A $25 Million California Cool New Build Hits the Market on Dallas’ Exclusive Strait Lane

With unpredictable Texas weather, it's a luxury that dinner party guests can park in the 4,181-square-foot 10-car garage. Because it's fully air-conditioned, the space (which is larger than many Dallas homes) doubles as an event venue. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

In this dreamlike property that blends craftsmanship with luxury, only the best will do for the seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

The lady of the house's closet has an island, along with a Carrie Bradshaw dream shoe closet, as well as hidden handbag and jewelry closets. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

Vaulted ceilings flood the owner's wing with natural light, perfect for sitting a spell in front of the fireplace. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

The California Transitional mansion sits on more than two expansive acres along Bachman Creek. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

A recently completed new construction, 10010 Strait Lane hit the market this month for $24,999,900. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

“They live on Strait Lane.” A five-word sentence that says a whole lot. I avoid using the word “iconic” because it feels hyperbolic and overused. IMHO, though, Strait Lane *is* Dallas’ most iconic street. Tucked in Preston Hollow, Strait Lane showcases the grandeur of Dallas’ monied reputation.

In a town where too much is never enough, the houses on Strait Lane ooze decadence and demand Gatsby levels of entertaining. I once knew a woman who lived on Strait Lane. When the multi-million-dollar lot next door became available, she bought it, too, “for parking” when she hosted parties. (Obsessed.)

If the lot lines in Highland Park are cramping your style (and your children attend private school, anyway), perhaps it’s time to hop from 75205 to 75229?

A recently completed new construction, 10010 Strait Lane, hit the market this month for $24,999,900. The California Transitional mansion sits on more than two expansive acres along Bachman Creek. Built with concrete walls and steel support, the house’s foundation ensures “bunker-like strength.”

Crème De La Crème Luxuries

10010 Strait Lane is a name-dropper, to be sure. We’re talking Kelly Wearstler and Arteriors lighting. Julie Neill and Vida chandeleirs. Romani travertine from Italy. Nobu Ribbon tile from Spain. Floor-to-ceiling Kolbe windows. In this dreamlike property that blends craftsmanship with luxury, only the best will do for the seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Vaulted ceilings flood the owner’s wing with natural light, perfect for sitting a spell in front of the fireplace. The two his-and-hers walk-in closets underscore the attention to detail. The lady of the house’s closet has an island, along with a Carrie Bradshaw dream shoe closet, as well as hidden handbag and jewelry closets. His closet provides a safe and luggage storage.

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Entertain In Style

With unpredictable Texas weather, it’s a luxury that dinner party guests can park in the 4,181-square-foot 10-car garage. Because it’s fully air-conditioned, the space (which is larger than many Dallas homes) doubles as an event venue.

If you live in a 16,684-square-foot estate, is one La Cornue range sufficient? No! 10010 Strait Lane offers two, for a total of 10 burners for Chef to whip up something special on a moment’s notice. Naturally, the kitchen features Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Miele appliances, all beneath Thomas O’Brien chandeliers. The catering kitchen smartly includes elevator access “to support events with ease.”

Each floor of the home also provides a utility room to minimize hauling laundry between the three floors, and the mudroom has a dog shower (necessary for the expansive grounds that Fido will inevitably patrol).

A few other spectacular features that I’ll leave here, no further explanation required:

Wellness retreat for massage and fitness

Optional 1,600-bottle wine room with lower-level wine vault

Optional sport court

Golf simulator room

Craft room (now we’re talking!)

Three-tier theater

In the resort-like outdoor retreat with a rolling lawn and mature trees, you will find eight terraces, including a cigar balcony. The outdoor kitchen includes a pass-through window to the main kitchen. As you might surmise by this point, 10010 Strait Lane features a negative-edge pool, spa, sun deck, and fire pit. You can practically live at the Four Seasons.

10010 Strait Lane is on the market for $24,999,900 through Allie Beth Allman & Associates.