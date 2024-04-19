Texas Design Week Houston — Meet Pop Artist Donald Robertson, Chairish Co-Founder Anna Brockway, Park House Co-Founder Deborah Scott and the Founders of Twenty2 and Counterpart Studios

Some of the most celebrated designers and architects working today will be in Houston, Monday, April 22 through Thursday, April 25 as part of Texas Design Week Houston. Here’s who you’ll see in a stellar lineup of salon talks, panel discussions, cocktails, and book signings. Find the complete schedule and tickets at TexasDesignWeek.com.

Private Label Design and Development with Digital Printing Gurus Kyra and Rob Hartnett from Twenty2, and Andrée Chalaron and Stacy Bain from Counterpart Studios, at Hastens

WHEN: Thursday, April 25, 11 am to 1 pm

WHO: Digital printing gurus Kyra and Rob Hartnett, founders Twenty2 Wallpaper & Textiles (CT), and Andrée Chalaron and Stacy Bain, founders Counterpart Studios, Austin. Moderated by Laurann Claridge.

WHAT: Private Label Design and Development: The brave new world of digital fabric and wallpaper for customization of projects and private label collections for designers and architects.

STREET CRED: Twenty2 Wallpaper + Textiles: Kyra and Rob Hartnett have some of the most advanced digital printing technology in the industry, producing on demand some of the most beloved wallpaper and textile collections on the market, for some of the most well-known designers in the the business. Kelly Wearstler being one.

Counterpart Studios and its collaboration with the iconic Fort Lonesome and ELIO — fabric and wallpaper featuring embroidery and collage — Stunning!

COLLABORATONS: Twenty2: Collaborations with designers is closely guarded information, but with permission to divulge, Kelly Wearstler is one, as is Rebecca Atwood, Maison C and Rule of Three’s Paige Cleveland.

Counterpart Studios develops, curates, creates and enables — working in the service of bold potential and decadent ideas for the designer, and partnering with visionary artists, including the iconic Fort Lonesome for embroidered wallpapers and fabric and exuberant ELOI for collaged wallpapers and fabric.

WHY YOU CAN’T MISS: Twenty2 can take any document or design — or even just an idea — and translate it into wallpaper, murals, and fabrics. Their capabilities include product development, eco-conscious digital printing, sampling, and shipping. An end product to Twenty2 digital printing — Custom chainstitch embroidered wallpaper and fabrics from Counterpart Studios X Fort Lonesome.

WHERE: The new Hastens showroom

4444 Westheimer in River Oaks District, facing Westheimer; valet parking at Hastens entrance

TXDW SPONSORS: Hastens, New Orleans Auction Galleries, The Houstonian, Noeka Home