tell us. . .
Favorite room designed by anyone, at any time.
Bemelmans bar, The Carlyle hotel.
Historic, vintage design, or art books in your library that you treasure.
I treasure my first Assouline book. That was a miracle. And I am thrilled with my follow-up matching book. Is it terrible to say my own?
Favorite design, art Instagram feeds.
I must confess, I have a soft spot for dad artists with young babies/kids. I know how stressed they must be about cash. @robjoyner, @seboart, @theflowerguy. . . I buy their stuff so they can pay for kid stuff.
What’s next.
Hollywood bought the rights to my first kid’s book series: Mitford at the Fashion Zoo, Mitford at the Hollywood Zoo. They go slower than sleepy snails, but it sounds promising.
Texas Design Week Houston: Donald Robertson salon talk and book signing is set for Thursday, April 25, 2 pm to 4 pm, at C2 Art, 3306 Mercer. Books will be for sale at the event.