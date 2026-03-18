The Woodlands’ Mini Mansions — These Houses Under $3 Million In Coveted Neighborhoods Pack a Lot Of Punch

This modern kitchen is contemporary and extravagant.

A blend of resort vibes and architectural beauty in this McDonald Estates backyard.

26240 McDonald Road is truly a work of modern art.

The family room at 19 Brittany Rose Place is inviting and warm.

This Creekside beauty is ready for you to make it your own.

This unique wine pantry at 83 Lakeside Garden is one of many beautiful touches throughout this mini mansion in The Woodlands.

The Woodlands’ real estate scene is made for dreaming — with mini mansions galore. These are houses that pack a lot of punch and bring plenty of room. But they may not be full estates. Not that you need one with these amenities and coveted neighborhood perks.

Ranked as the second-best city to live in America by Niche, it’s no wonder that houses in The Woodlands is always in high demand. From resort-worthy backyards to kitchens built for entertaining, and all the exquisite details in between, let’s look at Woodlands mini mansions that cost under $3 million:

Neighborhood: The Cove, Panther Creek

Listing Price: $2,990,000

The Important Numbers: 1990 (year built), 4,775 square feet, five to six bedrooms, five full and two half bathrooms

This Lake Woodlands waterfront manse has been completely renovated into a luxurious land. Two-story family room windows provide gorgeous panoramic lake views and the open design offers high ceilings and elegant formal spaces.

The Allen Swipe













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This Woodlands mini mansion’s backyard is truly an oasis with a stunning pool and spa, palm trees, a private dock and access to Lake Woodlands.

Listed with Paul Edwards with Keller Williams Memorial

Neighborhood: McDonald Estates

Listing Price: $2,998,700

The Important Numbers: 2014 (year built), 6,504 square feet, four to five bedrooms, five full bathrooms

This contemporary wonder is a work of house art in the gated enclave of McDonald Estates. Check out the swooping spiral staircase with glass-walled railings and floor-to-ceiling windows. The open floor plans provides views to a stunning kitchen with eccentric red-orange lights and a modern dining area. Then there is the indoor movie theater.

Talk about the icing on the entertainment cake.

Outside, the pool and spa are a world of their own with plenty of open green space. While the climate-controlled garage is a car enthusiast’s dream with seven car capacity, two car lifts and epoxy flooring.

Listed with Michael Seder, Lead of The Mike Seder Group

Neighborhood: Creekside Park West

Listing Price: $1,299,990

The Important Numbers: 2014 (year built), 4,145 square feet, five bedrooms, five full and two half bathrooms

If you’re looking for privacy, this Woodlands mini mansion features no rear neighbors and an expansive half-acre homesite. With refreshed interior paint, engineered wood flooring and soaring ceilings, this place feels like new.

The chef’s kitchen with double ovens, an oversized island and butler’s pantry are perfect for entertaining. While the alluring family room with a gas log fireplace is comfortable and inviting.

Listed with Scott Laird, Lead of The Icon Team with Keller Williams Realty, The Woodlands

Neighborhood: Sterling Ridge

Listing Price: $1,950,000

The Important Numbers: 2007 (year built), 5,375 square feet, five bedrooms, five full and one half bathrooms

This waterfront home, located on a private cul-de-sac lot with no front neighbors and picturesque fountain views, is a hidden Woodlands mini mansion gem.

Inside features an open floor plan, two main-level bedrooms, two laundry rooms and a stunning kitchen. Then there is a backyard resort with an infinity saltwater pool and spa with panoramic views.

Listed with Monica Brashear with Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty

Neighborhood: Parkgate Reserve

Listing Price: $2,199,000

The Important Numbers: 2012 (year built), 4,966 square feet, four bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms

Tucked inside the luxury gated community of Parkgate Reserve, this stunning Woodlands mini mansion offers privacy with no rear neighbors. Yet, it is merre minutes from Market Street, Hughes Landing, The Woodlands Mall and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

With neutral color palettes, custom finishes and an abundance of natural light, this house certainly leaves an impression.

Listed with Shannon Cox, Lead of The Shannon Cox Team with Belle Maison International Realty

Neighborhood: Creekside

Listing Price: $1,695,000

The Important Numbers: 2012 (year built), 4,824 square feet, five bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms

This stunning two-story home in the heart of Creekside features a beautiful foyer, gorgeous formal dining room and a kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The backyard oasis has a sparkling pool and spa, plus an outdoor living space perfect for entertaining.

Listed with Lelia Aguilar with RE/MAX The Woodlands & Spring