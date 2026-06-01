June Issue

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  1. Braden East’s Remarkable Journey To Houston — Playing For His Cancer Taken Dad, Early Winning With Jamal Shead and Embracing the Dream School
  2. Our 5 Favorite Fort Worth Restaurants Right Now — What to Order at Don Artemio’s Italian Takeover, LOMA TXMX, and More
  3. An Intimate New Events Venue Opens Near The Woodlands — Get an Inside Look at The Magnolia Stables
  4. The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Must-Watch Dark Comedies and Sci-Fi Mysteries
  5. Houston’s $2.2 Million Celebration of Reading Keeps Barbara Bush’s Legacy Alive — Military Authors Take Centerstage
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4085 Amherst Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4085 Amherst Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4085 Amherst Avenue
10920 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10920 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,999,999 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
10920 Strait Lane
3615 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3615 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3615 Dartmouth Avenue
4436 Belclaire Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4436 Belclaire Avenue
Dallas, TX

$12,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eve Sullivan
This property is listed by: Eve Sullivan (214) 534-1698 Email Realtor
4436 Belclaire Avenue
4222 Brookview Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4222 Brookview Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,299,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4222 Brookview Drive
4700 Dorset Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4700 Dorset Road
Dallas, TX

$9,997,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4700 Dorset Road
4259 Bordeaux Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4259 Bordeaux Avenue
Dallas, TX

$14,950,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
4259 Bordeaux Avenue
260 Cypress Marina Drive
Scroggins
FOR SALE

260 Cypress Marina Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,470,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
260 Cypress Marina Drive
10757 Saint Lazare Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10757 Saint Lazare Drive
Dallas, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
10757 Saint Lazare Drive
4305 Arcady Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4305 Arcady Avenue
Dallas, TX

$7,595,000 Learn More about this property
Stephen Pryor
This property is listed by: Stephen Pryor (469) 387-0272 Email Realtor
4305 Arcady Avenue
4225 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4225 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$12,750,000 Learn More about this property
KJ Murphy
This property is listed by: KJ Murphy (214) 437-8200 Email Realtor
4225 Beverly Drive
3605 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3605 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$8,500,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
3605 Beverly Drive
Fresh For Summer
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