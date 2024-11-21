Luxury Furniture Store Worth & Co Brings Uniquely Houston Designs to River Oaks

It’s time to get shopping and decorating with Worth & Co. — the holidays are here! (Photography by Laurie Perez)

Edgeworth and his team pride themselves on creating an environment inside the store that’s capable of inspiring guests of curating a home that’s a representation of their personalities.

The store features a rich color palette, unique textures and fragrances, and brings styles from all over the world together into a creative interpretation of home design.

Worth & Co. is markedly different from the group’s other stores and represents a focus on the exceptional.

If redesigning your home space is at the top of your to-do list before entertaining for the holidays, look no further than Worth & Co. In the heart of River Oaks in Houston, Worth & Co has a 42,000-square-foot showroom that will have you ready to deck the halls and usher in the new year with a refreshed space that will have everyone swooning.

Established in December 2023, Worth & Co. is a concept store designed from the bottom up by Jeff Edgeworth, EVP and Shareholder at the Dufresne Spencer Group (DSG), as his single store expression of his love for life, for others, for the home, and fashion. DSG is one of North America’s top 15 furniture retailers, operating more than 160 stores and 21 distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada. Needless to say, Edgeworth knows what makes a house a home.

Worth & Co. is markedly different from the group’s other stores and represents a focus on the exceptional — including unique looks, designer brands, and a diverse selection of products. The store offers not just traditional home furniture, mattresses, and décor but also designer apparel, jewelry, lighting, home fragrances, and even paint. Everything one needs to cultivate a worthy and cozy home.

Worth & Co. is relentlessly focused on being uniquely Houston relative to other luxury furniture and home brands in the city.

Within the expansive 42,000-square-foot showroom, clients find designer furniture, including Bernhardt, Four Hands, Vanguard, Hickory White, Sherrill, Precedent, Dovetail, Gabby, Noir, Theodore Alexander, and more. Enhance the home with brands for rugs, accessories, decor, lighting, and paint, including Made Goods, Bobo, Currey & Co, Tatine, Go Home, Global Views, Regina Andrew, Visual Comfort, Farrow & Ball Paint, and more. For jewelry, indulge in John Varvatos, Shinola Watches, or Pig & Hen Bracelets. And, for apparel or accessories, shop the latest from Faherty, Billy Reid, Martin Dingman Leather, Ghurka Leather, Eyebobs glasses, 1969, Voyage et Cie, Evermore London, Square Trade Co and Barefoot Dreams.

And it’s not just the products Worth & Co. sells that make it so special. The Worth & Co. team pride themselves on creating an environment inside the store that’s capable of inspiring guests to curate a home that’s a representation of their personalities. Say “goodbye” to cookie-cutter homes. In a manufacturing-driven industry where sameness can often be synonymous with profit, Worth & Co. prioritizes uniqueness and has the buying power to make it a value. It’s the perfect combination of boutique looks paired with industry influence and purchasing scale.

Worth & Co. is hosting its largest sales event of the year now. Its Black Friday Sale is happening through December 9. Guests can shop luxury for less during the sale to truly deck their homes for the holidays and 2025. Shoppers will save as much as 60 percent off throughout the store, shop with 36 months of no-interest financing with zero down at checkout, take a discount equal to the sales tax, and get free white glove in-home delivery.

It’s time to get shopping and decorating with Worth & Co. — the holidays are here!