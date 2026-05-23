One Of the Rare 100-Year-Old Mansions In Houston’s Exclusive Gated Neighborhood Courtlandt Place Hits the Market

The pool and surrounding south lawn landscape at 15 Courtlandt Place were designed by Curtis & Windham Architects and Jane Curtis. (Photo by Tk Images)

The pool and surrounding south lawn landscape at 15 Courtlandt Place were designed by Curtis & Windham Architects and Jane Curtis. (Photo by Tk Images)

The historic and the modern decoratively blend at 15 Courtlandt Place (Photo by Tk Images)

One of four bedrooms at 15 Courtlandt Place (Photo by Tk Images)

An outdoor terrace on the second floor of 15 Courtlandt Place (Photo by Tk Images)

The living room opens to the formal dining room at 15 Courtlandt Place (Photo by Tk Images)

The dining room furnished with modern edge at 15 Courtlandt Place (Photo by Tk Images)

Contemporary blends with the historic at 15 Courtlandt Place (Photo by Tk Images)

The current owners' modern art blends with the historic bones of 15 Courtlandt Place (Photo by Tk Images)

The historic home at 15 Courtlandt Place was built in 1925, carefully renovted in 2019 and today is listed for $4.6 million with Compass.(Photo by Tk Images)

The updated kitchen at 15 Courtlandt Place leaves an impression (Photo by Tk Images)

More than a decade before developers began subdividing in what would become Houston’s posh River Oaks neighborhood, a trio of gents purchased 15 acres of farm land south of downtown for the creation of an exclusive gated neighborhood dubbed Courtlandt Place. The year was 1906. One of its magnificent 100-plus year-old mansions has now hit the Houston real estate market.

Say hello to 15 Courtland Place, which underwent a remarkable 2019 update that beautifully married the past with the present.

In 1925, famed architect Carlos Schoepp designed the home at 15 Courtlandt Place for two sisters, Caroline Bryan-Chapman “Caro” and Johnelle Bryan.

The Courtlandt Place neighborhood and its 18 grand mansions were admitted to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979 and received a Texas historical marker in 1989, as detailed by the Texas State Historical Association.

Courtland Place Insights

“Courtlandt Place is a rare example of Houston’s living history. This home is a masterwork by architect Carlos Schoeppl, bridging a storied past and modern refinement,” Compass Realtor Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes tells PaperCity. “Within one of Houston’s most exclusive historic enclaves, it’s a sanctuary where the legacy of the neighborhood’s grand architecture is preserved with reverence.”

Guggenheim Howes has the listing of the grand Houston home.

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“The estate grounds showcase a private open-air gallery featuring a striking sculpture by the legendary Jesús Bautista Moroles, whose largest work is the Houston Police Officer’s Memorial,” Guggenheim Howes notes. “The home’s historic facade and world-class fine art transform the poolside and manicured lawns into a contemplative retreat right in the heart of the city.

“Inside, the 2019 reimagining balances classic scale with elevated, contemporary designer finishes. From the grand foyer to the marble-clad kitchen and sunroom, the interior speaks to a standard of style where bespoke built-ins and sophisticated textures honor the home’s heritage while offering a luxurious modern lifestyle.”

By the Numbers

— $4,600,000 list price

— Four bedrooms

— Four full bathrooms, one half bath

— 6,515 square feet (building)

— 25,875 square feet (lot)

— Year built 1925

In addition to the 2019 renovation which brought the house closer to its original floor plan, the pool and surrounding south lawn landscape were designed by Curtis & Windham Architects and Jane Curtis.

Click thru the photo gallery above this story for a closer look at 15 Courtland Place. For more information, go here.