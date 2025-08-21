Inside a $5.75 Million Fort Worth Estate With a Spacious Pool, Private Pickleball Court, and More Resort-Style Perks

A dramatic entryway with marble floors and black paneled walls frames views of the pool and lawn. (Courtesy)

The home’s executive study is wrapped in rich millwork with floor-to-ceiling built-in shelving, a marble fireplace, and abundant natural light. (Courtesy)

Fleming Pointe may not yet have the name recognition of Fort Worth’s storied enclaves, but this newly emerging lakeside neighborhood near Eagle Mountain Lake is quickly making waves. The multi-million-dollar homes feature contemporary finishes and open floor plans. One recent gem at 10501 Fleming Pointe Drive, just hit the market. The $5.75 million contemporary showpiece captures the excitement of the community’s rise — pairing 8,210 square feet of bold architecture with resort-ready amenities like a sparkling pool and private pickleball court. Here’s a look inside.

A Closer Look Inside 10501 Fleming Pointe Drive

The 6,863-square-foot residence balances contemporary architecture with warm, livable design. A pivoting glass front door opens into a grand foyer that flows seamlessly into the great room, where floor-to-ceiling windows frame views of the resort-style pool. Throughout the home, soaring ceilings, custom cabinetry, and designer lighting bring sophistication without losing comfort.

The chef’s kitchen pairs a waterfall-edge island with top-tier appliances and a hidden butler’s pantry equipped with refrigeration drawers, a second dishwasher, and custom storage. An executive study and library add refinement, while the rear game room — with its wet bar and passthrough to the patio — offers ample entertainment options.

Each of the five bedrooms features an ensuite bath and walk-in closet, with the primary suite offering dual dressing rooms, a spa-inspired bathroom, and a soaking tub overlooking the backyard. Additional highlights include a media room, exercise space, and a secure safe room.

A Private Resort Experience

Outdoors, the 2.21-acre property transforms into a private retreat. At its center, a custom pool and spa are framed by manicured lawns and lounging spaces that invite all-day relaxation. A full outdoor bar and kitchen — complete with pizza oven, grill, and mounted TV — extends the entertaining experience well beyond the walls of the home.

Recreation is woven into the design. A private pickleball court and full basketball setup bring energy to the backyard, while a putting green and fire pit lounge create spaces to unwind as the sun sets. Details like an outdoor shower and integrated lighting ensure that the grounds function as seamlessly as they impress.

For more information or to schedule a tour of 10501 Fleming Pointe Drive, contact Mey-Ling Pauri at Ultima Real Estate.