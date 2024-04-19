Texas Design Week Houston — Meet Pop Artist Donald Robertson, Chairish Co-Founder Anna Brockway, Park House Co-Founder Deborah Scott and the Founders of Twenty2 and Counterpart Studios

Pop artist Donald Robertson's Salon Talk, Book Signing and Wine will be at C2 Art during Texas Design Week Houston. (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)
372 Donald Robertson COVER 2023 Sofa King Great 2023-11-21 at 1.40.06 PM
392 H is for Hands and Feet
393 MET 1 2
391 Flammies
371 CHAIRISH Anna_Brockway PORTRAIT 2024 _Chairish_President_photo_by_Charlie Nucci
464 Deborah Scott PORTRAIT 2024 PHOTO STEVE WRUBEL-PARK-HOUSE-2018137
246 ParkHouse_Entry_3
249 parkhouse_panic_5
247 ParkHouse_Library_5
245 ParkHouse_Dinning_2_6
Twenty2 Kyra & Robertson Hartnett PORTRAIT 2024 credit-AlysiaKristanphoto (1)
Stacy and Andree
CounterpartWP+TX
StFrankpaintswatches
Laurann Claridge PORTRAIT 2.jpg USE THIS ONE
Twenty2 Kelly Wearstler, Santa Monica Proper Hotel, sisal grasscloth 2024-03-04 at 2.44.38 PM
BlockShoptextiles
Factory Photos StFrank (4)
01
19

Pop artist Donald Robertson's Salon Talk, Book Signing and Wine will be at C2 Art during Texas Design Week Houston. (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)

02
19

Sofa King Great by Donald Robertson

03
19

Donald Robertson's "H is for Hands and Feet," 2020, from the book Sofa King Great

04
19

Donald Robertson's “Costume Institute," 2020, from the book Sofa King Great

05
19

Donald Robertson's "Flammies," 2023, from the book Sofa King Great

06
19

Anna Brockway, co-founder Chairish, at Park House Houston (Photo by Charlie Nucci)

07
19

Deborah Scott, co-founder Park House, at Park House Houston (Photo by Steve Wrubel)

08
19

Rendering of the entrance hall of Park House Houston

09
19

Rendering of Park House Houston

10
19

Rendering of Park House Houston

11
19

Rendering of Park House Houston

12
19

Twenty2's Kyra & Robertson Hartnett, founders Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles, at Hastens (Photo by Alysia Kristan)

13
19

Stacy Bain, Andrée Chalaron, founders Counterpart Studios, at Hastens

14
19

Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles collaboration with Counterpart Studios

15
19

Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles

16
19

Laurann Claridge, moderator, at Hastens

17
19

Kelly Wearstler designed room at Proper Hotel with Twenty2 wallpaper

18
19

Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles

19
19

Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles

Pop artist Donald Robertson's Salon Talk, Book Signing and Wine will be at C2 Art during Texas Design Week Houston. (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)
372 Donald Robertson COVER 2023 Sofa King Great 2023-11-21 at 1.40.06 PM
392 H is for Hands and Feet
393 MET 1 2
391 Flammies
371 CHAIRISH Anna_Brockway PORTRAIT 2024 _Chairish_President_photo_by_Charlie Nucci
464 Deborah Scott PORTRAIT 2024 PHOTO STEVE WRUBEL-PARK-HOUSE-2018137
246 ParkHouse_Entry_3
249 parkhouse_panic_5
247 ParkHouse_Library_5
245 ParkHouse_Dinning_2_6
Twenty2 Kyra & Robertson Hartnett PORTRAIT 2024 credit-AlysiaKristanphoto (1)
Stacy and Andree
CounterpartWP+TX
StFrankpaintswatches
Laurann Claridge PORTRAIT 2.jpg USE THIS ONE
Twenty2 Kelly Wearstler, Santa Monica Proper Hotel, sisal grasscloth 2024-03-04 at 2.44.38 PM
BlockShoptextiles
Factory Photos StFrank (4)
Home + Design / Texas Design Week

Texas Design Week Houston — Meet Pop Artist Donald Robertson, Chairish Co-Founder Anna Brockway, Park House Co-Founder Deborah Scott and the Founders of Twenty2 and Counterpart Studios

How to Get Tickets to This Design Celebration

BY // 04.19.24
Pop artist Donald Robertson's Salon Talk, Book Signing and Wine will be at C2 Art during Texas Design Week Houston. (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)
Sofa King Great by Donald Robertson
Donald Robertson's "H is for Hands and Feet," 2020, from the book Sofa King Great
Donald Robertson's “Costume Institute," 2020, from the book Sofa King Great
Donald Robertson's "Flammies," 2023, from the book Sofa King Great
Anna Brockway, co-founder Chairish, at Park House Houston (Photo by Charlie Nucci)
Deborah Scott, co-founder Park House, at Park House Houston (Photo by Steve Wrubel)
Rendering of the entrance hall of Park House Houston
Rendering of Park House Houston
Rendering of Park House Houston
Rendering of Park House Houston
Twenty2's Kyra & Robertson Hartnett, founders Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles, at Hastens (Photo by Alysia Kristan)
Stacy Bain, Andrée Chalaron, founders Counterpart Studios, at Hastens
Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles collaboration with Counterpart Studios
Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles
Laurann Claridge, moderator, at Hastens
Kelly Wearstler designed room at Proper Hotel with Twenty2 wallpaper
Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles
Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles
1
19

Pop artist Donald Robertson's Salon Talk, Book Signing and Wine will be at C2 Art during Texas Design Week Houston. (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)

2
19

Sofa King Great by Donald Robertson

3
19

Donald Robertson's "H is for Hands and Feet," 2020, from the book Sofa King Great

4
19

Donald Robertson's “Costume Institute," 2020, from the book Sofa King Great

5
19

Donald Robertson's "Flammies," 2023, from the book Sofa King Great

6
19

Anna Brockway, co-founder Chairish, at Park House Houston (Photo by Charlie Nucci)

7
19

Deborah Scott, co-founder Park House, at Park House Houston (Photo by Steve Wrubel)

8
19

Rendering of the entrance hall of Park House Houston

9
19

Rendering of Park House Houston

10
19

Rendering of Park House Houston

11
19

Rendering of Park House Houston

12
19

Twenty2's Kyra & Robertson Hartnett, founders Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles, at Hastens (Photo by Alysia Kristan)

13
19

Stacy Bain, Andrée Chalaron, founders Counterpart Studios, at Hastens

14
19

Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles collaboration with Counterpart Studios

15
19

Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles

16
19

Laurann Claridge, moderator, at Hastens

17
19

Kelly Wearstler designed room at Proper Hotel with Twenty2 wallpaper

18
19

Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles

19
19

Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles

Some of the most celebrated designers and architects working today will be in Houston, Monday, April 22 through Thursday, April 25 as part of Texas Design Week Houston. Here’s who you’ll see in a stellar lineup of salon talks, panel discussions, cocktails, and book signings. Find the complete schedule and tickets at TexasDesignWeek.com.

Twenty2 Kyra & Robertson Hartnett PORTRAIT 2024 credit-AlysiaKristanphoto (1)
Private Label Design and Development with digital printing gurus Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles founders Kyra & Robertson Hartnett, at Hastens (Photo Alysia Kristan)
Stacy and Andree
Private Label Design and Development with Stacy Bain, Andrée Chalaron, founders Counterpart Studios, at Hastens

Private Label Design and Development with Digital Printing Gurus Kyra and Rob Hartnett from Twenty2, and Andrée Chalaron and Stacy Bain from Counterpart Studios, at Hastens

WHEN: Thursday, April 25, 11 am to 1 pm

WHO: Digital printing gurus Kyra and Rob Hartnett, founders Twenty2 Wallpaper & Textiles (CT), and Andrée Chalaron and Stacy Bain, founders Counterpart Studios, Austin. Moderated by Laurann Claridge.

WHAT: Private Label Design and Development: The brave new world of digital fabric and wallpaper for customization of projects and private label collections for designers and architects.

STREET CRED: Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles: Kyra and Rob Hartnett have some of the most advanced digital printing technology in the industry, producing on demand some of the most beloved wallpaper and textile collections on the market, for some of the most well-known designers in the the business. Kelly Wearstler being one.

Counterpart Studios and its collaboration with the iconic Fort Lonesome and ELIO — fabric and wallpaper featuring embroidery and collage  — Stunning!

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
ASSAEL
OLYMPIA LE-TAN
EMILY P. WHEELER
EMILY P. WHEELER
MARIA OLIVER
KATHERINE JETTER
MEREDITH YOUNG
LEIGH MAXWELL
MEREDITH YOUNG
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1

COLLABORATONS: Twenty2: Collaborations with designers is closely guarded information, but with permission to divulge, Kelly Wearstler is one, as is Rebecca Atwood, Maison C and Rule of Three’s Paige Cleveland.

Counterpart Studios develops, curates, creates and enables — working in the service of bold potential and decadent ideas for the designer, and partnering with visionary artists, including the iconic Fort Lonesome  for embroidered wallpapers and fabric and exuberant ELOI for collaged wallpapers and fabric.

WHY YOU CAN’T MISS: Twenty2 can take any document or design — or even just an idea — and translate it into wallpaper, murals, and fabrics. Their capabilities include product development, eco-conscious digital printing, sampling, and shipping. An end product to Twenty2 digital printing — Custom chainstitch embroidered wallpaper and fabrics from Counterpart Studios X Fort Lonesome.

WHERE: The new Hastens showroom

4444 Westheimer in River Oaks District, facing Westheimer; valet parking at Hastens entrance

TXDW SPONSORS: Hastens, New Orleans Auction Galleries, The Houstonian, Noeka Home

Texas Design Week Houston: Private Label Design and Development with Digital Printing Gurus Kyra and Rob Hartnett from Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles, and Andrée Chalaron and Stacy Bain from Counterpart Studios, will take place Thursday, April 25, 11 am to 1 pm at Hastens, 4444 Westheimer in River Oaks District. For tickets go to TexasDesignWeek.com.

391 Flammies
Donald Robertson’s “Flammies,” 2023, from the book Sofa King Great

Afternoon Wine with Pop Artist & Illustrator Donald Robertson, Salon Talk, Book Signing of Sofa King Great (say it fast) and Exhibition of Works, at C2 Art

WHEN: Thursday, April 25, 2 pm to 4 pm

WHO: Pop artist and illustrator Donald Robertson, @drawbertson

WHAT: Afternoon wine, salon talk, signing of Sofa King Great (say it fast) and exhibition of illustrations with the always fascinating and entertaining Donald Robertson, @drawbertson

STREET CRED: Launch of VivaGlam! for MAC Cosmetics; creative director Glamour, Marie Claire, and Cosmopolitan; 200,000 followers on Instagram.

EXTRACURRICULAR: Art events with legendary retail emporium Colette in Paris, Bergdorf Goodman window display takeover, Cadillac pop-art installation at Miami Art Basel

COLLABORATONS: Fashion collaborations with Giles Deacon, Jenna Lyons for J. Crew, Alice and Olivia, Veronica Beard, Canada Goose, Warby Parker, Mark Cross, Mattel, where Robertson redesigned the Barbie Style Guide, Max Mara Weekend.

BOOK: Sofa King Great (Print, The Book Agency 2024); “Say it fast out loud,” the ever-witty Robertson told us at a cocktail party. Ahh. . .  We got it. So f**cking great. Unbridled laughter. A stunning tome more like a work of art than a book, with 400 pages of Drawbertson’s work and a crazy number of pre-sales.

WHERE: C2 Art, 3306 Mercer, valet parking

TXDW SPONSORS: C2 Art, New Orleans Auction Galleries, The Houstonian, Noeka Home

“Whether he’s painting walnuts or Birkins, you can always spot a piece of his infamous art and style.” — from Drawbertson’s “stress release” 

So, Donald, tell us. . . 

Favorite room designed by anyone, at any time.

Bemelmans bar, The Carlyle hotel.

Historic, vintage design, or art books in your library that you treasure.

I treasure my first Assouline book. That was a miracle. And I am thrilled with my follow-up matching book. Is it terrible to say my own?

Favorite design, art Instagram feeds.

I must confess, I have a soft spot for dad artists with young babies/kids. I know how stressed they must be about cash. @robjoyner, @seboart, @theflowerguy. . . I buy their stuff so they can pay for kid stuff.

What’s next.

Hollywood bought the rights to my first kid’s book series: Mitford at the Fashion ZooMitford at the Hollywood Zoo. They go slower than sleepy snails, but it sounds promising.

Texas Design Week Houston: Donald Robertson salon talk and book signing is set for Thursday, April 25, 2 pm to 4 pm, at C2 Art, 3306 Mercer. Books will be for sale at the event. For tickets go to TexasDesignWeek.com.

371 CHAIRISH Anna_Brockway PORTRAIT 2024 _Chairish_President_photo_by_Charlie Nucci
Anna Brockway, co-founder Chairish at Park House Houston  (Photo Charlie Nucci)
464 Deborah Scott PORTRAIT 2024 PHOTO STEVE WRUBEL-PARK-HOUSE-2018137
Deborah Scott, co-founder Park House, at Park House Houston (Photo Steve Wrubel)

Cocktails with Chairish Co-Founder Anna Brockway in Conversation with Park House Co-Founder Deborah Scott and First Look at the Hot, New Members-Only Social Club Park House Houston and the Chairish Gallery.

WHEN: Thursday, April 25, 5 pm to 7 pm

WHO: Chairish co-founder Anna Brockway and Park House co-founder Deborah Scott

WHAT: Cocktails and Salon Talk with Chairish co-founder Anna Brockway and Park House co-founder Deborah Scott and first look at the hot, new members-only social club Park House Houston and the Chairish Gallery, for Texas Design Week VIP ticket holders

STREET CRED: Launched in 2013 in San Francisco, Chairish is the leading online source for designers and the design industry for home furnishings, art and jewelry, with 1.2 million vintage, contemporary, and made-to-order products and 40,000 verified design professionals.

Park House Dallas and Houston take inspiration from some of the world’s top social clubs in London — Anabelle’s, 5 Hertford Street, George, The Arts Club and SoHo House. Park House Dallas opened in 2018 with a 6,500 person waitlist.

WHY YOU CAN’T MISS: How did Chairish get to where it is today, in just over a decade? Private Club Design. Innovative formats for purchasing art, making art less intimidating. And. . . first look at the extraodinary Park House Houston designed by the Los Angeles firm Studio Collective.

WHERE: Park House Houston, 4411 San Felipe, valet parking

TXDW SPONSORS: Park House, Chairish, New Orleans Auction Galleries, The Houstonian, Noeka Home

“The #1 can’t live without decorating app that will change the way you shop for furniture online.” — Architectural Digest about Chairish

The most private of members-only social clubs, Park House Dallas and now Houston, is a mix of enclaves for the worldly such as London’s 5 Hertford Street, The Art’s Club, Annabel’s, George and SoHo House. — PaperCity, March 2024

Texas Design Week Houston: Salon talk with Chairish co-founder Anna Brockway and Park House co-founder Deborah Scott, unveiling the chic new Park House Houston private club and Chairish installation, will take place Thursday, April 25, 5 pm to 7 pm. For tickets go to TexasDesignWeek.com.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - Texas Design Week Houston
Featured Events
Hop into Bering's this Easter for Egg-citing Finds!
Shop Berings
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
2915 Mid Lane
Mid Lane | Highland Village
FOR SALE

2915 Mid Lane
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Kiki Wilson
This property is listed by: Kiki Wilson (713) 443-7056 Email Realtor
2915 Mid Lane
305 Birdsall Street
Open House
Rice Military
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 4/21 12:00pm to 2:00pm

305 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$949,999 Learn More about this property
Kiki Wilson
This property is listed by: Kiki Wilson (713) 443-7056 Email Realtor
305 Birdsall Street
4855 Hartfield Road
The Heart Field at Round Top
FOR SALE

4855 Hartfield Road
Round Top, TX

$3,490,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Boss
This property is listed by: Susan Boss (713) 823-6992 Email Realtor
4855 Hartfield Road
17 E Broad Oaks Lane B
Broad Oaks
FOR SALE

17 E Broad Oaks Lane B
Houston, TX

$2,395,000 Learn More about this property
Ruthie Newberry Porterfield
This property is listed by: Ruthie Newberry Porterfield (713) 558-3247 Email Realtor
17 E Broad Oaks Lane B
17642 Blushing Meadow Street
Open House
Artavia
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 4/20 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

17642 Blushing Meadow Street
Conroe, TX

$515,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Lee Villarreal
This property is listed by: Jason Lee Villarreal (281) 871-9127 Email Realtor
17642 Blushing Meadow Street
2016 Sunset Boulevard
Southampton
FOR SALE

2016 Sunset Boulevard
Houston, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Reed
This property is listed by: Patricia Reed (713) 253-9024 Email Realtor
2016 Sunset Boulevard
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X