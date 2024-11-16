fbpx
Leo’s Bartender – Andrew Hemingway
Leo’s Bar – Corey Watson
Leo’s Dining Room Staircase- Andrew Hemingway
Omar & Maha Rasheed Khan
01
04

Signature cocktails or classics are artfully prepared. The tincture Strawberry Fields blends strawberry lemongrass-infused vodka with yuzu juice and fresh ginger-spiked syrup, while the Lavender Haze (shown) is a gin and cassis sour enriched with cream and egg-white foam. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

02
04

One enters Leo's through the bar, which reveals shallow Chesterfield sofas beneath the windows, teetering bar stools upholstered in plush emerald velvet, and a misty, moody abstract mural. (Photo by Corey Watson)

03
04

The dining room of the new Leo's is cloaked in ebony-colored wood paneling, floor to ceiling, and guests are cosseted in the coziest of dining chairs; come the dinner hour, a pianist plays the baby grand tucked in a corner. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

04
04

Omar & Maha Rasheed Khan

Leo’s Bartender – Andrew Hemingway
Leo’s Bar – Corey Watson
Leo’s Dining Room Staircase- Andrew Hemingway
Omar & Maha Rasheed Khan
Restaurants / Bars / Openings

Houston’s Own New Version of a Vintage Supper Club — Leo’s River Oaks Takes Dinner Next to the Movies to Grand Heights

The Restored River Oaks Theatre Gets an Ultra Ambitious Sister Restaurant With a Lion's Fire

BY // 11.16.24
Signature cocktails or classics are artfully prepared. The tincture Strawberry Fields blends strawberry lemongrass-infused vodka with yuzu juice and fresh ginger-spiked syrup, while the Lavender Haze (shown) is a gin and cassis sour enriched with cream and egg-white foam. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
One enters Leo's through the bar, which reveals shallow Chesterfield sofas beneath the windows, teetering bar stools upholstered in plush emerald velvet, and a misty, moody abstract mural. (Photo by Corey Watson)
The dining room of the new Leo's is cloaked in ebony-colored wood paneling, floor to ceiling, and guests are cosseted in the coziest of dining chairs; come the dinner hour, a pianist plays the baby grand tucked in a corner. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)
Carmina Zamorano party for Neil Hamil at her Bayou Bend Towers penthouse, Carnan Propterties
1
4

Signature cocktails or classics are artfully prepared. The tincture Strawberry Fields blends strawberry lemongrass-infused vodka with yuzu juice and fresh ginger-spiked syrup, while the Lavender Haze (shown) is a gin and cassis sour enriched with cream and egg-white foam. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

2
4

One enters Leo's through the bar, which reveals shallow Chesterfield sofas beneath the windows, teetering bar stools upholstered in plush emerald velvet, and a misty, moody abstract mural. (Photo by Corey Watson)

3
4

The dining room of the new Leo's is cloaked in ebony-colored wood paneling, floor to ceiling, and guests are cosseted in the coziest of dining chairs; come the dinner hour, a pianist plays the baby grand tucked in a corner. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

4
4

Omar & Maha Rasheed Khan

The mighty lion Leo — the fiery and proud ruler of the Zodiac — reigns supreme in the celestial jungle. For Omar Khan, founder of Culinary Khancepts, the new Leo’s River Oaks restaurant is a tribute to his wife and daughter, both born under this bold sign. This new Houston spot occupies a two-story, 5,000-square-foot space next to the newly revived River Oaks Theatre, which Khan and his team also helped restore (Culinary Khancepts owns Star Cinema). Leo’s will also provide anything but the usual movie theater food for cinema diners.

This is anything but your typical dinner and movie combo — and that becomes apparent as soon as you walk into this new restaurant in the River Oaks Shopping Center.

Alongside his wife, Khan worked with Gensler to come up with interiors for Leo’s River Oaks that evoke the elegance of vintage supper clubs, where guests dress up and savor sophisticated food. One enters through the bar on the left to find shallow Chesterfield sofas beneath the windows and plush emerald velvet-upholstered bar stools. A misty, moody abstract mural adds to the allure.

On the right, the dining room, cloaked floor-to-ceiling in ebony wood paneling, awaits with plush dining chairs that cozily envelop diners. Come dinnertime, a pianist plays softly on the baby grand tucked in the corner.

Nods to Leo are everywhere, from gilded lion head sconces to alcoves papered with images of the roaring king of the jungle.

Leo’s Bar – Corey Watson
One enters Leo’s through the bar, which reveals shallow Chesterfield sofas beneath the windows, teetering bar stools upholstered in plush emerald velvet, and a misty, moody abstract mural. (Photo by Corey Watson)

Signature cocktails ($16) and classic drinks are artfully crafted. The Strawberry Fields tincture blends strawberry lemongrass-infused vodka with yuzu juice and fresh ginger syrup. In addition, the Lavender Haze is a gin and cassis sour enriched with cream and egg-white foam.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024

There are four clever riffs on old fashioneds. One is the Foam Fashion, made with Sazerac rye, turbo syrup, bitters and orange foam ($16). Another is the whiskey-less Danny Ocean, which combines añejo tequila from the actor’s own brand ($25). The wine list features bold bottles from California and Europe’s renowned wine regions.

A Leo’s Menu Fit for Royalty

In the kitchen, executive chef Tim Reading masterfully reinvents beloved classics with refined, modern twists. Start with the crudo menu, where Ora King salmon pairs with pickled pineapple and puffed rice ($12). The bluefin tuna drizzled with tamari ginger vinaigrette stands out as a must-try ($16).

For a truly show-stopping beginning, try the seafood tower ($150 to $275). Alternatively, enjoy a dozen oysters — actually 14, since one and four are lucky for Leos — paired with four different sauces ($39).

Prime wet-aged steaks take center stage on the menu, with cuts ranging from $46 to $110. The 30-day dry-aged 20-ounce bone-in ribeye is a standout at $130) Add flair with toppings like house-made steak sauce, chimichurri, truffle butter or lump crab (for $5 to $30).

Generous sides include Leo’s Shepherd’s Pie ($24) and Chef Reading’s reimagined potato dauphinoise. The dauphinoise features 100 paper-thin layers of Idaho potatoes, seasoned, baked and compressed overnight. The dish is then cut into small squares, fried to crisp and served with a rich cream dip infused with Gruyère and Parmesan ($18).

Leo’s Dining Room Staircase- Andrew Hemingway
The dining room at Leo’s features floor-to-ceiling wood paneling, floor to ceiling. (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

The entrées are just as enticing, including bouillabaisse ($65), lobster thermidor ($80) and roasted half chicken with cognac lemon sauce ($40). Also on the menu is a seasonal house-made truffle agnolotti ($42). The chef fills tender pasta envelopes with a rich blend of ricotta, cremini and black truffle duxelles.

Pastry chef Eunice Grassa’s made-to-order souffles arrive with a dusting of confectioner’s sugar and a perfect saucy wiggle beneath. The chocolate souffle combines intense cocoa flavor with a velvety chocolate sauce and cardamon ice cream ($24). In comparison, the fragrant orange-ginger soufflé pairs with vanilla-orange anglaise and ginger ice cream ($24). Finally, Grassa’s carrot cake gets a fresh twist with parsnip and is then topped with a balanced brown-butter cream-cheese icing ($16).

Leo’s River Oaks is located in the River Oaks Shopping Center at 2009 West Gray Street. It is open Mondays through Thursdays from 3 pm to 10 pm, Fridays from 3 pm to 11 pm, Saturdays from 4 pm to 11 pm and Sundays from 4 pm to 9 pm. For more information, go here.

Featured Events
Christmas at Anatole Hilton Dallas 2024
LEARN MORE
Hilton Anatole Dallas

Featured Properties

Swipe
207 Munford Street
https://www.greenwoodking.com/real-estate/207
FOR SALE

207 Munford Street
Houston, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
207 Munford Street
1003 W 16th Street
Shady Acres
FOR SALE

1003 W 16th Street
HOUSTON, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Cassandra Emerson
This property is listed by: Cassandra Emerson (832) 659-7492 Email Realtor
1003 W 16th Street
4706 Devon Street
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4706 Devon Street
HOUSTON, TX

$2,375,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
4706 Devon Street
2320 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
Braeswood
FOR SALE

2320 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
HOUSTON, TX

$2,975,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2320 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
6601 Corbin Street
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

6601 Corbin Street
HOUSTON, TX

$1,249,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
6601 Corbin Street
1227 Cortlandt
Heights
FOR SALE

1227 Cortlandt
HOUSTON, TX

$1,890,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1227 Cortlandt
1546 Rutland
Heights
FOR SALE

1546 Rutland
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1546 Rutland
733 E 10th 1/2 Street
Heights
FOR SALE

733 E 10th 1/2 Street
HOUSTON, TX

$1,090,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Knebel
This property is listed by: Jason Knebel (713) 232-9712 Email Realtor
733 E 10th 1/2 Street
2701 Westheimer Road, #7G
Regency House
FOR SALE

2701 Westheimer Road, #7G
Houston, TX

$295,000 Learn More about this property
Karin Tennant
This property is listed by: Karin Tennant (713) 320-5557 Email Realtor
2701 Westheimer Road, #7G
3315 Robinhood Street
West University
FOR SALE

3315 Robinhood Street
West University, TX

$2,450,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Noel
This property is listed by: Melinda Noel (713) 201-7400 Email Realtor
3315 Robinhood Street
3515 Jolly Roger Circle
Pirates Cove
FOR SALE

3515 Jolly Roger Circle
Galveston, TX

$2,825,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3515 Jolly Roger Circle
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X