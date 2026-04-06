A New Design Destination Opens in Dallas’ Knox Street — TileBar’s Largest Showroom Yet

Dallas has long been one of TileBar’s largest and most design-forward markets.

TileBar has plans to continue to expand its retail footprint, with several additional openings planned across the country this year alone.

They currently have five showrooms across the country that offer unparalleled service and more than 6,000 tiles ready to inspire you.

TileBar is all about bringing ideas to life through a variety of tools and immersive experiences.

TileBar is a leading design resource in tile and bath, providing the most modern and inspiring shopping experience in the industry.

The Dallas flagship elevates the design process into a tactile, interactive experience, with over 9,000 square feet of tile, stone, and vanities to explore.

Located in the Knox neighborhood, the Dallas showroom is designed by global architecture and design firm Gensler.

It’s no secret that Dallas is a design mecca. From designers to savvy homeowners, people flock to Dallas for the latest and greatest when it comes to creating stunning sanctuaries. So, it’s no surprise that TileBar chose Dallas for its newest, greatest, and biggest location yet. Get out your calendars and get ready to book your appointments.

About TileBar

TileBar is the leading design resource in tile and bath, providing the most modern and inspiring shopping experience in the industry. They offer a curated assortment, personalized services, and advanced tools that bring unique visions to life. The brand makes tile accessible to customers and helps them visualize their spaces in totally new ways.

Whether it’s through complimentary samples or design consultations, they offer quality you can feel and design you can visualize.

However, it’s just the start for the growing brand. TileBar has plans to continue to expand its retail footprint, with several additional openings planned across the country. These new showrooms will create even more opportunities for clients to interact with the product, and for them to partner with design experts to bring these projects to life.

TileBar Comes to Dallas

These showrooms are the heart of the TileBar experience, and now Dallas can proudly claim the brand’s largest showroom to date. After all, everything’s bigger in Texas. Their thoughtfully designed showrooms let clients see, touch, and explore TileBar’s products firsthand. They currently have six showrooms across the country that offer unparalleled service and thousands of tiles ready to inspire clients — from homeowners to designers to everyone in between.

Dallas is the brand’s fourth new showroom opening in four months. It’s located in the Knox neighborhood, kicking off a year of accelerated brick-and-mortar expansion.

When it comes to “why Dallas,” the brand says that Dallas is a huge design hub and has long been one of TileBar’s largest and most design-forward markets. The strength of the design community and the longstanding relationships its team has with area firms made Dallas a strategic choice as its first retail location outside of the East Coast. Plus, their local sales team serves the area’s top firms on commercial and residential projects of every scale.

Designed by global architecture and design firm Gensler, the Dallas showroom serves as the brand’s Southern flagship.

The showroom’s breadth and variety invite the city’s thriving design community to explore, collaborate, and create. This Dallas flagship elevates the design process into a tactile, interactive experience, with over 9,000 square feet of tile, stone, and vanities to explore.

The assortment includes large-format tile designed to create seamless, modern installations with fewer grout lines, which is ideal for both expansive residential interiors and high-traffic commercial spaces. Marble and natural stone selections highlight timeless materials such as Carrara marble, prized for its soft gray veining and enduring elegance across floors, walls, and architectural features.

The showroom also features an expansive range of terrazzo and terrazzo-look tile, from authentic terrazzo composed of marble chips set into a durable base to modern porcelain interpretations that replicate the iconic speckled look with added durability and versatility for indoor and outdoor applications.

For projects seeking warmth and texture, the space includes a rustic assortment of natural terracotta and terracotta-inspired tiles, including handmade clay tiles crafted using traditional firing techniques that produce rich color variation and artisanal character. Complementing the tile and stone offering is a curated selection of bath vanities, allowing visitors to pair surfaces with coordinated bath fixtures and complete the design vision within a single showroom experience.

Whether you’re working on a project right now or simply browsing, spending time within the TileBar is sure to inspire.