A $12.5 Million Southlake Mansion Sale Sets Historic Record in Tarrant County — A Recording Studio, Bowling Alley, and Basketball Court All Included

Realtor Chip Reid and his team with Ebby Halliday Realtors represented the buyer in the record-setting $12.5 million Southlake sale. (Photo by Lisa Torres)

In a city already known for luxury homes and upscale living, Southlake just set a new record. Realtor Chip Reid, with Ebby Halliday Realtors, recently represented the buyer in a $12.5 million sale, marking the largest residential transaction in Tarrant County history, based on public MLS data.

The 31,234-square-foot estate, located at 1469 Sunshine Lane, hit the market in 2022 at $24.5 million and has since been listed at various prices ranging from $17.99 million to $27.5 million before finding its buyer.

Built in 2016, the eight-bedroom home features a Dolby Atmos recording studio, basketball court, bowling alley, and resort-style pool. According to a public statement from Ebby Halliday Realtors, the buyer had long admired the property but was hesitant about its initial price tag.

Good things come to those who wait. When the home went to a live auction in Hong Kong, the home’s purchaser, who happens to be a Southlake resident, worked with Reid to secure the winning bid. The new owner, who requested privacy, plans to live in the palatial estate full-time and make thoughtful upgrades when they settle in.

A Look Inside 1469 Sunshine Lane

Beyond its headline-grabbing amenities, 1469 Sunshine Lane is a study in craftsmanship and scale. The modern Mediterranean-inspired estate unfolds across three levels (including the basement) that are connected by an elevator, with grand entertaining spaces balanced by private retreats. The lengthy driveway sweeps through a gated entry flanked by manicured lawns, creating a commanding first impression.

Expansive glass walls invite natural light that accents stone, custom millwork, and contemporary design elements. The main level features multiple dining areas and a first-floor kitchen with a butler’s pantry, stone counters, and a walk-in pantry that are ideally suited for both hosting and daily use. Upstairs suites include spa-inspired bathrooms, spacious closets, and terraces that open to the outdoors.

Outside, covered patios, gardens, and water features extend the home’s living area into a resort-style setting. The heated resort-style pool rests at the property’s heart, surrounded by stone patios and ambient lighting.

Given Southlake’s ranking as the seventh-wealthiest suburb in the country, sales of this magnitude may become increasingly common. For anyone eager to set another local record, there’s still an estate on the market in Dallas listed at a cool $64 million. When that one finds its buyer, you’ll hear about it here first.