Throwing a Picnic in Houston is Now a Fancy Proposition — Events Company Aims to Bring Joys of Picnicking Back

When was the last time you enjoyed a picnic – I mean, a proper picnic? You know, the kind in a picturesque setting with a carefully lain blanket, bottle (or two) of wine, and specially packed meal? Yeah, me neither.

Today, picnics almost seem like something out of Hollywood. When did they disappear? And why?

Now Fancy Picnics, a Houston event company that offers one-of-a-kind, pop-up luxury picnics for friends, families, couples and everyone in between, is trying to bring the joys of picnicking back. Owned and operated by University of Houston student Brenda Vilchis, Fancy Picnics offers extravagant and personalized picnic setups complete with food, drink and suggested locations — for the best city views.

Vilchis’ reimagined concept of the classic picnic is something to be marveled at. Each setup is tastefully simple yet extravagantly detailed, practically bordering on art. Marked by bright pinks, soft blues and fiery oranges each Fancy Picnics tablescape is colorfully decorated and meticulously designed from the ground up. Every pillow, every table setting, every floral arrangement has been chosen and arranged by Vilchis with picnic fun in mind.

You also have the option to purchase light nibbles for your outdoor lunch or supper. Think homemade cheese boxes, sandwiches, bagels and more catered by a Fancy Picnics approved local company.

Fancy Picnics will go wherever you go.

But let’s go back to the term “tablescape,” because yes, these are literal tablescapes. As in, Fancy Picnics uses real tables. Forget dining cross-legged with your plate in your lap – these picnics are centered around tables that Vilchis built herself. These new era picnic tables have enough room for two, four people — or even all the way up to 18 of your closest pals.

Since officially starting her business last year, Vilchis says that she has seen Fancy Picnics grow tremendously. Boyfriends who want to get engaged have even commissioned her to help them nail that picture-perfect proposal.

“We do all the work. We do the florals. We take care of photography. So it’s super convenient for guys, because they don’t have to think about anything!” Vilchis laughs.

Fancy Picnics Future

Like any other business, Fancy Picnics suffered through coronavirus angst and downtime.

During the peak of the Houston coronavirus shutdowns, Vilchis was forced to stop delivering picnics entirely. To continue, this young entrepreneur realized she had to get creative and totally rethink her business. So she began delivering personalized picnic baskets to her clients homes instead of meeting them at various locations across the city.

In each basket, she included snacks, flowers, a recommended Spotify playlist, even a quarantine bingo card – perfect to lighten the mood during today’s new social distanced normals.

“Since the moment that I posted it, I received like 20 orders – and I only had five picnic baskets,” Vilchis says.

It’s clear that for Vilchis, Fancy Picnics is a labor of love.

Vilchis has big visions for Fancy Picnics, hoping to eventually expand it to other Texas cities. At the end of the day, Vilchis believes Fancy Picnics is more than a first-class, luxury experience. It’s a chance to give people a special experience.

“You get to reconnect with people – with your family or your friends,” she says. “You are doing something that you don’t usually do, you get to have quality time.”

After all, there is nothing quite like a proper picnic.