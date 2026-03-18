The Woodlands’ Mini Mansions — These Houses Under $3 Million In Coveted Neighborhoods Pack a Lot Of Punch

83 lakeside wine pantry
Lake Paloma front
19 Brittany Rose Place family room
27 pleasure cove front
27 pleasure cove inside
64 S Parkgate backyard
64 S Parkgate kitchen
26240 front
26240 backyard
26240 inside staircase
26240 kitchen 2
26240 garage
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This unique wine pantry at 83 Lakeside Garden is one of many beautiful touches throughout this mini mansion in The Woodlands.

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This Creekside beauty is ready for you to make it your own.

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The family room at 19 Brittany Rose Place is inviting and warm.

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27 Pleasure Cove Drive is oozing with curb appeal.

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Natural light abounds with these two-story windows

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64 S Parkgate boasts a true backyard oasis.

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Imagine hosting a dinner party in this gorgeous kitchen.

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26240 McDonald Road is truly a work of modern art.

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A blend of resort vibes and architectural beauty in this McDonald Estates backyard.

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This unique spiral staircase is a show-stopper.

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This modern kitchen is contemporary and extravagant.

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A dream garage for any car aficionado.

83 lakeside wine pantry
Lake Paloma front
19 Brittany Rose Place family room
27 pleasure cove front
27 pleasure cove inside
64 S Parkgate backyard
64 S Parkgate kitchen
26240 front
26240 backyard
26240 inside staircase
26240 kitchen 2
26240 garage
Real Estate - The Woodlands

The Woodlands’ Mini Mansions — These Houses Under $3 Million In Coveted Neighborhoods Pack a Lot Of Punch

From Gated Luxury Lands To Nature Lands and Modern Marvels

BY //
This unique wine pantry at 83 Lakeside Garden is one of many beautiful touches throughout this mini mansion in The Woodlands.
This Creekside beauty is ready for you to make it your own.
The family room at 19 Brittany Rose Place is inviting and warm.
27 Pleasure Cove Drive is oozing with curb appeal.
Natural light abounds with these two-story windows
64 S Parkgate boasts a true backyard oasis.
Imagine hosting a dinner party in this gorgeous kitchen.
26240 McDonald Road is truly a work of modern art.
A blend of resort vibes and architectural beauty in this McDonald Estates backyard.
This unique spiral staircase is a show-stopper.
This modern kitchen is contemporary and extravagant.
A dream garage for any car aficionado.
1
12

This unique wine pantry at 83 Lakeside Garden is one of many beautiful touches throughout this mini mansion in The Woodlands.

2
12

This Creekside beauty is ready for you to make it your own.

3
12

The family room at 19 Brittany Rose Place is inviting and warm.

4
12

27 Pleasure Cove Drive is oozing with curb appeal.

5
12

Natural light abounds with these two-story windows

6
12

64 S Parkgate boasts a true backyard oasis.

7
12

Imagine hosting a dinner party in this gorgeous kitchen.

8
12

26240 McDonald Road is truly a work of modern art.

9
12

A blend of resort vibes and architectural beauty in this McDonald Estates backyard.

10
12

This unique spiral staircase is a show-stopper.

11
12

This modern kitchen is contemporary and extravagant.

12
12

A dream garage for any car aficionado.

The Woodlands’ real estate scene is made for dreaming — with mini mansions galore. These are houses that pack a lot of punch and bring plenty of room. But they may not be full estates. Not that you need one with these amenities and coveted neighborhood perks.

Ranked as the second-best city to live in America by Niche, it’s no wonder that houses in The Woodlands is always in high demand. From resort-worthy backyards to kitchens built for entertaining, and all the exquisite details in between, let’s look at Woodlands mini mansions that cost under $3 million:

27 Pleasure Cove Drive

27 Pleasure Cove Drive
Between the view and the sparkling pool, this outdoor retreat is perfection.

Neighborhood:  The Cove, Panther Creek

Listing Price: $2,990,000

The Important Numbers: 1990 (year built), 4,775 square feet, five to six bedrooms, five full and two half bathrooms

This Lake Woodlands waterfront manse has been completely renovated into a luxurious land. Two-story family room windows provide gorgeous panoramic lake views and the open design offers high ceilings and elegant formal spaces.

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This Woodlands mini mansion’s backyard is truly an oasis with a stunning pool and spa, palm trees, a private dock and access to Lake Woodlands.

Listed with Paul Edwards with Keller Williams Memorial

26240 McDonald Road

26240 front
26240 McDonald Road is truly a work of modern art.

Neighborhood: McDonald Estates

Listing Price: $2,998,700

The Important Numbers: 2014 (year built), 6,504 square feet, four to five bedrooms, five full bathrooms

This contemporary wonder is a work of house art in the gated enclave of McDonald Estates. Check out the swooping spiral staircase with glass-walled railings and floor-to-ceiling windows. The open floor plans provides views to a stunning kitchen with eccentric red-orange lights and a modern dining area. Then there is the indoor movie theater.

Talk about the icing on the entertainment cake.

Outside, the pool and spa are a world of their own with plenty of open green space. While the climate-controlled garage is a car enthusiast’s dream with seven car capacity, two car lifts and epoxy flooring.

Listed with Michael Seder, Lead of The Mike Seder Group  

19 Brittany Rose Place

19 Brittany Rose Place primary
This elegant primary suite is extraordinary.

Neighborhood: Creekside Park West

Listing Price: $1,299,990

The Important Numbers: 2014 (year built), 4,145 square feet, five bedrooms, five full and two half bathrooms

If you’re looking for privacy, this Woodlands mini mansion features no rear neighbors and an expansive half-acre homesite. With refreshed interior paint, engineered wood flooring and soaring ceilings, this place feels like new.

The chef’s kitchen with double ovens, an oversized island and butler’s pantry are perfect for entertaining. While the alluring family room with a gas log fireplace is comfortable and inviting.

Listed with Scott Laird, Lead of The Icon Team with Keller Williams Realty, The Woodlands

83 Lakeside Green

83 lakeside backyard out to fountain
This backyard has unbeatable views.

Neighborhood:  Sterling Ridge

Listing Price: $1,950,000

The Important Numbers: 2007 (year built), 5,375 square feet, five bedrooms, five full and one half bathrooms

This waterfront home, located on a private cul-de-sac lot with no front neighbors and picturesque fountain views, is a hidden Woodlands mini mansion gem.

Inside features an open floor plan, two main-level bedrooms, two laundry rooms and a stunning kitchen. Then there is a backyard resort with an infinity saltwater pool and spa with panoramic views.

Listed with Monica Brashear with Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty

64 S. Parkgate Circle

64 S Parkgate primary bathroom
This primary bathroom will have you feeling like royalty.

Neighborhood: Parkgate Reserve

Listing Price: $2,199,000

The Important Numbers: 2012 (year built), 4,966 square feet, four bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms

Tucked inside the luxury gated community of Parkgate Reserve, this stunning Woodlands mini mansion offers privacy with no rear neighbors. Yet, it is merre minutes from Market Street, Hughes Landing, The Woodlands Mall and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

With neutral color palettes, custom finishes and an abundance of natural light, this house certainly leaves an impression.

Listed with Shannon Cox, Lead of The Shannon Cox Team with Belle Maison International Realty

7242 Lake Paloma Trail

Lake Paloma backyard
Imagine relaxing in this gorgeous pool this summer.

Neighborhood: Creekside

Listing Price: $1,695,000

The Important Numbers: 2012 (year built), 4,824 square feet, five bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms

This stunning two-story home in the heart of Creekside features a beautiful foyer, gorgeous formal dining room and a kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The backyard oasis has a sparkling pool and spa, plus an outdoor living space perfect for entertaining.

Listed with Lelia Aguilar with RE/MAX The Woodlands & Spring  

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