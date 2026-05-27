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A Mediterranean-Inspired Estate Hits the Fort Worth Market for $4 Million — Coveted Eagle Mountain Lake Real Estate, Timeless Designs, and Six Acres of Secluded Property

Take a Look Inside 10717 Arrowhead Point Drive

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Smooth stucco walls, clay tile roofing, and arched black-framed windows define the 10717 Arrowhead Point Drive's Mediterranean-inspired exterior. (Courtesy)

Smooth stucco walls, clay tile roofing, and arched black-framed windows define the 10717 Arrowhead Point Drive's Mediterranean-inspired exterior. (Courtesy)

The covered balcony includes a fireplace, wood-paneled ceilings, and elevated views overlooking the surrounding landscape near Eagle Mountain Lake. (Courtesy)

The covered balcony includes a fireplace, wood-paneled ceilings, and elevated views overlooking the surrounding landscape near Eagle Mountain Lake. (Courtesy)

The kitchen features an oversized waterfall island, brass pendant lighting, marble-style surfaces, and extensive light wood cabinetry. (Courtesy)

The kitchen features an oversized waterfall island, brass pendant lighting, marble-style surfaces, and extensive light wood cabinetry. (Courtesy)

A geometric pool anchors the backyard, where panoramic views and six acres of private property reinforce the estate’s resort-style atmosphere. (Courtesy)

A geometric pool anchors the backyard, where panoramic views and six acres of private property reinforce the estate’s resort-style atmosphere. (Courtesy)

A double-sided linear fireplace subtly divides the home’s open-concept living and dining spaces. (Courtesy)

A double-sided linear fireplace subtly divides the home’s open-concept living and dining spaces. (Courtesy)

The spacious interiors are accented by modern chandeliers and upscale touches. (Courtesy)

The spacious interiors are accented by modern chandeliers and upscale touches. (Courtesy)

As with many cities, Fort Worth’s growth and wealth have not always been evenly distributed. The city’s most coveted enclaves are largely concentrated around its urban core and throughout West and Southwest Fort Worth, where larger lots, established wealth, and proximity to private schools and country clubs continue to drive demand.

Our luxury real estate coverage occasionally shifts northwest toward Eagle Mountain Lake and the gated community of Fleming Pointe, where lakeside homes command sprawling plots of land while still offering convenient access to the Stockyards and downtown Fort Worth. A $4 million Mediterranean-inspired new build recently entered the market near Eagle Mountain Lake, further expanding luxury living in that growing pocket of the city.

10717 Arrowhead Point Drive
A double-sided linear fireplace subtly divides the home’s open-concept living and dining spaces. (Courtesy)

A Mediterranean-Inspired Retreat Near Eagle Mountain Lake

With five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and nearly 7,000 square feet of living space, 10717 Arrowhead Point Drive brings Mediterranean-inspired architecture to the gated community of Fleming Pointe near Eagle Mountain Lake. Set across six private acres, the retreat offers lake views, an elevated setting, and resort-style living.

The front of the residence extends across the property, presenting a commanding façade that reflects the spacious interiors. Mediterranean-inspired architecture — framed by smooth stucco walls, clay tile roofing, and arched black-framed windows — rests comfortably among live oak trees and manicured landscaping.

Wide-plank hardwood floors run throughout the main living spaces, while arched glass doors pull natural light across the open layout. The kitchen centers around an oversized waterfall island framed by light wood cabinetry, marble-style surfaces, and brass pendant lighting suspended above the workspace.

The spacious interiors are accented by modern chandeliers and upscale touches, such as a double-sided linear fireplace that anchors the main living spaces. As a newly built residence, the home’s contemporary finishes leave ample room for a future owner to personalize the interiors.

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10717 Arrowhead Point Drive
A geometric pool anchors the backyard, where panoramic views and six acres of private property reinforce the estate’s resort-style atmosphere. (Courtesy)

Elevated Living With Sweeping Views of Eagle Mountain Lake

Outdoor living areas further reinforce the home’s resort-style atmosphere. A covered balcony lined with wood-paneled ceilings, ceiling fans, and a fireplace overlooks the surrounding property, creating a secluded space for entertaining or quieter evenings near Eagle Mountain Lake.

Below, a geometric pool anchors the backyard, where the elevated setting opens toward panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. Wide stretches of manicured green space provide seclusion across the six-acre estate.

From the grand foyer with a sweeping staircase to boldly arched doorways and windows throughout, 10717 Arrowhead Point Drive blends lavish design elements with quieter comforts — like a spa-inspired soaking tub — to create resort-style living in a coveted community in northwest Fort Worth.

For more information or to schedule a visit, contact Mey-Ling Pauri at 214-714-7464.

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