The Winning Projects of the 2026 PaperCity Design Awards Houston Are Revealed

The annual PaperCity Design Awards Houston were presented Tuesday, May 26 in The Houstonian Hotel Grande Ballroom, with master of ceremonies Corey Damen Jenkins doing the honors.

The awards recognize outstanding projects by Houston interior designers and architects in 20 categories and were selected out of hundreds of submissions by a panel of 24 esteemed judges.

This year’s judges included: Suzanne Tucker, Tucker & Marks Design, San Francisco; Thomas Jayne, Jayne Design Studio, New York City; Geoff Valentino, partner, Hollander Design Landscape Architects, New York City, Chicago; Joel Solomon, principal, Jeffrey Dungan Architects, Alabama; Patrick Sutton, Baltimore, Palm Beach; Drew Davis, partner, Kligerman Architecture & Design, New York City, Rhode Island; Brett Moyer, partner, Richard Beard Architects, San Francisco; Barrie Benson, Barrie Benson Studio, Charlotte; Nicole Salvesen and Mary Graham, Salvesen Graham Interiors, London; Christie Ward and Staver Gray, Ward + Gray Design Studio, New York City, Miami, London; Bronwyn Ford, partner/director of interiors, The Pursley Dixon Studio, Charlotte; Dana Wolter, Dana Wolter Interiors, Birmingham; Jennifer Mabley, Mabley Handler, Water Mill, Palm Beach, New York City; Anne Fairfax, Fairfax & Sammons Architecture, New York City, Palm Beach; Daniel Kahan, Partner, Smith and Moore Architects, Palm Beach; Karen Stonely, founding partner, Span Architecture, New York City; Duan Tran, managing partner, KAA Design Group, Los Angeles; Kim Mauney, Kim Mauney Interiors, Charlotte; Caren Rideau, founder, Kitchen Design Group, Santa Monica; Katie Lydon, Katie Lydon Interiors, New York City; Tiffany Skilling, Tiffany Skilling Interiors, Indianapolis.

Winning projects and honorable mentions will be published in a special portfolio in the October 2026 print issue of PaperCity Houston.

Thank you to our PaperCity Design Awards Sponsors: BeDesign, Living Designs, The Houstonian, Baccarat, and Pooky Lighting.

Master of Ceremonies was interior designer Corey Damen Jenkins, principal and chief executive officer of Corey Damen Jenkins & Associates, an internationally acclaimed interior design and architecture firm based in New York City.

Celebrated for his deft approach to layering sophisticated colors, textures, and patterns to create timeless and iconic spaces, Jenkins appears on Architectural Digest’s AD100, the Elle Décor A-List, and 1st Dibs 50, and is among elite company as a respected instructor on the global MasterClass platform, launching Design Reimagined with Corey Damen Jenkins, viewed by millions worldwide. The YouTube series, in partnership with Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Goodbye Pictures (Million Dollar Decorators, Project Runway), brings viewers behind the scenes into the world of Jenkins’ design process and execution in premium quality. This endeavor marks the first time a luxury coffee table book has a high-quality streaming series media component and is the first of its kind in the design space on YouTube.

His work has been featured in Architectural Digest, Elle Décor, Veranda, House Beautiful, Traditional Home, Vanity Fair, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and many more.

Jenkins possesses a deep passion for educating others about design, architecture and business, and serves as a mentor to students at the New York School of Interior Design and Parsons.

He currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, as well as The Fashion Institute of Technology Foundation, both in New York City. Through his firm, he has provided funding for scholarship and mentorship programs with the New York School of Interior Design.

As a Rizzoli author, Jenkins’ two books Design Remix: A New Spin on Traditional Rooms, released in 2021 and Design Reimagined: A Fresh and Colorful Take on Timeless Rooms released in September 2025, have gone into multiple printings.

Jenkins has collections with Maitland-Smith and Hancock & Moore for furniture, Kravet for textiles and wall coverings, and most recently with Eichholtz for a stunning lighting collection which premiered in Paris in January 2026.

Architectural Historian, Preservationist, and Author Stephen Fox

1 / 0 The Architecture of Birdsall P. Briscoe by Stephen Fox Mrs. Frank E. Anderson House, Broadacres, Houston, 1928, Birdsall P. Briscoe (Photo by Paul Hester) Mr. and Mrs. William L. Clayton Summer House, River Oaks, Houston, 1924, Birdsall P. Briscoe and Sam H. Dixon Jr. Garden elevation (Photo by Paul Hester) Clayton Summer House. Arrival front showing quadrant arcade and screened summer house (Photo by Paul Hester) Mr. and Mrs. Wirt A. Paddock House, River Oaks, Houston, 1936, Birdsall P. Briscoe (Photo by Paul Hester) Mr. and Mrs. John P. Bullington House, River Oaks, Houston, 1936, Birdsall P. Briscoe (Photo by Paul Hester) Bullington House staircase (Photo by Paul Hester) Bullington House. Detail of living room mantel and overmantel.(Photo by Paul Hester) Mrs. Birdsall P. Briscoe House (No. 1), River Oaks, Houston, 1936, Birdsall P. Briscoe (Photo by Paul Hester) Mr. and Mrs. Dillon Anderson House, River Oaks, Houston, 1938, Birdsall P. Briscoe (Photo by Paul Hester) Hutcheson House. Looking from entrance hall into living room. (Photo by Paul Hester) Mrs. Knox Briscoe Howe House, River Oaks, Houston, 1959, Birdsall P. Briscoe with Rustay & Martin (Photo by Paul Hester) Howe House dressing table and bath (Photo by Paul Hester) “Making Houston Modern” by Barrie Scardino Bradley, Stephen Fox, Michelangelo Sabatino Menil House, with Howard Barnstone-designed barrel-vaulted canopy, 1961–1962. (Photo by Paul Hester. Courtesy Hester + Hardaway.) Evelyn Fink and Morris G. Rosenthal House, 1953, Bolton & Barnstone, 4506 North Roseneath Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Benjamin Hill) Gordon House, with original landscaping by Thomas D. Church (1902-1978), Houston. (Photo Fred Winchell) John F. Maher House, 1964, Howard Barnstone & Partners, altered, 2930 Lazy Lane, Houston. (Photo by Paul Hester. Courtesy Hester + Hardaway) John F. Maher House, living-dining room wing. (Photo by Frank Lotz Miller. From “Architectural Record,” May 1965) Rothko Chapel, 1971, Barnstone & Aubry, exterior, with “Broken Obelisk” (1963-1967, Barnett Newman). (Photo by Paul Hester. Courtesy Hester + Hardaway) “The Country Houses of John F. Staub” by Stephen Fox

Historian and Preservationist Stephen Fox Honored with the PaperCity Visionary Award for the Preservation of Houston’s Architectural Heritage

Early on in his architectural thesis, Stephen Fox recognized that it is “the precise and disciplined existence of research techniques that preserve powerful design messages from the past,” and he refers to this scholarly work as archival research. Fox taught himself how to examine the history of building sites and became an architectural historian of the highest level and was named a fellow of the Anchorage Foundation of Texas. Throughout the past 50 years, he has identified our most suitably significant buildings and written eloquent requiems for the buildings that vanished too soon.

Fox has written numerous National Register nominations for properties in Houston and other locations in Texas, as well as Recorded Texas Historic Landmark nominations, and City of Houston Protected Historic Landmark nominations. He served three terms on the National Register Board of Review of the Texas Historical Commission working with fellow board members who were historians, archeologists and architects. He not only wrote National Register nominations, but also championed the preservation of threatened buildings, combining both scholarship and activism. He has also served on the board of directors of Preservation Houston, and the City of Houston’s Archeological and Historical Commission.

In 2011, Fox received the John F. Staub Award from the Texas Chapter of the Institute of Classical Architecture and Art, and in 2014 he received the Arthur Ross Award in History-Journalism-Publishing from ICAA. In 2008 his book, The Country Houses of John F. Staub, received the first Ron Tyler Award for the Best Illustrated Book on Texas History and Culture from the Texas State Historical Association.

Fox is also the author of The Architecture of Birdsall P. Briscoe (2022), the AIA Houston Architectural Guide (third edition, 2012) and The Country Houses of John F. Staub (2007). With Barrie Bradley and Dr. Michelangelo Sabatino, he was a co-editor of the book Making Houston Modern: The Life and Architecture of Howard Barnstone (2020). He has contributed to many other books and magazines too numerous to summarize.

As we celebrate preservation with the Visionary Award, we are in danger of losing treasured buildings all over Texas — the Astrodome, the I.M. Pei City Hall in Dallas, Karl Kamrath’s personal residence at 2 Tiel Way in River Oaks, the $22 million dollar Tandy House in Dallas, only one of three residences that I.M. Pei designed.

Very few Houstonians realize the massive amounts of scholarly work Fox has produced, the impressive awards bestowed upon him and the overall importance of his work in preserving Houston’s architectural heritage. Fox would challenge us to get involved in preservation, which he says is not just a sometime uncomfortable process, but “hell.” Carol Isaak Barden

___________________________________________

Presenting the Visionary Award was Carol Isaak Barden, a Houston developer of the highest level, commissioning architects Francois de Menil, Olson Kundig and Suyama Peterson Deguchi. She was a journalist for 20 years contributing to Conde Nast Traveler and Travel & Leisure, and ardent preservationist.

Sandra Lucas, Lucas/Eilers Design Associates

1 / 0 All photos by Stephen Karlisch

Firm: Lucas/Eilers Design Associates

Lead Designer: Sandra Lucas

Additional Recognition: Olivia Mijares, Lucas/Eilers Design Associates; Goodchild Builders

Judges’ Remarks

“I rather like this one. It’s warm, inviting, sweet and charming. A little gem! Love the kitchen, and I feel like cooking there would be a treat. The greens and textured walls in the living room are really great: unexpected, unassuming, but really pretty.” — Katie Lydon

“This home beautifully balances comfort and sophistication, with a thoughtful use of antiques and bespoke elements throughout. The integration of heirloom pieces and collected details gives the interiors warmth, authenticity, and a deeply personal sense of character.” — Tiffany Skilling

“The best of postwar interior design is seen in these rooms — I’m reminded of the work of Albert Hadley. Solid architecture and comfort with style. It’s fresh and articulated — like the best traditional design.” — Thomas Jayne

Honorable Mention (TIE)

Katie Davis, Katie Davis Design. Additional Recognition: Cupic Custom Homes; Ryan D. Gordon, Gordon Partners Design.

Katie Scott, Katie Scott Design. Additional Recognition: Herbert Pickworth, Herbert Pickworth Landscape Architect; Gibson Home Building Group.

TIE: Katie Davis, Katie Davis Design, Honorable Mention

1 / 0 Photo by Nathan Schroder

TIE: Katie Scott, Katie Scott Design, Honorable Mention

1 / 0 Photo by Tria Giovan

Michael Hsu, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture

1 / 0 All photos by Casey Dunn

Firm: Michael Hsu Office of Architecture

Lead Architect/Designer: Michael Hsu

Additional Recognition: Erin Hamilton, Heather Sandlin, Julie Klosterman, Claire Levine-Kay, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture

Judges’ Remarks

“The architecture of this project is what steals the show. Thankfully, the furnishings and decor were restrained and curated enough to allow the details to be the star.” — Patrick Sutton

“This residence successfully borrows traditional scale and form and creates its own unique vernacular with its consistent curvilinear forms in furnishings and millwork. The choice of materials for the interiors complements the simplicity of the rooms.” — Suzanne Tucker

“This is fabulous, utterly original, so cool and layered and thoughtful. I love the surprising elements and how it all comes together in this lovely and perfect way. It feels both fresh and modern and also mid-century and historical. The primary bathroom and kitchen and the deep rust sofas are just crazy great! Every detail is thoughtful, from the curve of the vanity, to the kitchen cabinets and tile layout! It is truly a work of the highest calibre. The shady feel of the oaks is reflected in the shady interior light too, and the panelling and ceilings. This is just so so good!” — Katie Lydon

“This residence features truly unique architecture paired with a highly bespoke and intentional interior approach. The thoughtful relationship between structure, light, and materiality creates a home that feels both sculptural and deeply livable. Absolutely stunning in its execution.” — Tiffany Skilling

“The painted frieze in the living room and the patterned floors are noteworthy. Details make this cottage especially memorable.” — Thomas Jayne

Honorable Mention

Sandra Lucas, Victoria Miller, Lucas/Eilers Design Associates. Additional Recognition: Taylor-Made Builders

Sandra Lucas, Victoria Miller, Lucas/Eilers Design Associates

1 / 0 Photo by Sarah Szwajkos

Robert Dame, Robert Dame Designs

1 / 0 All photos by Pär Bengtsson

Firm: Robert Dame Designs

Lead Designer: Robert Dame

Judges’ Remarks

“The design appears well-thought through, with careful attention to arrangement of rooms. The austerity of the moulding program matches the materiality of the monastic plaster walls, giving the rooms a sense of quiet and calm.” — Anne Fairfax

“I appreciate the spatial compression/release sequence and the monastic restraint of the entry hall. Somewhere between a monastery and a luxury spa — in a good way.” — Duan Tran

“What could have been merely referential instead feels confidently reinterpreted. The classical language is handled with enough rigor and freshness to make the house feel of its own time.” — Drew Davis

“This was one of my favorite submissions. The composition of form and light exudes a restrained elegance and quiet luxury that feels both sophisticated and enduring. Timeless materials and thoughtful finishes reinforce the architectural clarity throughout the project. The interiors are particularly compelling, creating a strong sense of craftsmanship, and leaves one wanting to experience more of the exterior architecture as well.” — Joel Solomon

“A lovely material palette, particularly in the common and formal areas. Beautiful restraint gives a quiet elegance.” — Daniel Kahan

Honorable Mention

Jay Colombo, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture. Additional Recognition: Gaston Denari, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture; Linda Eyles Interior Design

Jay Colombo, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, Honorable Mention

1 / 0 All photos by Chase Daniel

Michael Hsu, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture

1 / 0 All photos by Casey Dunn

Firm: Michael Hsu Office of Architecture

Lead Architect: Michael Hsu

Additional Recognition: Ken Johnson, Matt Sener, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture

Judges’ Remarks

“Much appreciated departure from the ‘modern farmhouse’ approach — this house veers into the Whoville category, with much success due to its modest size and beautiful integration with the iconic trees. Hats off to the adventurous owners and creative team who conjured this folly of a house.” — Anne Fairfax

“The sculptural roofline, restrained material palette, and relationship to the trees give it a strong architectural identity without feeling overworked. There’s a calm confidence to it that feels authored rather than assembled. Proof that a single good curve can do more than twenty bad details.” — Duan Tran

“I particularly admire the use of the elongated brick and subtle soldier coursing, which give the facade an unexpected texture and adds a subtle layer of detailing. Paired with the soft palette of natural materials, the house feels both contemporary and inviting.” — Drew Davis

“This project offers a playful and refreshing interpretation of a traditional architectural language. The home settles naturally into its site, with softened and eased roof lines that give the composition a relaxed and approachable character. Its expansive fishbowl-like view into the living room creates a bold sense of transparency and honesty with the street. The result is a residence that feels both welcoming and confidently expressive.” — Joel Solomon

“A beautifully designed and executed home all around. Purposeful modernity and a deft balance between heroic space and domestic proportions. The kitchen is a masterpiece. Lovely texture inside and out. Bravo.” —Daniel Kahan

Honorable Mention

Paul N. Brow, Paul N. Brow, Architect. Additional Recognition: Matthew Diehl, Asia Nolan, Paul N. Brow, Architect; Heath Thibodeaux, HJT Landscape Architects; Kiley Jackson, Jackson Warren Interiors; Cameron Potts, AP Builders

Paul N. Brow, Paul N. Brow, Architect, Honorable Mention

1 / 0 Photo by Julie Soefer

TIE: Courtney Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic Design

1 / 0 All photos by Julie Soefer

TIE

Firm: Creative Tonic Design

Lead Designer: Courtney Tartt Elias

Additional Recognition: Tipler Group; Beau Itschner, Itschner Landscape Design Build

Judge’s Remark:

“This bedroom is a great example of pattern and color done well. It is the perfect mix of bright colors yet still tranquil enough for rest and relaxation.” — Dana Wolter

TIE: Sandra Lucas, Victoria Miller, Lucas/Eilers Design Associates

1 / 0 All photos by Stephen Karlisch

TIE

Firm: Lucas/Eilers Design Associates

Lead Designers: Sandra Lucas, Victoria Miller

Additional Recognition: Dillon Kyle Architects, Thompson Custom Homes

Judge’s Remark

“Designer eloquently and beautifully achieved the goal of serenity. A peaceful beauty pervades this suite with the soothing sage hues and ethereal mural successfully in conversation with the garden beyond.” — Suzanne Tucker

Honorable Mention

Ellen Eilers, Samantha Brueggeman, Allie Manning, Lucas/Eilers Design Associates. Additional Recognition: Morris Builders; Mark Todd, Mark W. Todd Architects

Ellen Eilers, Samantha Brueggeman, Allie Manning, Lucas/Eilers Design, Honorable Mention

1 / 0 Photo by Julie Soefer

Russell Morse, Morse Studio

1 / 0 All photos by Jenny Freels

Firm: Morse Studio

Lead Architect: Russell Morse

Judges’ Remarks

“I love the bold and unique color choice he used — it immediately sets the space apart and gives it such a confident, memorable character. What really stands out is how thoughtfully that color is carried out throughout the kitchen. The consistency creates a cohesive, intentional look that feels both modern and timeless. It’s clear that a lot of care went into every wood detail and panel. The way the wood elements complement the color and architecture shows real design expertise and an eye for craftsmanship. Nothing feels accidental; everything feels considered and purposeful. This kitchen isn’t just beautiful — it’s a statement. It reflects a level of design thinking and attention to detail that’s rare, and it absolutely deserves to be seen and appreciated.” —Caren Rideau

“The green colour-drenching brings the outside in, creating a warm and welcoming kitchen space. This connection to nature is beautifully complemented by the timber island, which adds warmth and grounding to the overall design.” — Nicole Salvesen

Honorable Mention

Nadia Palacios Lauterbach, Nadia Palacios Residential Design. Additional Recognition: Kim Atlas Harrington, The Recoverie Interiors

Nadia Palacios Lauterbach, Nadia Palacios Residential Design, Honorable Mention

1 / 0 Photo by Jack Thompson

Nadia Palacios Lauterbach, Nadia Palacios Residential Design

1 / 0 All photos by Jack Thompson

Firm: Nadia Palacios Residential Design

Lead Designer: Nadia Palacios Lauterbach

Additional Recognition: Kimberly Atlas Harrington, The Recoverie Interiors

Judges’ Remarks

“Great moody bathroom, love the vanity niches and the coordinating architecture around the bath area. The marble around the window casing is cool, and the detailing throughout the room is just beautifully done. The brass hardware and shower door offer a warm glow. It is a very sophisticated room, and the more you look at it the more the lustre of the room is apparent.” — Katie Lydon

“The impressive attention to detail and rich palette of finishes, from marble to the polished plaster curved ceiling, create a bathroom with exceptional depth and character. It is a beautifully layered space that feels both luxurious and inviting — somewhere you would happily linger.” — Nicole Salvesen

Honorable Mention

Rainey Richardson, Ragan Richardson, Rainey Richardson Interiors

Rainey Richardson, Ragan Richardson, Rainey Richardson Interiors, Honorable Mention

1 / 0 Photo by Julie Soefer

Lindsey Herod, Molly Way, Lindsey Herod Interiors

1 / 0 All photos by Rachel Alyse; styling by JBH Editorial

Firm: Lindsey Herod Interiors

Lead Designers: Lindsey Herod, Molly Way

Judges’ Remarks

“I love this. The bunk beds are so fun, and what a delightful color combination! It’s joyful and full of creativity and imagination — exactly how a child’s room should feel! I see the thoughtfulness in all the details: The wave motif on the beds, the textures throughout the space, which only enhance the overall charm. The workmanship and calibre of every detail is clear. I think this is just a stunning room. I love the view into the bathroom, which is equally delightful. The boat artwork feels vintage and in contrast to the crisp fresh environment. This is a very grounding element that works so well.” — Katie Lydon

“At first glance, the space feels quite simple, but the level of detail is incredibly thoughtful. I love the wave motif moldings, the rope detailing, and the unexpected orange — elements that give the space so much personality and depth.” — Staver Gray

Honorable Mention

Jennifer Barron, Jennifer Barron Interiors. Additional Recognition: Mallory Fernandez, Jennifer Barron Interiors

Jennifer Barron, Jennifer Barron Interiors, Honorable Mention

1 / 0 Photo by Jack Thompson

Aileen Warren, Kiley Jackson, Jackson Warren Interiors

1 / 0 All photos by Julie Soefer

Firm: Jackson Warren Interiors

Lead Designers: Aileen Warren, Kiley Jackson

Judges’ Remarks

“Warm and inviting, this dining room beautifully reflects the client’s history and personality. I love how the designer has drawn on meaningful references from the client’s past to create a space that feels both deeply personal and effortlessly comfortable.” — Nicole Salvesen

“Perfect backdrop for a fun dinner party!” — Barrie Benson

“These interiors balance beautifully with the restraint and quality of the architectural elements. The colors are incredibly rich and sophisticated without feeling overdone.” — Bronwyn Ford

Honorable Mention (TIE)

Lacey Michalek, Lacey Michalek Interiors. Additional Recognition: Elmer Garcia; ENG Remodeling Service

Sandra Lucas, Victoria Miller, Lucas/Eilers Design Associates. Additional Recognition: Dillon Kyle Architects; Thompson Custom Homes

Lacey Michalek, Lacey Michalek Interiors, Honorable Mention

1 / 0 Photo by Claudia Casbarian for Julie Soefer Photography; Styling by Jessica Brinkert Holtam for Jessica Holtam Studios

Sandra Lucas, Victoria Miller, Lucas/Eilers Design Associates, Honorable Mention

1 / 0 Photo by Stephen Karlisch

TIE: Benjamin Johnston, Paola Neri, Greg Roffino, Benjamin Johnston Design

1 / 0 All photos by Julie Soefer

TIE

Firm: Benjamin Johnston Design

Lead Designers: Benjamin Johnston, Paola Neri, Greg Roffino

Additional Recognition: Robert Dame, Robert Dame Designs; Thompson Custom Homes

Judges’ Remarks

“I found this room to be incredibly successful — the richness of the plaster and the geometry of the stone tables feel beautifully unexpected against the sweetness of the café curtains. Feminine, but with an edge.” — Staver Gray

“The plastered walls that curve seamlessly into the ceiling are the undeniable showstopper of this room. They provide the perfect backdrop for the clean-lined furniture and abstract artwork. A clever room with an unexpected colour palette.” — Mary Graham

TIE: Stacy Graubart, SG Designs

1 / 0 All photos by Julie Soefer

TIE

Firm: SG Designs

Lead Designer: Stacy Graubart

Judges’ Remarks

“The color palette here is incredible. I love how the warm terracotta tones in the upholstery are echoed in the zellige, while the metalwork throughout provides the perfect balance. The room feels curated, but not overdone.” — Staver Gray

“The earthy tones of the fabrics work brilliantly against the hard surfaces of the walls and the cement floor. A layered and inviting space where the organic materials really connect it with the outdoors.” — Mary Graham

Honorable Mention (TIE)

Nicole Zarr, Nicole Zarr & Associates. Additional Recognition: Sallie Green, Nicole Zarr & Associates; Brandon Breaux, Brandon Breaux Design; LR Luxury Home

Lauren Wills Grover, Wills Design Associates

TIE: Nicole Zarr, Nicole Zarr & Associates, Honorable Mention

1 / 0 Photo by Julie Soefer

TIE: Lauren Wills Grover, Wills Design Associates, Honorable Mention

1 / 0 Photo by Tammy Agriodimas

Katie Scott, Katie Scott Design

1 / 0 Photo by Tria Giovan

Firm: Katie Scott Design

Lead Designer: Katie Scott

Additional Recognition: Jim Gibson, Gibson Home Building Group

Judges’ Remarks

“Consummate good taste.” — Thomas Jayne

“Beautiful, simple, and elegant. I love the unexpected sconces.” — Bronwyn Ford

“The tapestry wallpaper is so atmospheric — you’d be forgiven to think you were in France instead of Houston!” — Mary Graham

Honorable Mention

Linda Eyles, Linda Eyles Design. Additional Recognition: Marcel Barone, The Southampton Group; Michael Hsu Office of Architecture

Linda Eyles, Linda Eyles Design, Honorable Mention

1 / 0 Photo by Julie Soefer

Gin Braverman, Christina Wilburn, Gin Design Group, for Zaranda

1 / 0 All photos by César Béjar

Project: Zaranda

Firm: Gin Design Group

Lead Designers: Gin Braverman, Christina Wilburn

Additional Recognition: LH2 Architecture; Texana Builders; KPK Lighting Design; GEWL Procurement; Republic Finishes

Judges’ Remarks

“Zaranda has managed to create a highly successful environment which blends the warmth of natural materials into an inviting casual embrace. If I were to be invited to dine here, I would never want to leave.” — Anne Fairfax

“Warm, layered, and thoughtfully crafted. The wood ceiling creates intimacy without overcomplicating the space. Feels hospitable in an authentic way. The ceiling understood the assignment before the furniture even arrived.” — Duan Tran

“Innovative, textural, and beautiful!” — Barrie Benson

“Atmosphere inspired by both a place or origin and local craft rigorously become the architecture — the material palette, filtered light, rhythm of the fins, and layered transitions avoid a decorative theme and instead build a complete experience. I have no doubt that the food is as inspired as the architecture!” —Karen Stonely

Honorable Mention

Troy Schaum, Schaum Architects, for Camaraderie

Troy Schaum, Schaum Architects, for Camaraderie, Honorable Mention

1 / 0 Photo by Leonid Furmansky

Jay Colombo, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, for Korman Jewel House

1 / 0 All photos by Chase Daniel

Project: Korman Jewel House

Firm: Michael Hsu Office of Architecture

Lead Architect: Jay Colombo

Additional Recognition: Chris Arth, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture; Kelle Contine Interior Design

Judges’ Remarks

“Tastefully executed. The harmony of materials and noted use of natural light make this a master class in quiet luxury.” — Anne Fairfax

“A beautiful use of luxurious material.” — Barrie Benson

“Beautifully and thoughtfully executed, luxury retail is reimagined here as a quietly elegant, residentially scaled experience where natural light, layered transparency, refined craftsmanship, and sculptural materiality create an atmosphere of ease and intimacy rather than transactional display. The seamless connection to the exterior landscape, filtered daylight, and views into the trees softens the formality of the space without losing the refined experience.”— Karen Stonely

“While the form and the palette reinforce craftsmanship and celebration of materials, its highest expression is found in the second-floor private and hospitality rooms, where the luxury of space is amazing. Great use of views and natural light; but most importantly, it feels like this space was designed for all the senses.” — Brett Moyer

Honorable Mention

Lauren Wills Grover, Wills Design Associates, for Sapana

Lauren Wills Grover, Wills Design Associates, for Sapana, Honorable Mention

1 / 0 Photo by Jordan Geibel

Natalye Appel, Carolyn Foug, Natalye Appel + Associates Architects, for Bridgestone Park

1 / 0 All photos by Mark Sykes

Project: Bridgestone Park

Firm: Natalye Appel + Associates Architects

Lead Architect: Natalye Appel

Project Lead: Carolyn Foug

Additional Recognition: Tara Klein, Sean Passler, Four and One Landscape Architecture

Judges’ Remarks

“Strong architectural form paired with landscape and water. The structure feels expressive but disciplined. A roof doing just enough engineering to become poetry.” — Duan Tran

“The angular pavilion structures feel like A-frame cabins that spent a semester abroad studying modern engineering; familiar enough to feel welcoming, but bold enough to give the park real character.” — Drew Davis

“A spectacular way to gather the community appealing to all ages.” — Barrie Benson

Honorable Mention

Troy Schaum, Schaum Architects for Electrolit US Headquarters. Additional Recognition: Luis Aldrete / Arquitecto; Jesús Vassallo; Aagnes

Troy Schaum, Schaum Architects, for Electrolit US Headquarters, Honorable Mention

1 / 0 Photo by Rafael Palacios Macias

Paul N. Brow, Paul N. Brow, Architect

1 / 0 All photos by Julie Soefer

Firm: Paul N. Brow, Architect

Lead Architect: Paul N. Brow

Additional Recognition: Matthew Diehl, Asia Nolan, Paul N. Brow, Architect; Heath Thibodeaux, HJT Landscape Architects; Kiley Jackson, Jackson Warren Interiors; Cameron Potts, AP Builders

Judges’ Remarks

“This project demonstrates a thoughtful and highly successful approach to both preservation and livability. The great use of space, combined with the careful restoration of historic details, allows the home to feel authentic, functional, and beautifully cohesive throughout.” — Tiffany Skilling

“Warm, charming, and thoughtfully detailed. Comfortable and inviting, but less spatially or architecturally provocative. This feels like the kind of house that politely asks you to sit up straight.” — Duan Tran

Honorable Mention

Linda Eyles, Linda Eyles Design

Linda Eyles, Linda Eyles Design, Honorable Mention

1 / 0 Photo by Julie Soefer

Gin Braverman, Kim Kaptain, Gin Design Group, for Starduster Lounge

1 / 0 All photos by Garrett Smith

Project: Starduster Lounge

Firm: Gin Design Group

Lead Designers: Gin Braverman, Kim Kaptain

Additional Recognition: LH2 Architecture; Long Term Builders; Objektfab; Republic Finishes; Carissa Marx, muralist

Judges’ Remarks

“This project creates a truly gorgeous mood, layered with atmosphere, texture, and emotion. You can deeply feel the history of the space throughout the design, while the thoughtful material palette and lighting create an environment that feels both transportive and incredibly immersive.” — Tiffany Skilling

“This is the best kind of restoration — the funk and quirks of the building’s past life have been preserved, while the design still feels fresh, layered, and full of character. Perfection.” — Staver Gray

“Pack my bags, I’m here for it!” — Barrie Benson

“Imperfection, patina, color, and layered history blur together into an authentically new experience rather than a polished design exercise. The atmosphere created feels emotionally alive!” — Karen Stonely

“Like all great road houses and lounges and the patrons they attract, this space brings together wildly disparate ideas and objects and spins them into a lively and vibrant space. The patina on the surfaces is the perfect backdrop for the eclectic furniture and art. I want to believe the designers insisted on photographing this space at dusk — perfect light to express this design.” — Brett Moyer

Honorable Mention

Gail McCleese, Sensitori, for Prime 131. Additional Recognition: Tim Cisneros, Cisneros Design Studio; Chardae Adams, StudioChardae; Chelsea Westfield, Sensitori; Finch Creative; Ben Berg, Berg Hospitality Group; Case and Associates

Gail McCleese, Sensitori, for Prime 131, Honorable Mention

1 / 0 Photo by Kirsten Gilliam

Jonathan Williams, Outdoor Practice

1 / 0 All photos by Ashley Olmsted

Firm: Outdoor Practice

Lead Landscape Architect: Jonathan Williams

Additional Recognition: Set Roots

Judges’ Remarks

“A lovely way of responding to and enhancing the architecture.” — Daniel Kahan

“The rear courtyard garden is well-designed and well-proportioned to provide a beautiful focal backdrop from the covered terrace, while also providing a flexible space for larger gatherings and cocktail parties. The irregularity of the central lawn helps to break down the formality of the space, and the simple planting palette works well with the irregular paved edges to provide refined textural interest to the space. The design restraint is doing the heavy lifting here. It feels curated without being sterile, and the paving palette (gravel and stone) connects the landscape to the architecture seamlessly.” — Geoff Valentino

“Although I generally don’t resonate with an austere modern approach to landscape design, I felt that there was a consistent throughline in the designer’s eye, which indicated a disciplined approach resulting in a pleasing result.” — Anne Fairfax

Honorable Mention

Carl Walsh, Hogue Landscape Services

Carl Walsh, Hogue Landscape Services, Honorable Mention

1 / 0 Photo by Collin Hardey

Kevin Shanley, Jiyoung Nam, Matt Baumgarten, SWA Group, for BoAi Lake

1 / 0 All photos by TK

Project: BoAi Lake, Shishan Town, Foshan, China

Firm: SWA Group

Lead Landscape Architects: Kevin Shanley, Jiyoung Nam, Matt Baumgarten

Additional Recognition: Shenzhen BLY Landscape, Architecture and Planning Design Institute Co.; Foshan Nanhai BoAi Investment and Development Co.

Judges’ Remarks

“A beautiful project. Solving an ecological problem while breathing life into an area of the community. Really great.” — Daniel Kahan

“This landscape seems designed to let the visitor explore the contrasts between urban and wild, geometric and natural, intimate and grand. A perfect expression of that engagement is seen at the pavilions with canopies above — the last step is just partly submerged in the water, reminding the visitor to pause and reflect. This is also a hard-working urban space, as all good city infrastructure must be.” —Brett Moyer

“Climate adaptation disguised as leisure and a public amenity. The promenades are generous without becoming over-programmed. The circulation system appears to accommodate passive strolling, biking, ecological observation, flood fluctuations, and daily civic use simultaneously. There is an interesting tension between the biomorphic landscape and the expressive architectural inserts. The architectural elements are choreographed nicely to either connect the user to the waters edge, or take them over it.” — Geoff Valentino

Honorable Mention

Amy Sullivan, Hogue Landscape Services, for A Rainforest Reimagined: Bringing Art to Life at Rienzi

Amy Sullivan, Hogue Landscape Services, for A Rainforest Reimagined: Bringing Art to Life at Rienzi, Honorable Mention

1 / 0 Photo by Collin Hardey

Steffanie Ball and Matt Ball, En Gold, for Paradis Collection

1 / 0 All photos by Katia Popova

Project: Paradis Collection

Firm: En Gold

Lead Designers: Steffanie Ball and Matt Ball

Judges’ Remarks

“This collection has a beautiful feel to it, with a sense of soft, quiet restraint that feels incredibly refined. The simplicity of form, paired with the richness of natural materiality, creates pieces that feel timeless, grounded, and effortlessly sophisticated.” — Tiffany Skilling

“Good execution of materials in a simplistic form.” — Barrie Benson

“This collection, which truly feels like a family, transforms stone from something rigid and cold into something tactile, softened, and deeply human. The objects’ rounded, simple but thoughtful forms and subtle asymmetries invite touch and create a sense of calm beyond decoration. I cannot wait to use these pieces!” — Karen Stonely

Honorable Mention

Steffanie Ball and Matt Ball, En Gold, for Wylie Collection

Steffanie Ball and Matt Ball, En Gold, for Wylie Collection, Honorable Mention

1 / 0 Photo by Katia Popova

Leslie Sinclair, Segreto, for Garden Reverie Ceiling

1 / 0 All photos by Julie Soefer

Project: Garden Reverie Ceiling

Firm: Segreto

Lead Designer: Leslie Sinclair

Additional Recognition: Isai Marrder, Genaro Vazquez, Hash Almasarwah, Long Luu, Segreto; Sherry Hayslip Interiors

Judges’ Remarks

“Ornament is transformed into something immersive and alive. This is beautifully crafted, botanical, and sensual, with light and shadow revealing the hand behind every delicate relief. Supporting artisans matters so much now because handmade work preserves human knowledge, individuality, and a depth of craft and care — with the slightest touch of imperfection — that simply cannot be replicated.” — Karen Stonely

“This ceiling installation features beautiful detail and an incredible level of craftsmanship throughout. The sculptural relief, layered ornamentation, and thoughtful integration of modern elements create a truly elegant and timeless architectural statement.” — Tiffany Skilling

“Otherworldly and fantastical.” — Barrie Benson

Honorable Mention

Priya Vij, Hapny Home, for Knurled Hardware Collection

Priya Vij, Hapny Home, for Knurled Hardware Collection, Honorable Mention