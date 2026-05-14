A Playground for Dallas Design Lovers, TileBar’s New Knox Street Showroom Dazzles

Here at PaperCity, we pride ourselves on sitting at the intersection of art and design in Dallas.

It’s a vibrant community that we relish being a part of, so we were thrilled to co-host a recent party celebrating the opening of TileBar’s new showroom— the first in Texas!— in the Knox Street neighborhood. On this evening, design lovers came together to experience the innately tactile showroom. Seeing and touching the products in person sparks imagination and creativity. That’s kind of the whole point!

1 / 0 Mackenzie Cook, Kasey Gabaldon, Stephanie Montolio (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) Steve Brooke, Diana Alvarado, Layne Fulero (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) TileBar organizes the materials intuitively by category and style (mosaics, natural stone, subway tile, etc.), so it’s easy to compare them. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) Nathan Vernon, Billy Fong, Chelsea Pfleg (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) Guests previewed the new summer collection from TileBar. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) Sadie Baker, Daniel Stanley, Brianne Bowers (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) TileBar’s showrooms are a destination for designers, architects, builders, and homeowners, so the company seeks to meet its clients where they are already shopping, sourcing, and finding inspiration. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) Dana Bass, Michelle Kopfer Roberts (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) Texas clients gravitate towards saturated color. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) Parham Abbasi, Courtney Austin, Yayam Abbasi, Diana Alvarado, Arezou Maghami, Leyla Badiozamani (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) Natasha Lynch, Alessandra Andrade (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) Miles Trapp-Danielson, Taylor Tuite, Jess Prescott, James Williams (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) Michelle Toleos, Corey Abila, Kurstyn Cradoct, Mackenzie Cook, Diana Alvarado, Allyson Campbell, Stephanie Montolio, Kasey Gabaldon, Taylor Graves, Angelica Arteaga (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) Melissa Smrekar, James Williams (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) Guests previewed the new summer collection from TileBar. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) Kelly Ryan, Beth & Andy Bruggeman, Casey Gibbs (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) Josh Petty, Kate Thacker (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) Corey Abila, Kurstyn Cradoct (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) TileBar’s designers guide clients through scale, finish, and application using real-world vignettes, an on-site sample library, and a dedicated workshop areas for side-by-side comparisons and moodboarding. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) Diana Alvarado, Steve Brooke, Layne Fulero (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) Guests enjoyed cocktails as they toured the showroom, gathering inspiration. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) Steve Brooke, Melissa Smrekar, Layne Fulero (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) Casey Gibbs, Charles Carillon, Austin Madrigale (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) Carly Fuhrmann, Billy Fong, Brooke Dowdy, Jess Prescott, Miles Trapp-Danielson, Taylor Tuite (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) Billy Fong, Brooke Dowdy (Photo by Tamytha Cameron) The party featured florals from Avant Garden. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Dallas, with its robust, design-forward community, feels like the perfect choice for a showroom location. TileBar CEO Ira Melnitsky affirmed this sentiment.

“Dallas has long been one of TileBar’s largest and most design-forward markets. The strength of the design community here, along with the longstanding relationships our team has built with local firms, made Dallas an obvious choice as our first retail location outside of the East Coast. As we thought about where to take that next step, we wanted a city that reflects where TileBar is headed — bold, design-led, and nationally influential. Dallas offers that combination of creativity, scale, and momentum, and opening a flagship here allows us to better support designers and homeowners with a destination where they can explore our collections and draw inspiration for their projects.” – Ira Melnitsky, CEO of TileBar

Melnitksy said that TileBar’s showrooms are a destination for designers, architects, builders, and homeowners, so the company seeks to meet its clients where they are already shopping, sourcing, and finding inspiration. Enter the bustling (& rapidly growing!) Knox Street. “We were drawn to our Knox Street location,” Melnitsky said, “because it is a dynamic design corridor, with furnishings, design-driven retail, and a walkable, highly active neighborhood.”

It feels impossible that one could leave the showroom without daydreaming of their own home projects. Upon departure, I immediately bumped my guest bathroom renovation up higher on the priority list. After beefing up my Pinterest board with inspiration, I plan to make an appointment with Diana Alvarado, the Dallas showroom manager, to start making tile selections.

TileBar makes that process easy, as they organize the materials intuitively by category and style (mosaics, natural stone, subway tile, etc.), so it’s easy to compare them. This makes it easy to understand the materials’ differences without getting overwhelmed with analysis paralysis.

Diana Alvarado, Steve Brooke, Layne Fulero (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

At the party, Alvardao saw clients gravitating towards:

Essa collection— “Evocative of a Mediterranean summer, the collection features a mix of glossy and matte finishes and playful yet elevated approach to color and texture, with a mix of solid and decorative patterned small-format tiles.”

Kinro collection— a client favorite— also stood out. “Designers and homeowners already love this porcelain collection for its dimensional surfaces and unique finish variation. New vibrant summer colorways, including dijon yellow and moss green, felt fresh and unexpected and were favorites at the event.”

When it comes to a renovation, I lean on the experts! TileBar’s designers guide clients through scale, finish, and application using real-world vignettes, an on-site sample library, and a dedicated workshop area for side-by-side comparisons and… (my fav!) moodboarding. The result, Melnitksy, said, “is a collaborative, structured process that turns a broad assortment into a clear, confident set of choices.”

Texas clients gravitate towards saturated color. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

At the party, I chatted with the TileBar team about something I (& many Texans) love: COLOR! We aren’t afraid to show up and show out, whether on the town or in our own personal sanctuaries. Layne Fulero, the Marketing Director at TileBar, seconded this notion, saying that Texans appreciate materials that feel “bold, warm, and full of personality.” Color, of course, plays into that.

Fulero said, “Clients here tend to embrace statement moments and are less afraid of saturation, especially when it’s paired with thoughtful texture and craftsmanship. The Summer Spectrum collections balance that vibrancy with sophisticated materiality, making them feel both design-forward and highly livable for residential and commercial spaces alike.”

Like smashing a bottle of champagne to christen a new ship, the evening soirée felt like the perfect toast to TileBar’s new showroom, a place designed to spark creativity. Cin cin!

PC Seen: Steve Brooke, James Williams, Miles Trapp-Danielson, Maura Houchard, Courtney Austin, Josh Petty, Natasha Lynch, Dana Bass, Jess Prescott, Jamie Moskovitz, Billy Fong, Mary Marynick, Abby Foster, Brooke Dowdy, Chuck Steelman, Sadie Baker, Charles Carillon, and Austin Madrigale.