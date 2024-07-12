713 Day Brings a Free Concert to Market Square Park and a Mural Like No Other — The We Heart HOU Music Series Rolls On

Market Square Park has tons of activities planned for the summer including a 713 Day celebration like no other. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Named for Houston’s first telephone area code (713), July 13 has become an unofficial day for celebrating every facet of the Bayou City’s distinctive culture. To celebrate this hyperlocal holiday, Downtown Houston+ is teaming up with Splice Records to put on a special edition of its inaugural We Heart HOU music series this Saturday, July 13 at Market Square Park.

This free concert will feature local talents Aire Fresco performing at 5:30 pm followed by EZ Band at 7 pm. And who deserves a celebration more than Houstonians considering everything they’ve been through since Hurricane Beryl and the CenterPoint power fiascos?

Houston is getting a concert that should be easy to enjoy. Aire Fresco’s musicians traverse a variety of genres, from reggae to bossa nova, providing an amped experience ideal for those looking to dust off their dancing shoes.

EZ Band similarly blends a range of musical archetypes, inspired by the diversity of its home base. Notably, in EZ Band’s recently released album “Make It Norteño Vol. 2,” they created Mexican folk covers of classics such as “Dancing Queen” by ABBA and a retelling of George Strait’s “All My Exes Live In Texas” transformed into “All My Girlfriends, They Live In Houston.”

“Houston is the heartbeat of our music,” EZ Band says through a spokesperson. “The diversity, creativity and resilience of this city are constant sources of inspiration for us.”

713 Day is a testament to the spirit of Texas’ most vibrant city.

“The energy and enthusiasm of this day are contagious, and we couldn’t resist joining in on the fun,” EZ Band notes.

The 713 Day celebration will also bring more than 20 food vendors to Market Square Park with eats and treats offered from 5 pm to 9 pm.

After shopping the wares of local businesses, concert goers will get a chance to commemorate 713 Day by snapping pictures with Houston-based artist David Maldonado’s 713 Day Selfie Mural. Crafted from a special carbon absorbing paint that takes in emissions from the atmosphere, the mural highlights Houston’s multicultural community and commitment to innovation.

The We Heart HOU concert for 713 Day is set for this Saturday, July 13, from 5 pm to 9 pm at Market Square Park in Downtown Houston. For more information and to RSVP for free tickets, go here.